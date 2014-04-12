* Crisis mounts after Russia's seizure of Crimea region
* Armed men seize buildings in eastern Ukraine
* Kiev says cut-off of Russian gas looking likely
* France's Le Pen meets official on sanctions list
(Updates with regional police chief resigning)
By Pavel Polityuk and Conor Humphries
KIEV, April 12 Pro-Russian militants raised
their flags over official buildings in two eastern Ukrainian
cities on Saturday, deepening a stand-off with Moscow which,
Kiev warned, was dragging Europe closer to a "gas war" that
could disrupt supplies across the continent.
At least 20 men armed with pistols and rifles took over the
police station and a security services headquarters in
Slaviansk, about 150 km (90 miles) from the border with Russia.
Officials said the men had seized hundreds of pistols from
arsenals in the buildings. The militants replaced the Ukrainian
flag on one of the buildings with the red, white and blue
Russian flag.
Some local residents helped the militants build barricades
out of tyres in anticipation that police would try to force them
out, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.
But it was not clear how the authorities would tackle the
militants after the police chief for the region quit.
Kostyantyn Pozhydayev came out to speak to pro-Russian
protesters outside his offices in the regional capital, Donetsk,
and told them he was stepping down "in accordance with your
demands." Some of his officers left the building.
The protesters were occupying the ground floor of the
Donetsk police headquarters and the black and orange flag
adopted by pro-Russian separatists flew over the building, in
place of the Ukrainian flag, a Reuters reporter said.
The occupations are a potential flashpoint because if
protesters are killed or hurt by Ukrainian forces, that could
prompt the Kremlin to intervene to protect the local
Russian-speaking population, a repeat of the scenario in Crimea.
Moscow denies any plan to send in forces or split Ukraine,
but the Western-leaning authorities in Kiev believe Russia is
trying to create a pretext to interfere again. NATO says Russian
armed forces are massing on Ukraine's eastern border, while
Moscow says they are on normal manoeuvres.
Ukraine's acting foreign minister, Andrii Deshchytsia, said
he had spoken in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov and demanded Moscow stop what he called
"provocative actions" by its agents in eastern Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine have been in confrontation since protests
in Kiev forced the Moscow-backed president from office, and the
Kremlin sent troops into Crimea.
BAD SOLUTION
While the crisis within Ukraine itself is still unresolved,
the gas dispute threatens to spread the impact of the row to
millions of people across Europe.
A large proportion of the natural gas which EU states buy
from Russia is pumped via Ukrainian territory, so if Russia
makes good on a threat to cut off Ukraine for non-payment of its
bills, customers further west will have supplies disrupted.
Russia is demanding Kiev pay a much higher price for its
gas, and settle unpaid bills. Russian state-owned gas giant
Gazprom and its Ukrainian counterpart, Naftogaz, are
in talks, but the chances of an agreement are slim.
"I would say we are coming nearer to a solution of the
situation, but one in the direction that is bad for Ukraine,"
Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said in an interview with
the German newspaper, Boersenzeitung
"We are probably steering towards Russia turning off its gas
provision," he was quoted as saying.
That raised the spectre of a repeat of past "gas wars", when
Ukraine's gas was cut off, with a knock-on effect on supplies to
EU states.
The scope for compromise narrowed after the Naftogaz chief
executive told a Ukrainian newspaper Kiev was suspending
payments to Gazprom pending a conclusion of talks over a new
deal.
Ukraine has de facto stopped payments already because it
failed to make an instalment of over $500 million due earlier
this month to Russian state gas giant Gazprom.
Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov, asked by Reuters about
the statement by the Naftogaz chief, said: "What does suspending
mean? They've not paid at all," since mid-way through last
month.
Moscow says it does not want to turn off Ukraine's gas if it
can be avoided, and that it will honour all commitments to
supply its EU customers.
Kiev and Brussels are working out ways to keep supplies
flowing to EU states, and for those countries to then pump the
gas to Ukraine by reversing the flow in their pipelines.
COLD WAR
The crisis has been seized upon by some right-wing
nationalists in the EU who are campaigning for next month's
European Parliament elections. They blame Brussels for
antagonising Russia.
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Front
was in Moscow on Saturday and met the speaker of Russia's lower
house of parliament, one of the people on an EU sanctions list.
"I am surprised a Cold War on Russia has been declared in
the European Union," Russian media quoted her as saying.
The EU and the United States imposed sanctions on Russian
officials and leading business figures in response to Moscow's
annexation of Crimea, which is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet
and was part of Russia until 1954.
Moscow has so far scoffed at the Western measures and warned
that, in the long run, the EU and Washington will come off worse
by losing out on trade with Russia.
Gennady Timchenko, a billionaire oil and gas trader who is
on the U.S. list of people subject to asset freezes and visa
bans, joined the chorus of Russian defiance.
"The fact that I was included in the list was a little
surprising maybe, but it was quite an honour for me," he said in
an interview with the state-run Rossiya television station to be
broadcast later on Saturday.
He said Russian natural gas would increasingly be sold to
Asia, as part of a strategy of turning away from a Europe which
the Kremlin considers unfriendly.
"It seems to me they (the Europeans) just don't understand.
The politicians are behaving ... in a very short-sighted way."
