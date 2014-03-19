(Adds Obama, NATO chief, Ukrainian foreign minister, Hagel,
* Russian forces storm Ukrainian naval HQ in Sevastopol
* No shots fired in tense operation
* Ukraine wants U.N. to demilitarise Crimea
* Obama rules out U.S. "military excursion"
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Maria Kiselyova
SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine/MOSCOW, March 19 The United
States warned Moscow it was on a "dark path" to isolation on
Wednesday as Russian troops seized two Ukrainian naval bases,
including a headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol where
they raised their flag.
The dramatic seizure came as Russia and the West dug in for
a long confrontation over Moscow's annexation of Crimea, with
the United States and Europe groping for ways to increase
pressure on a defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"As long as Russia continues on this dark path, they will
face increasing political and economic isolation," said U.S.
Vice President Joe Biden, referring to reports of armed attacks
against Ukrainian military personnel in Crimea.
Biden was in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, as part of a
quick trip to reassure Baltic allies worried about what an
emboldened Russia might mean for their nations. Lithuania, along
with Estonia and Latvia, are NATO members.
"There is an attempt, using brutal force, to redraw borders
of the European states and to destroy the postwar architecture
of Europe," Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said.
The head of NATO warned that Putin may not stop with the
annexation of Crimea and urged Europe to step up defense
spending in response to the crisis.
"Crimea is one example. But I see Crimea as an element in a
greater pattern, in a more long-term Russian, or at least Putin,
strategy," Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told a
Washington think tank. "So of course our major concern now is
whether he will go beyond Crimea."
U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon meets Putin in Moscow on Thursday and
travels to Kiev on Friday. He will urge a peaceful end to a
crisis that began when Ukraine's president abandoned a trade
pact with the European Union and turned instead to Moscow,
prompting violent street protests that led to his overthrow.
Russian lawmakers raced to ratify a treaty making Crimea
part of Russia by the end of the week, despite threats of
further sanctions from Washington and Brussels.
The Russian military moved swiftly to neutralise any threat
of armed resistance in Crimea.
"This morning they stormed the compound. They cut the gates
open, but I heard no shooting," said Oleksander Balanyuk, a
captain in the navy, walking out of the compound in his uniform
and carrying his belongings.
"This thing should have been solved politically. Now all I
can do is stand here at the gate. There is nothing else I can
do," he told Reuters, appearing ashamed and downcast.
Ukrainian military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov said the
commander of the Ukrainian navy, Admiral Serhiy Haiduk, was
driven away by what appeared to be Russian special forces.
Russian troops seized another Ukrainian naval facility in
Crimea late on Wednesday.
"Russian troops came and asked us to leave the base, which
we did," Ukrainian navy Major Eduard Kusnarenko told Reuters
outside the base in Bakhchisaray, about 30 km (20 miles)
southwest of the regional capital, Simferopol.
In Washington, the White House condemned Russian moves to
seize Ukrainian military installations, saying they were
creating a dangerous situation.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who has imposed sanctions on 11
Russian and Ukrainian officials, said Washington would keep up
its diplomatic push to bring pressure on Russia, but added in a
television interview: "We are not going to be getting into a
military excursion in Ukraine."
MIXED FEELINGS
Russia sent thousands of soldiers to Crimea in the buildup
to a referendum last weekend in which the Russian-majority
region voted overwhelmingly to leave Ukraine and join Moscow,
reflecting national loyalties and hopes of higher wages.
But there is unease among pro-Ukrainian Crimeans who have
complained about the heavy armed presence across the region.
"I was born here, my family is here, I have a job here and I
am not going anywhere unless there is an all-out military
conflict," said Viktor, a 23-year-old salesman. "It is my home
but things will not be the same anymore."
A few hundred metres away, the local authorities attached
new, Russian letters spelling "State Council of the Crimean
Republic" on the building of the local assembly.
Ukrainian security chief Andriy Parubiy said the Kiev
government would urge the United Nations to declare Crimea a
demilitarised zone.
"The Ukrainian government will immediately appeal to the
United Nations to recognise Crimea as a demilitarised zone and
take necessary measures for Russian forces to leave Crimea and
prepare conditions for redeployment of Ukrainian forces,"
Parubiy said.
Ukraine announced plans to introduce visas for Russians, and
Russia said it might respond in kind.
Putin said his move to annex Crimea was justified by
"fascists" in Kiev who overthrew pro-Moscow President Viktor
Yanukovich last month.
Ukraine and Western governments have dismissed the
referendum as a sham, and say there is no justification for
Putin's actions.
GERMANY MAKES MOVE
Germany's Cabinet approved EU plans for closer political
cooperation with Ukraine, a government source said, clearing the
way for Chancellor Angela Merkel to sign part of a so-called
association agreement at an EU summit later this week.
The 28-member bloc is expected to sign a more far-reaching
trade accord with Ukraine later.
But maintaining aggressive rhetoric reminiscent of the Cold
War, Russia accused Western states of violating a pledge to
respect Ukraine's sovereignty and political independence under a
1994 security assurance agreement, saying they had "indulged a
coup d'etat" that ousted Yanukovich.
Moscow, which has said it will retaliate for so far largely
symbolic Western sanctions targeting Russian officials,
announced on Wednesday it was closing its military facilities to
a European security watchdog for the rest of the year.
The Russian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying the
signatories of a 2011 Organisation for Security and Cooperation
in Europe agreement had exhausted their quotas to inspect
Russian military facilities and a planned inspection in the
coming days would be the last.
FURTHER SANCTIONS?
Biden said in Warsaw on Tuesday the United States may run
more ground and naval military exercises to help Baltic states
near Russia beef up their capacity after what he called Putin's
"land grab" in Ukraine.
The Truxtun, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer, started a
one-day military exercise with the Bulgarian and Romanian navies
in the Black Sea on Wednesday, a U.S. Naval Forces official
said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel praised the restraint of
Ukraine's armed forces in a phone call on Wednesday with his
Ukrainian counterpart.
A brief Pentagon statement about Hagel's conversation with
Ukraine's acting defense minister, Ihor Tenyukh, made no mention
of any Ukrainian requests for assistance. Kiev has asked for
lethal and non-lethal military support from the United States,
which has so far only approved military rations.
Washington and Brussels said further sanctions would follow
the visa bans and asset freezes imposed so far on a handful of
Russian and Crimean officials, drawing derision from Moscow.
But Ukraine's foreign minister, Andriy Deshchytsya, told
Reuters the steps taken by the West were "a very concrete step
forward," and added: "I believe these countries will not stop at
this level of support."
On a visit to Japan, which has joined the Western chorus of
condemnation of Moscow's action, close Putin ally Igor Sechin,
chief executive officer of Russian oil major Rosneft,
said expanding sanctions would only aggravate the crisis.
European Union leaders will consider widening the number of
people targeted by personal sanctions when they meet on Thursday
and Friday, diplomats said, as well as signing the political
part of an association agreement with Ukraine's interim
government.
EU officials say they have identified more than 100
potential targets. Some media reports say Sechin and the head of
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom are on the wider list.
(Additional reporting by Mike Collett-White and Gabriela
Baczynska in Simferopol; Elizabeth Piper and Steve Gutterman in
Moscow; Ronald Popeski in Kiev; and Phil Stewart and Steve
Holland in Washington; Writing by Mike Collett-White and Peter
Cooney; Editing by Anna Willard, Giles Elgood and Lisa Shumkaer)