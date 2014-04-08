(Adds ministerial meeting set for next week, Ukraine's NATO
By Arshad Mohammed and Thomas Grove
WASHINGTON/LUHANSK, Ukraine, April 8 U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents and special
forces on Tuesday of stirring separatist unrest in eastern
Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to prepare for military
action as it had in Crimea.
Armed pro-Moscow protesters were still occupying Ukrainian
government buildings in two cities in the largely
Russian-speaking east on Tuesday, although police ended a third
occupation in a lightning night-time operation.
Ukraine's security service said separatists occupying the
security headquarters in Luhansk had planted bombs in the
building and were holding as many as 60 hostages. Activists in
the building denied they had explosives or hostages, but said
they had seized an armoury full of automatic rifles.
The Ukraine government says the occupations that began on
Sunday are part of a Russian-led plan to dismember the country.
Kerry said he feared Moscow might repeat its Crimean operation.
"It is clear that Russian special forces and agents have
been the catalyst behind the chaos of the last 24 hours," he
said in Washington, and this "could potentially be a contrived
pretext for military intervention just as we saw in Crimea."
Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula last month after a
referendum staged when Russian troops were already in control.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed
Western accusations that Moscow was destabilising Ukraine,
saying the situation could improve only if Kiev took into
account the interests of Russian-speaking regions.
Russia, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union
will hold a ministerial meeting next week to discuss the Ukraine
crisis, the EU said on Tuesday.
The meeting, to be held at a still unspecified location in
Europe, will involve Kerry, Lavrov, EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton and Ukraine's foreign minister, Andriy
Deshchytsia.
The U.S. State Department said Kerry and Lavrov in a phone
call on Monday discussed convening direct talks among the
parties to try to defuse tensions.
PROTESTERS DEMAND REFERENDUM
Shots were fired, a grenade thrown and 70 people detained as
Ukrainian officers ended the occupation in the city of Kharkiv
during an 18-minute "anti-terrorism" action, the Interior
Ministry said.
But elsewhere in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland,
activists armed with Kalashnikov rifles and protected by
barbed-wire barricades vowed there was no going back on their
demand for a vote on returning to Moscow rule.
In the city of Luhansk, a man dressed in camouflage told a
crowd outside the occupied state security building: "We want a
referendum on the status of Luhansk and we want Russian returned
as an official language."
The Kremlin's standoff with the West has knocked investors'
confidence in the Russian economy, and the International
Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its forecast of growth this year to
1.3 percent, less than half the 3 percent it had originally
projected.
Britain expressed fears that Russia wanted to disrupt the
run-up to presidential elections next month in Ukraine, which
has been ruled by an interim government since the overthrow of
Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovich in February.
Ukraine, which was controlled by Moscow until the Soviet
Union collapsed more than two decades ago, has been in turmoil
since late last year when Yanukovich rejected closer relations
with the European Union and tilted the country back toward
Russia. That provoked mass protests in which more than 100
people were killed by police and which drove Yanukovich from
office, leading to Kiev's loss of control in Crimea.
In Kiev, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov partly pinned
responsibility for the Kharkiv occupation on Russian President
Vladimir Putin. "All this was inspired and financed by the
Putin-Yanukovich group," he said.
An aide said police went in when the protesters failed to
give themselves up and surrender their arms. Officers did not
open fire, despite shooting and the grenade attack from the
other side, he said. One police officer was badly wounded and
some others less seriously hurt.
In Luhansk, a city of about 450,000, protesters have blocked
streets leading to the state security building with barbed wire,
tyres, crates, metal police barriers and sandbags.
Andrei, who said he had stormed the building on Sunday but
would not give his family name, said the protesters had 200 to
300 Kalashnikovs and some stun grenades, but there had been no
shooting so far.
"Once you've taken up arms, there's no turning back. We will
stay until the authorities agree to hold a referendum on the
status of Luhansk," he said.
A standoff also continued in the mining centre of Donetsk,
Yanukovich's home base, where a group of pro-Russian deputies
inside the main regional authority building on Monday declared a
separatist republic.
Unlike in Kharkiv, there was no clear sign that further
police operations were imminent in the other two cities. "We
hope the buildings occupied in Donetsk and Luhansk will soon be
freed," acting President Oleksander Turchinov said.
Russia has warned Kiev against using force to end the
occupations, but authorities may have decided not to give
Moscow an excuse to intervene, holding back in the hope that
the protests will fizzle out.
MASS DISORDER
In London, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said the
occupations bore "all the hallmarks of a Russian strategy to
destabilise Ukraine."
The West has expressed concern about what it says has been a
buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine. Moscow
has said the troops are merely taking part in exercises, but
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen urged caution.
"If Russia were to intervene further in Ukraine it would be
a historic mistake," he told a news conference in Paris. "It
would have grave consequences for our relationship with Russia
and would further isolate Russia internationally."
Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, Ihor Dolhov, said on Tuesday
that Kiev was counting on the United States and other NATO
members to supply equipment ranging from uniforms to aircraft
fuel, but was not asking for weapons.
Lavrov denied responsibility for the trouble in
Russian-speaking areas of Ukraine. "One should not seek to put
the blame on someone else," he told a news conference in Moscow.
Unlike in Crimea, where ethnic Russians form a majority,
most people in the east and south are ethnically Ukrainian,
although they speak Russian as a first language.
Putin will meet his senior officials on Wednesday to discuss
economic ties with Ukraine, including on energy, his spokesman
said. He gave no details, but the Crimea dispute has raised
fears Russia might cut off gas supplies to Ukraine's crippled
economy, having nearly doubled the price it charges Kiev.
Kiev missed a midnight deadline to reduce its $2.2 billion
gas debt to Russia, although producer Gazprom did not
say whether it would take any action against Kiev.
In Brussels, Ukraine's energy minister, EU officials and
industry representatives discussed how to reduce reliance on
Russian gas.
An EU diplomat said the 28-nation body planned to set up a
support group to help Ukraine stabilise its precarious economy
and political situation.
