* U.S., EU sanctions small group of Russians and Ukrainians
* Putin signs decree recognising Crimea as sovereign state
* Obama: ready for further steps but diplomacy still
possible
* Russia wants "support group" to make Ukraine neutral
* Ukraine military mobilising, fearing invasion in east
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Adrian Croft
SIMFEROPOL/BRUSSELS, March 17 The United States
and European Union imposed personal sanctions on Monday on
Russian and Crimean officials involved in the seizure of Crimea
from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree
recognising the region as a sovereign state.
The moves heightened the most serious East-West crisis since
the end of the Cold War, following a disputed referendum in the
Black Sea peninsula on Sunday in which Crimea's leaders declared
a Soviet-style, 97-percent vote to secede from Ukraine.
Within hours, the Crimean parliament formally asked that
Russia "admit the Republic of Crimea as a new subject with the
status of a republic". Putin will on Tuesday address a special
joint session of Russia's State Duma, or parliament, which could
take a decision on annexation of the majority ethnic-Russian
region.
That would dismember Ukraine, a former Soviet republic once
under Moscow's thumb, against its will. Kiev and the West said
the referendum, held under armed Russian occupation, violated
Ukraine's constitution and international law.
Russian forces took control of Crimea in late February
following the toppling of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich
after deadly clashes between riot police and protesters trying
to overturn his decision to spurn a trade and cooperation deal
with the EU in favour of cultivating closer ties with Russia.
U.S. President Barack Obama slapped sanctions on 11 Russians
and Ukrainians blamed for the seizure, including Yanukovich, and
Vladislav Surkov and Sergei Glazyev, two aides to Putin.
Putin himself, suspected in the West of trying to resurrect
as much as possible of the former Soviet Union under Russian
leadership, was not on the blacklist. A White House spokesman
declined to rule out adding him at a later stage.
Amid fears that Russia may move into eastern Ukraine where
there is a significant Russian-speaking community, Obama warned
that "further provocations" would only increase Moscow's
isolation and exact a greater toll on its economy.
"If Russia continues to interfere in Ukraine, we stand ready
to impose further sanctions," he said.
A senior U.S. official said Obama's order cleared the way to
sanction people associated with the arms industry and targets
"the personal wealth of cronies" of the Russian leadership.
In Brussels, the EU's 28 foreign ministers agreed to subject
21 Russian and Ukrainian officials to visa restrictions and
asset freezes for their roles in the events. They included three
Russian military commanders in Crimea and districts bordering on
Ukraine.
There were only three names in common on the U.S. and
European lists - Crimean Prime Minister Sergey Aksyonov, Crimean
parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Leonid Slutski,
chairman of the Russian Duma's committee on the Russian-led
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), grouping former Soviet
republics. The EU blacklisted Yanukovich earlier this month.
The U.S. list appeared to target higher-profile Russian
officials close to Putin, including a deputy Russian prime
minister, while the EU went for mid-ranking officials who may
have been more directly involved on the ground.
Washington and Brussels said further steps could follow in
the coming days if Russia does not back down and formally
annexes Crimea.
A senior Obama administration official said there was
"concrete evidence" that some ballots in the Crimea referendum
arrived in some Crimean cities pre-marked.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who was named
on the White House sanctions list, suggested that the measures
would not affect those without assets abroad.
DISMEMBERING UKRAINE
Obama said Russian forces must end "incursions" into its
ex-Soviet neighbour, while Putin renewed his accusation that the
new leadership in Kiev, brought to power by the uprising that
toppled his elected Ukrainian ally last month, were failing to
protect Russian-speakers from violent Ukrainian nationalists.
Moscow responded to Western pressure for an international
"contact group" to mediate in the crisis by proposing a "support
group" of states. This would push for recognition of the Crimean
referendum and urge a new constitution for rump Ukraine that
would require it to uphold political and military neutrality.
While a Western diplomat said some of the Russian ideas may
offer scope for negotiation, Ukraine's interim president ruled
out ever accepting the annexation of its territory.
A complete preliminary count of Sunday's vote showed that
96.77 percent of voters opted to join Russia, the chairman of
the regional government commission overseeing the referendum,
Mikhail Malyshev, announced on television.
Officials said the turnout was 83 percent. Crimea is home to
2 million people. Members of the ethnic Ukrainian and Muslim
Tatar minorities had said they would boycott the poll, held just
weeks after Russian forces took control of the peninsula.
Putin's popularity at home has been boosted by his action on
Crimea despite serious risks for a stagnant economy.
Russian shares and the rouble
rebounded as investors calculated that Western sanctions would
be largely symbolic and would avoid trade or financial measures
that would inflict significant economic damage.
However, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said EU
countries had begun discussing the need for Europe to reduce its
reliance on Russian energy "over many years to come". Much of
that energy is shipped through gas pipelines crossing Ukraine.
Germany, the EU's biggest economy, gets 40 percent of its
gas from Moscow and could become more dependent as it switches
from nuclear power.
In a sign of possible internal debates ahead, euro zone
newcomer Latvia said the EU should compensate any countries hurt
by sanctions against Russia. The three former Soviet Baltic
states, home to Russian-speaking minorities and dependent on
Russian energy supplies, could suffer in any retaliation.
MOBILISATION
Moscow defended the takeover of Crimea by citing a right to
protect "peaceful citizens". Ukraine's interim government has
mobilised troops to defend against an invasion of its eastern
mainland, where pro-Russian protesters have been involved in
deadly clashes in recent days.
The Ukrainian parliament on Monday endorsed a presidential
decree for a partial military mobilisation to call up 40,000
reservists to counter Russia' military actions. Ukraine recalled
its ambassador from Moscow for consultations.
Russia's lower house of parliament will pass legislation
allowing Crimea to join Russia "in the very near future", news
agency Interfax cited its deputy speaker as saying.
U.S. and European officials say military action is unlikely
over Crimea, which Soviet rulers handed to Ukraine 60 years ago.
But the risk of a wider incursion, with Putin calculating
the West will not respond as he tries to restore Moscow's hold
over its old Soviet empire, leaves NATO wondering how to help
Kiev without igniting a wider conflict.
For now, the West's main tools appear to be escalating
economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation.
Highlighting the stakes, journalist Dmitry Kiselyov, who is
close to the Kremlin, stood before an image of a mushroom cloud
on his weekly TV show to issue a stark warning. He said:
"Russia is the only country in the world that is realistically
capable of turning the United States into radioactive ash."
Many Tatars, who make up 12 percent of Crimea's population,
boycotted the vote, fearful of a revival of the persecution they
suffered for centuries under Soviet rule from Moscow.
"This is my land. This is the land of my ancestors. Who
asked me if I want it or not?" said Shevkaye Assanova, a Tatar
in her 40s. "I don't recognise this at all."
A pressing concern for the governments in Kiev and Moscow is
the transfer of control of Ukrainian military bases. Many are
surrounded by and under control of Russian forces, even though
Moscow denies it has troops in the territory beyond facilities
it leases for its important Black Sea Fleet.
Crimea's parliamentary speaker said on Monday that Ukrainian
military units in the region would be disbanded, though
personnel would be allowed to remain on the Black Sea peninsula.
Ukraine's border guard service accused Russian troops of
evicting the families of their officers from their apartments in
Crimea and mistreating their wives and children.