By Stephen Brown and Timothy Heritage
BERLIN/MOSCOW, March 13 Russia launched new
military exercises near its border with Ukraine on Thursday,
showing no sign of backing down on plans to annex its
neighbour's Crimea region despite a stronger than expected drive
for sanctions from the EU and United States.
In an unusually robust and emotional speech, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of "catastrophe" unless Russia
changes course, while in Ukraine a man died in fighting between
rival protesters in a mainly Russian-speaking city.
In Berlin, Merkel removed any suspicion that she might try
to avoid a confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin,
"We would not only see it, also as neighbours of Russia, as
a threat. And it would not only change the European Union's
relationship with Russia," she told parliament. "No, this would
also cause massive damage to Russia, economically and
politically."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said serious steps would
be imposed on Monday by the United States and Europe if a
referendum on Crimea joining Russia takes place on Sunday as
planned.
Merkel, a fluent Russian speaker who grew up in Communist
East Germany, has emerged in recent days as a leading figure in
threatening tough measures against Moscow.
Her foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said European
states would draw up a list over the weekend of Russians who
will face visa restrictions and asset freezes.
Putin declared Russia's right to invade its neighbour on
March 1, as Russian troops were already seizing control of
Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula with a narrow ethnic Russian
majority and a Russian naval base.
Events have moved rapidly, perhaps signalling an effort by
Moscow to turn the annexation into a fait accompli before the
West could coordinate a response.
In the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, a young man was stabbed to
death and more than a dozen people were in hospital after
pro-Russian and pro-European demonstrators clashed. The violence
was the worst since last month's overthrow of Moscow-backed
president Viktor Yanukovich.
But in an apparently conciliatory move, Russia backed
deployment of an OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine, including
Crimea, the Swiss chairman of the European rights watchdog said.
ARMED MEN
The leader of pro-Moscow separatist politicians, who took
power in Crimea after armed men seized the regional parliament
on Feb. 27, predicted a strong vote in favour of union with
Russia in Sunday's referendum.
"We have a survey by renowned Ukrainian and Crimean polling
experts showing clearly and plainly that more than 80 percent of
people in Crimea are ready to join the Russian Federation,"
Crimean prime minister Sergei Aksyonov told Reuters.
Aksyonov, whose election in a closed session of the regional
parliament is not recognised by Kiev, dismissed opponents'
accusations that he will fix the referendum on Moscow's orders.
"We guarantee that all aspects of European law will be followed,
including security for voters," he said in an interview.
Western countries dismiss the vote as illegal. "The
referendum on Sunday will have no legitimacy, no legal effect,
it can have no moral effect. It is a piece of political theatre
that is being perpetrated at the barrel of a gun," Daniel Baer,
the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, told reporters in Vienna.
Russia has taken territory from its former Soviet neighbours
in the past with no serious consequences - in 2008 it invaded
Georgia and seized two breakaway regions. But if Putin was
hoping for a similarly tepid response this time, he may have
misjudged.
In particular, he seems to have alienated Merkel, the
Western leader with whom Putin - a German speaker who was once
a KGB spy in East Germany - has had the closest relationship.
Merkel was initially more cautious than other Western
leaders on the Crimean crisis, but in recent days she has pushed
the European Union to match U.S. sanctions. EU action is
critical because Europe does 10 times as much trade with Russia
as the United States, buying most of its gas and oil exports.
The prospect that EU measures could be implemented as soon
as Monday has weighed down the Russian economy.
STASHING MONEY ABROAD
Goldman Sachs revised its prediction for Russian economic
growth this year down to 1 percent from 3 percent, blaming the
tension over Ukraine for capital flight that would cripple
investment. It said $45 billion had already left Russia this
year, mostly Russians stashing money abroad.
The Russian stock market hit a four-and-a-half-year low on
Thursday and is down 20 percent since mid-February. The cost of
insuring Moscow's debt against default rose to its highest level
in nearly two years.
The crisis has already forced several Russian firms to put
plans on hold for public offerings to raise cash abroad.
Yet none of that appears to have slowed down Putin, who told
officials of the Winter Paralympic Games he is hosting in Sochi
that Russia was "not the initiator" of the crisis.
The Russian Defence Ministry said 8,500 troops were taking
part in new military exercises near the Ukrainian border,
testing artillery and rocket launchers.
It was the second big exercise Moscow has ordered since the
crisis began; the first, involving 150,000 troops, began a few
days before Russian forces seized Crimea.
In a gesture of support for NATO's eastern members, U.S.
F-16 fighter jets landed at Poland's Lask air base on Thursday.
Among efforts by the West to isolate Russia politically, the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a
34-member rich nations' club, announced it was suspending
membership talks with Russia, under way since 2007.
RESPOND IN KIND
Moscow has pledged to respond in kind to any Western
sanctions. The prime minister of Lithuania - a former Soviet
republic that is now an EU member state, said Russia had
suspended food product imports through its port of
Klaipeda.
But European leaders appear to be calculating that the
damage to Russia would be far worse than to Europe. EU-Russian
trade makes up 15 percent of Russia's economy and just 1 percent
of Europe's. Although EU countries depend on Russian gas
imports, storage tanks are full after a mild winter season.
Diplomatic lines have been open between Russia and the West
throughout the crisis: U.S. Secretary of State Kerry and Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on Thursday as they have
nearly every day. They are due to meet in London on Friday.
Russia's top general discussed Ukraine with the chairman of
NATO's Military Committee by telephone on Thursday, the Interfax
news agency said.
The crisis over Crimea began after Yanukovich fled Kiev and
pro-European politicians took charge, following three months of
demonstrations.
In Strasbourg, the European Court of Human Rights warned
Russia and Ukraine that any military action that harmed
civilians would violate an international convention signed by
both countries.
