MOSCOW, March 13 European Union foreign
ministers could approve sanctions against Russia on Monday
beyond the largely symbolic measures taken so far in response to
Russia's actions in the southern Ukrainian region of Crimea.
A day before the meeting, Crimea's pro-Russian authorities
plan to hold a referendum - condemned as illegal by the West -
which is expected to overwhelmingly back Crimea's unification
with Russia.
The EU is expected to adopt measures similar to those
ordered by U.S. President Barack Obama, who has authorised asset
freezes and travel bans on Russian or Crimean officials whom the
U.S. holds responsible for threatening Ukraine's territorial
integrity.
The U.S. has warned that additional measures are also
possible, while EU governments have warned that any further
steps by Russia to destabilise the situation in Ukraine "would
lead to additional and far reaching consequences for relations
in a broad range of areas" between Russia and EU states.
Below is a summary of steps that western countries have
already taken to put pressure on Russia, and further options
available to them.
Existing sanctions:
SUSPENSION OF G8
The leaders of the G7 major western economies have announced
they are suspending preparations for this year's G8 Summit with
Russia in Sochi. The step is largely symbolic but will be
negative for overall investor sentiment towards Russia.
SUSPENSION OF OECD MEMBERSHIP TALKS
The 34-member Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development has announced that it is suspending talks on
Russia's entry to the organisation, in progress since 2007, in a
further symbolic move that damages Russia's investment image.
SUSPENSION OF EU-RUSSIA TALKS
The European Union has suspended talks on a new visa regime
between the EU and Russia, which would have eased Russians
travel to the EU, as well as talks on a new basic agreement with
Russia, covering all issues in relations, in progress since
2007. The freeze in these slow-moving negotiations has little
immediate impact but symbolises an East-West chill that could
deter trade and investment deals.
ASSET FREEZES AND TRAVEL BANS
U.S. President Barack Obama has authorised the blocking of
assets in the United States held by individuals and entities,
including companies deemed to have acted to undermine Ukrainian
democracy; threatened its peace, security, sovereignty and
territorial integrity; and contributed to the misappropriation
of its assets.
The U.S. State Department has banned travel to the U.S. for
people held responsible for these actions and Congress is
working on legislation involving extra asset freezes and travel
bans on people deemed responsible for human rights abuses.
EU governments said on March 6 that unless Russia began
negotiations with the Ukrainian government within days, it would
decide on additional measures such as asset freezes and travel
bans.
U.S. officials have indicated that to begin with asset
freezes and travel bans would apply to senior officials in
Russia's security establishment and parliamentarians held
directly responsible for Russian steps towards the annexation of
Crimea, which would not include President Vladimir Putin.
Such targeted measures, similar to those introduced by the
U.S. in the Magnitsky Act targeting officials accused of
corruption human rights abuses, would be a sore point in
relations but might not seriously damage economic relations.
However, U.S. officials have called the measures "a flexible
tool" that could be extended to other individuals and entities
deemed to be violating Ukraine's democracy and territorial
integrity or misappropriating its assets.
If they are extended to include Russian companies that
provide services for future Russian government agencies in
Crimea, or acquire former Ukrainian assets in Crimea, their
effect could be to cripple the international operations of the
companies and deliver a huge blow to investor confidence.
Further options:
ARMS EMBARGO
A ban on EU arms exports to Russia has been floated by
officials, but France has said that it intends to continue with
its $1.7 billion sale of an aircraft carrier to Russia. An arms
embargo would be a relatively easy step for the EU to take. It
would mostly have symbolic significance as EU arms exports to
Russia are limited.
DUE DILIGENCE CRACKDOWN
Western countries could apply pressure on Russia by applying
existing rules, for example on money laundering, more
stringently. Some analysts argue that the untransparent nature
of many Russian businesses makes them vulnerable to such a
crackdown, which could make western banks and investors
reluctant to do business with them.
PIPELINE HURDLES
One way for the EU to impose existing rules more stringently
would be to apply its energy market competition rules to
Gazprom. This could create obstacles to the completion of
Russia's South Stream pipeline to southern Europe and the
extension of its North Stream pipeline in Northern Europe,
hurting Russia's future exports and Gazprom's
earnings. However, many European countries served by these
pipelines are reluctant to see their expansion slowed.
IRAN-STYLE FINANCIAL SANCTIONS
Russian banks could become subject to wide-ranging financial
sanctions similar to those that were applied to Iranian banks
over its nuclear programme. Such sanctions involved cutting
Iranian banks from SWIFT, the international transactions system,
with major implications for their ability to operate. Banks that
service Russian government operations in Crimea would be most at
risk. Some Moscow-based bankers have called this the "nuclear
option", which could push international banks to leave Russia
and halt all trade.
TRADE SANCTIONS
Most analysts are sceptical that the European Union, the
major market for Russia's energy exports, could quickly and
easily find substitutes for Russian exports such as gas, making
formal trade restrictions unlikely.
However, a continuation of tensions around Ukraine is likely
to galvanise European countries into seeking out alternative
sources of gas and other energy, with damaging long-term
consequences for Russia's exports and economy.
RUSSIAN COUNTER-MEASURES
Russia's deputy economy minister has said that Russia would
respond symmetrically to any sanctions imposed by the U.S. and
EU - implying in the initial phase visa bans and asset freezes
in Russia on western officials identified by Russia as
responsible for western policy towards Ukraine.
Some other Russian officials and commentators have hinted at
more drastic steps. A senior parliamentarian has proposed a law
that would enable Russia to seize western companies' and
individuals' property and accounts in response to western
sanctions.
