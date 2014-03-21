(Adds EU hits 12 with sanctions, Merkel comments; paragraphs
* Moscow says U.S. will be "hit like a boomerang"
* Putin tells businessmen to bring assets home
* Duma approves treaty annexing Crimea
* EU discussing plan to reduce dependence on Russian energy
* Russian troops take over Ukrainian warships
By Steve Holland and Maria Tsvetkova
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, March 20 U.S. President
Barack Obama raised the stakes in an East-West confrontation
over Crimea on Thursday by targeting some of Russian President
Vladimir Putin's closest long-time political and business allies
with personal sanctions.
The extension of visa bans and asset freezes into Putin's
inner circle came as Moscow rushed to consolidate the annexation
of the Black Sea peninsula, seized from Ukraine last month, and
to boost its military presence in the region.
Russian troops took over three Ukrainian warships in Crimea
on Thursday, using stun grenades in one incident, a Ukrainian
spokesman said. Kiev also said it had begun withdrawing its
border guards, surrounded and outnumbered by Russian forces,
from Crimea to the mainland.
The 20 names added to the U.S. blacklist included Kremlin
banker Yuri Kovalchuk and his Bank Rossiya, major oil and
commodities trader Gennady Timchenko and the brothers Arkady and
Boris Rotenberg, linked to big contracts on gas pipelines and at
the Sochi Olympics, as well as Putin's chief of staff and his
deputy, the head of military intelligence and a railways chief.
Most grew rich after being associated with Putin since the
former KGB officer began his ascent to power in the mayor's
office of St Petersburg in the 1990s.
In a statement explaining the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury
said: "Gennady Timchenko is one of the founders of Gunvor, one
of the world's largest independent commodity trading companies
involved in the oil and energy markets.
"Timchenko's activities in the energy sector have been
directly linked to Putin. Putin has investments in Gunvor and
may have access to Gunvor funds."
Putin has denied any link with Gunvor in the past. The
Swiss-based oil trading company said in a statement that Putin
had no ownership of Gunvor and "any understanding otherwise is
fundamentally misinformed and outrageous".
It also said Timchenko, who has Finnish as well as Russian
citizenship, had sold his 43 percent stake in Gunvor to its
chief executive, Torbjorn Tornqvist, on Wednesday as part of
what the company called a "contingency plan".
Moscow retaliated by announcing its own sanctions against
senior U.S. politicians, with the Foreign Ministry saying U.S.
action would "hit the United States like a boomerang".
European Union leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to add 12
more Russian and Crimean officials to their sanctions list for
visa bans and asset freezes and to cancel a planned EU-Russia
summit in Sochi and forthcoming bilateral summits with Moscow.
The names will be published on Friday but diplomats said the
EU would not go as far as Washington in hitting Putin's money
men. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU had a different
legal basis and needed proof that individuals had been directly
involved in violating Ukraine's sovereignty.
She told reporters the executive European Commission had
been tasked to prepare for possible broad economic sanctions in
case Russia moved further into Ukraine or acted to destabilise
the situation. Officials said the sanctions could affect trade,
finance, energy and arms supplies.
The EU also agreed to send its own observer mission to
Ukraine if Moscow continues to block monitors from the
pan-European Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe.
EU sources said behind closed doors the leaders also
discussed a radical plan to reduce their dependence on Russian
energy by agreeing to negotiate gas purchases collectively with
Moscow instead of country-by-country. The leaders made no
mention of this at a late-night news conferences.
The sources said the EU would also accelerate work to
upgrade cross-border energy networks to reduce individual member
states' vulnerability to supply cuts, and speed up building new
liquefied natural gas import terminals to diversify suppliers.
BRING MONEY HOME
Russian forces took control of Crimea in late February after
Moscow-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was toppled
by protests sparked by his decision to spurn a trade deal with
the EU and seek closer ties with Moscow. The seizure has been
mostly bloodless.
People in Crimea voted overwhelmingly to join Russia in a
referendum on Sunday which Kiev and the West branded illegal.
Only one member of Russia's State Duma lower house of
parliament voted against the annexation treaty on Thursday. The
Federation Council upper house will complete the ratification
process on Friday.
With Washington trying to tighten the screws on Moscow,
Putin told Russian company bosses to bring their assets home to
help the nation survive the sanctions and an economic downturn.
In a potentially ominous move, Obama said he had signed a
new executive order that clears the way for U.S. sanctions
against broad sections of the Russian economy, should Putin's
military make moves beyond Crimea and into southern and eastern
Ukraine which also have large Russian-speaking populations.
"We're imposing sanctions on more senior officials of the
Russian government," he said. "In addition, we are today
sanctioning a number of other individuals with substantial
resources and influence who provide material support to the
Russian leadership, as well as a bank that provides material
support to these individuals."
Washington announced a first round of sanctions on Monday
against 11 Russians and Ukrainians it said were involved with
the Crimean annexation. A U.S. official said the sanctions mean
Bank Rossiya - which has $10 billion in assets - would be
"frozen out of the dollar".
Those on the Russian list included former U.S. presidential
candidate Senator John McCain, Senate majority leader Harry Reid
and House of Representatives speaker John Boehner.
Like their Russian counterparts, the U.S. lawmakers laughed
off the sanctions or treated them as badge of honour.
McCain laced his response with sarcasm. "I guess this means
my spring break in Siberia is off, my Gazprom stock is lost, and
my secret bank account in Moscow is frozen," he said in a
statement. "Nonetheless, I will never cease my efforts on behalf
of the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of
Ukraine, including Crimea."
EU MORE CAUTIOUS
Obama trumped European leaders for the second time in a week
by announcing tougher measures than they were planning, just as
they sat down to try to bridge their differences on sanctions.
While Poland and former Soviet Baltic states that are now EU
members have pushed for a tough line, the main EU powers -
Germany, France and Britain - all have strong economic reasons
for caution.
Some diplomats read Merkel's comments as an implicit
recognition that Crimea was lost, and that only further steps by
Russia to destabilise Ukraine or intervene in other post-Soviet
republics would trigger sanctions that could hurt convalescing
Western economies as well as Moscow's economy.
Some of Russia's largest companies are registered abroad
where they may benefit from lower tax rates but also may enjoy
some distance from the Kremlin and feel beyond its reach.
Without referring to the annexation of Crimea or to slowing
economic growth, Putin said it would also be in the bosses'
interests to support the Russian economy.
"Russian companies should be registered on the territory of
our nation, in our country and have a transparent ownership
structure," Putin told heads of Russia's largest companies. "I
am certain that this is also in your interests."
