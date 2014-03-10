* Russian forces tighten grip on Crimea
* Ukrainian PM to address U.N. Security Council
* Lavrov says Kerry declined offer of talks
By Andrew Osborn and Natalia Zinets
SEVASTOPOL/KIEV, March 10 A pro-Russian force
opened fire in seizing a Ukrainian military base in Crimea on
Monday and NATO announced reconnaissance flights along its
eastern frontiers as confrontation around the Black Sea
peninsula showed no sign of easing.
Ukrainian activists trying to cross into Crimea to show
solidarity with opponents of last week's Russian military
takeover there said they were halted by men in uniforms of the
now outlawed riot police. One of these fired at close range,
hitting a man in the chest, apparently with rubber bullets.
With diplomacy at a standstill, Russia said the United
States had spurned an invitation to hold new talks on resolving
the crisis, the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War -
though Washington later said a meeting of foreign ministers was
possible this week, if Moscow shows it is ready to "engage".
The U.S.-led NATO defence alliance said AWACS early warning
aircraft, once designed to counter feared Soviet nuclear missile
strikes, will start reconnaissance flights on Tuesday over
Poland and Romania to monitor the situation in Ukraine, flying
from bases in Germany and Britain.
British Prime Minister David Cameron told Germany's Bild
newspaper, however, that Western powers were not considering
military action and wanted a diplomatic solution. European Union
governments are considering sanctions against Russia.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who said he would
address the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, blamed the crisis
on Russia and accused Moscow of undermining the global security
system by taking control of Crimea.
Ukraine's new justice authorities issued warrants for the
arrest of Crimea's pro-Russia leaders on Monday, six days before
a referendum they have called to join the region to Russia.
Russian forces have in little more than a week taken over
military installations across Crimea, home to the Russian Black
Sea Fleet and Russian territory until Soviet leader Nikita
Khrushchev gave it to Ukraine in 1954.
Pro-Russian separatists have taken control of the regional
parliament, declared Crimea part of the Russian Federation and
announced the referendum for Sunday to confirm this.
President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is acting to protect
the rights of ethnic Russians, who make up a majority of
Crimea's population, after Ukraine's president Viktor Yanukovich
was ousted last month in what Russia calls a coup.
BASE TAKEOVER
On Monday, a Ukrainian defence official said a Russian-led
military force of about a dozen men fired in the air as they
took control of a Ukrainian naval base near the town of
Bakhchisaray, though no one was hurt.
The force was accompanied by the base's Ukrainian commander.
He persuaded a number of his men to join the Russian forces
while allowing others who refused to leave, the Ukrainian
official, Vladislav Seleznyov wrote on Facebook. The Russian
force later drove off with nine Ukrainian vehicles.
Yarik Alexandrov, one of the Ukrainian naval personnel who
refused to pledge allegiance to Moscow, told Reuters near the
base that he and his comrades at first refused to surrender:
"Then they started shooting round our feet and we surrendered,"
he said. "What could we do? We had no weapons."
Similar small confrontations have taken place at other
Ukrainian bases around Crimea, though shooting has been rare and
there has so far been no bloodshed. Russia denies its troops are
involved - a stance ridiculed in Kiev and the West.
In a sign of the peninsula's growing isolation from the
Ukrainian mainland, armed men prevented a convoy of cars from a
Ukrainian activist group crossing into Crimea.
The group was part of the Maidan movement behind the
protests which forced Yanukovich to flee to Russia. Ukrainian
television showed men in the uniform of the Berkut riot police,
banned by the new authorities for its role in shooting dozens of
demonstrators in Kiev last month, blocking the road south.
One was shown firing twice, hitting a man in the chest. His
injuries appeared minor, suggesting the use of rubber bullets.
In other armed action, Russian forces took over a military
hospital and a missile unit. Reuters correspondents also saw a
big Russian convoy on the move just outside the port city of
Sevastopol near a Ukrainian air defence base.
It comprised more than 100 vehicles, including around 20
armoured personnel carriers, plus mobile artillery.
CHANCE OF TALKS SPURNED
Putin says Russia is not controlling events in Crimea but
denials of Russian involvement are rejected by the United States
as the two former Cold War enemies wage a geopolitical battle
over the future of Crimea and Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin that
Russia's position on Ukraine remained at odds with the West, but
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had declined an invitation to
visit Russia on Monday for further talks.
"It is all being formulated as if there was a conflict
between Russia and Ukraine ... and our partners suggested using
the situation created by a coup as a starting point," Lavrov
told Putin during talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
He did not say why Kerry had postponed the talks.
The State Department said Kerry told Lavrov on Saturday that
Washington wanted Moscow to cease its drive to annex Crimea and
end "provocative steps". In a statement, it added: "Kerry made
clear to Foreign Minister Lavrov that he would welcome further
discussions focused on how to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine
if and when we see concrete evidence that Russia is prepared to
engage on these proposals."
In Kiev, Yatseniuk said he would address the United Nations
Security Council during a debate on Ukraine. He is also due to
hold talks with the U.S. government which will show Washington's
support of the new Ukrainian leadership.
"Russia's policy is aimed at undermining the basis of the
global security system and revising the outcome of World War
Two," Interfax quoted Yatseniuk as telling reporters.
Western powers have rallied behind Ukraine's new leaders and
on Monday the World Bank said it planned to provide up to $3
billion this year to see Kiev through an economic crisis.
Ukraine's crisis was triggered in November by Yanukovich's
refusal, under Russian pressure, to sign deals on closer
political and trade ties with the European Union.
Although three months of protests against Yanukovich were
mostly peaceful, at least 80 demonstrators were killed in
clashes after police used force against them, some by sniper
fire.
Yanukovich fled Ukraine before a peace deal with the
opposition was implemented, and a new national unity government
was installed. He is wanted for mass murder in Ukraine and is
being sheltered by Russia.
WEST DOES NOT RECOGNISE REFERENDUM
Western countries have denounced the Russian intervention in
Crimea and say the borders of Ukraine, a country of 46 million,
should remain unchanged. They have said they will not accept the
outcome of Sunday's vote.
"The United States is not prepared to recognise any result
of the so-called referendum taking place in six days' time,"
U.S. ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said in Kiev. "We are committed
to Crimea's status as part of Ukraine. The crisis needs to be
solved diplomatically, not militarily."
In the latest military movements, in Sevastopol, where
Russia has its Black Sea Fleet base, Russian forces disarmed
servicemen at a Ukrainian army missile base, Seleznyov said.
He told Fifth Channel television that about 200 soldiers
aboard 14 trucks moved on the building at about 1.30 a.m and
threatened to storm it if the Ukrainian soldiers failed to give
up their weapons.
In the eastern city of Luhansk, Ukraine's security services
said they were investigating the takeover on Sunday of the main
administrative building. The region's top official was held
captive in a room where he was made to write a letter saying he
had resigned but later said he was still performing his duties.