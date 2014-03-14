(Adds U.S. draft resolution at U.N., paragraphs 3-5 and 19-20)
By Stephen Brown and Timothy Heritage
BERLIN/MOSCOW, March 13 Russia launched new
military exercises near its border with Ukraine on Thursday,
showing no sign of backing down on plans to annex its
neighbour's Crimea region despite a stronger than expected drive
for sanctions from the EU and United States.
In an unusually robust and emotional speech, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of "catastrophe" unless Russia
changes course, while a man was killed in Ukraine in fighting
between rival protesters in a mainly Russian-speaking city.
At the U.N. Security Council, the United States circulated a
draft resolution that would declare illegal Sunday's planned
referendum on independence for Ukraine's Crimea region.
But Russia, one of the Security Council's five veto-wielding
permanent members, made clear it opposed the draft.
"Russia announced they will kill it," a senior Western
diplomat told Reuters.
In Berlin, Merkel removed any suspicion she might try to
avoid a confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We would not only see it, also as neighbours of Russia, as
a threat. And it would not only change the European Union's
relationship with Russia," she told parliament. "No, this would
also cause massive damage to Russia, economically and
politically."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said serious steps would
be imposed on Monday by the United States and Europe if the
referendum on Crimea joining Russia takes place on Sunday as
planned.
Merkel, a fluent Russian speaker who grew up in communist
East Germany, has emerged in recent days as a leading figure in
threatening tough measures against Moscow.
Her foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said that
over the weekend, European states would draw up a list of
Russians who will face visa restrictions and asset freezes.
Putin declared Russia's right to invade its neighbour on
March 1, as Russian troops were already seizing control of
Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula with a narrow ethnic Russian
majority and a Russian naval base.
Events have moved rapidly, perhaps signalling an effort by
Moscow to turn the annexation into a fait accompli before the
West can coordinate a response.
In the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, a young man was stabbed to
death and more than a dozen people were in hospital after
pro-Russian and pro-European demonstrators clashed. The violence
was the worst since last month's overthrow of the Moscow-backed
president, Viktor Yanukovich.
But in an apparently conciliatory move, Russia backed
deployment of an OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine, including
Crimea, the Swiss chairman of the European rights watchdog said.
ARMED MEN
The leader of pro-Moscow separatist politicians in Crimea,
who took power there after armed men seized the regional
parliament on Feb. 27, predicted a strong vote in favour of
union with Russia in Sunday's referendum.
"We have a survey by renowned Ukrainian and Crimean polling
experts showing clearly and plainly that more than 80 percent of
people in Crimea are ready to join the Russian Federation,"
Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov told Reuters.
Aksyonov, whose election in a closed session of the regional
parliament is not recognised by Kiev, dismissed opponents'
accusations he will fix the referendum on Moscow's orders. "We
guarantee that all aspects of European law will be followed,
including security for voters," he said in an interview.
Western countries dismiss the vote as illegal. "The
referendum on Sunday will have no legitimacy, no legal effect,
it can have no moral effect. It is a piece of political theatre
that is being perpetrated at the barrel of a gun," Daniel Baer,
the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, told reporters in Vienna.
At the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said
time was running out for a peaceful solution. She urged Russia
to listen to the "remarkably unified" voices of its 14 fellow
members of the Security Council and the Ukrainian people.
Diplomats said the one-page resolution would urge countries
not to recognise the results of the vote in Crimea. A vote on
the draft was postponed until Saturday at the latest to allow
time for more negotiations.
Russia has taken territory from its former Soviet neighbours
in the past with no serious consequences - in 2008 it invaded
Georgia and seized two breakaway regions. But if Putin was
hoping for a similarly tepid response this time, he may have
misjudged.
In particular, he seems to have alienated Merkel, the
Western leader with whom Putin, a German speaker who was once a
KGB spy in East Germany, has had the closest relationship.
Merkel was initially more cautious than other Western
leaders on the Crimean crisis, but in recent days she has pushed
the European Union to match U.S. sanctions. EU action is
critical because Europe does 10 times as much trade with Russia
as the United States, buying most of its gas and oil exports.
The prospect that EU measures could be implemented as soon
as Monday has weighed down the Russian economy.
STASHING MONEY ABROAD
Goldman Sachs revised its prediction for Russian economic
growth this year down to 1 percent from 3 percent, blaming the
tension over Ukraine for capital flight that would cripple
investment. It said $45 billion had already left Russia this
year, mostly Russians stashing money abroad.
The Russian stock market hit a 4-1/2-year low on Thursday
and is down 20 percent since mid-February. The cost of insuring
Moscow's debt against default rose to its highest level in
nearly two years.
The crisis has already forced several Russian firms to put
plans on hold for public offerings to raise cash abroad.
Yet none of that appears to have slowed down Putin, who told
officials of the Winter Paralympic Games he is hosting in Sochi
that Russia was "not the initiator" of the crisis.
The Russian Defence Ministry said 8,500 troops were taking
part in new military exercises near the Ukrainian border,
testing artillery and rocket launchers.
It was the second big exercise Moscow has ordered since the
crisis began; the first, involving 150,000 troops, started a few
days before Russian forces seized Crimea.
In a gesture of support for NATO's eastern members, U.S.
F-16 fighter jets landed at Poland's Lask air base on Thursday.
Among efforts by the West to isolate Russia politically, the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a
34-member rich nations' club, announced it was suspending
membership talks with Russia, under way since 2007.
RESPOND IN KIND
Moscow has pledged to respond in kind to any Western
sanctions. The prime minister of Lithuania, a former Soviet
republic that is now an EU member state, said Russia had
suspended food product imports through its port of
Klaipeda.
But European leaders appear to be calculating that the
damage to Russia would be far worse than to Europe. EU-Russian
trade makes up 15 percent of Russia's economy and just 1 percent
of Europe's. Although EU countries depend on Russian gas
imports, storage tanks are full after a mild winter season.
Diplomatic lines have been open between Russia and the West
throughout the crisis: Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov spoke on Thursday, as they have nearly every day. They
are due to meet in London on Friday.
Russia's top general discussed Ukraine with the chairman of
NATO's Military Committee by telephone on Thursday, the Interfax
news agency said.
The crisis over Crimea began after Yanukovich fled Kiev and
pro-European politicians took charge, following three months of
demonstrations.
