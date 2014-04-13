(Adds UN Security Council to meet)
* Ukraine gives separatists until 0600 GMT Monday to lay
down arms
* Kiev angered by death of officer, wounding of others at
roadblock
* Russia warns Kiev not to use force against militants
* Fears that confrontation could touch off wider violence
* UN Security Council to meet at Russia's request
By Conor Humphries and Thomas Grove
KIEV/SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 13 Ukraine has
given pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning deadline to
disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its
armed forces, raising the risk of a military confrontation with
Moscow.
Angered by the death of a state security officer and the
wounding of two comrades near the flashpoint eastern city of
Slaviansk, acting president Oleksander Turchinov gave rebels
occupying state buildings until 0600 GMT to lay down their
weapons.
"The National Security and Defence Council has decided to
launch a full-scale anti-terrorist operation involving the armed
forces of Ukraine," Turchinov said in an address to the nation.
He blamed Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea region when
Moscow-backed former president Viktor Yanukovich fled after
months of pro-Western protests, for being behind the rash of
rebellions across Russian-speaking towns in eastern Ukraine.
"We will not allow Russia to repeat the Crimean scenario in
the eastern regions of Ukraine," Turchinov said.
Russia's foreign ministry called the planned military
operation a "criminal order" and said the West should bring its
allies in Ukraine's government under control.
"It is now the West's responsibility to prevent civil war in
Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
A United Nations Security Council diplomat told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that the council would meet at 8 p.m.
(0100 GMT) in New York at Russia's request. Another diplomat
said negotiations were under way on Ukraine's participation.
Earlier, the American ambassador to the U.N., Samantha
Power, said on ABC's "This Week" that the latest events in
Ukraine bore "the telltale signs of Moscow's involvement".
"The president has made clear that, depending on Russian
behavior, sectoral sanctions in energy, banking, mining could be
on the table, and there's a lot in between," she added.
With East-West relations in crisis, NATO described the
appearance in eastern Ukraine of men with specialised Russian
weapons and identical uniforms without insignia - as previously
worn by Moscow's troops when they seized Crimea - as a "grave
development".
Ukraine has repeatedly said the rebellions are inspired and
directed by the Kremlin. But action to dislodge the armed
militants risks tipping the stand-off into a new, dangerous
phase as Moscow has warned it will protect the region's
Russian-speakers if they come under attack.
One Ukrainian state security officer was killed and five
were wounded on the government side in Sunday's operation in
Slaviansk, interior minister Arsen Avakov said. "There were dead
and wounded on both sides," he wrote on his Facebook page.
The Russian news agency RIA reported that one pro-Moscow
activist was killed in Slaviansk in clashes with forces loyal to
the Kiev government. "On our side, another two were injured,"
RIA quoted pro-Russian militant Nikolai Solntsev as adding.
Russian TV broadcast grainy footage of what it said was the
body of the militant. The images, which Reuters could not verify
independently, showed a man in black clothes, slumped against
the door of a car, with a pool of blood between his legs. A
rifle lay next to him.
"UNDERMINING ELECTIONS"
The separatists are holed up in the local headquarters of
the police and of the state security service, while others have
erected road blocks around Slaviansk, which lies about 150 km
(90 miles) from the Russian border.
However, details of the fighting remain sketchy. A statement
from the administration of the eastern Donetsk region indicated
the security officer may have been killed between Slaviansk and
the nearby town of Artemivsk. It said nine were wounded.
An eyewitness in Slaviansk said a gunman walked up to a car
in the city centre and fired four or five shots into it. Video
footage from the scene later showed a man being pulled out of
the car, either seriously wounded or dead. It was not clear what
links the shooting had with the unrest in the town.
Kiev accuses the Kremlin of trying to undermine the
legitimacy of presidential elections on May 25 that aim to set
Ukraine back onto a normal path after months of turmoil.
However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Kiev
was "demonstrating its inability to take responsibility for the
fate of the country" and warned that any use of force against
Russian speakers "would undermine the potential for
cooperation", including talks due to be held on Thursday between
Russia, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union.
WELL ORGANISED ATTACKERS
Relations between Russia and the West are at their worst
since the Cold War due to the crisis that began when
Moscow-backed Yanukovich was pushed out by popular protests in
February.
Moscow then annexed Crimea from Ukraine, saying the Russian
population there was under threat. Some Western governments
believe the Kremlin is preparing a similar scenario for eastern
Ukraine, something Moscow has strenuously denied.
In Kramatorsk, about 15 km south of Slaviansk, gunmen seized
the police headquarters after a shootout with police, a Reuters
witness said.
The attackers were a well-organised unit of over 20 men,
wearing matching military fatigues and carrying automatic
weapons, who had arrived by bus. Video footage showed the men
taking orders from a commander. Their identity was unclear.
Their level of discipline and equipment was in contrast to
the groups who have occupied buildings so far in Ukraine. They
have been mostly civilians formed into informal militias with
mismatched uniforms.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen expressed
concern about similarities in some of the rebels' appearance to
that of the Russian troops who seized control in Crimea.
Calling on Russia to pull back its large number of troops,
including special forces, from the area around Ukraine's border,
he said in a statement: "Any further Russian military
interference, under any pretext, will only deepen Russia's
international isolation."
NATO has effectively ruled out military action over Ukraine,
which lies outside the Western alliance. However, Washington and
NATO leaders have made clear they would defend all 28 member
states, including former Soviet republics in the Baltic that are
seen as the most vulnerable to Russian pressure.
NATO allies have beefed up their air and sea firepower in
eastern Europe. The alliance has also cut off cooperation with
Russia and stepped up work with Ukraine, including advising its
military on reforms and promising to increase joint exercises.
With EU foreign ministers due to discuss the crisis in
Luxembourg on Monday, Britain called on Moscow to disown the
rebels. "Assumptions that Russia is complicit are inevitable as
long as Moscow does not publicly distance itself from these
latest lawless actions," a Foreign Office spokesman said.
GAS WAR RISK
The crisis over Ukraine could trigger a "gas war",
disrupting supplies of Russian natural gas to customers across
Europe. Moscow has said it may be forced to sever deliveries to
Ukraine - the transit route for much of Europe's gas - unless
Kiev settles its debts.
For now, though, the focus of the crisis was in eastern
Ukraine, the country's industrial heartland, where many people
feel a close affinity with neighbouring Russia.
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, supporters of the revolution
that brought the Kiev leadership to power clashed with opponents
who favour closer ties with Russia. Police said 50 people were
hurt, 10 of whom received hospital treatment.
In another eastern town, Zaporizhzhya, Interfax news agency
said 3,000 pro-European supporters turned out in a unity rally
and faced off with several hundred pro-Moscow supporters, many
of them waving the Russian flag.
"We are ready to defend ourselves," said separatist
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, who said he had taken over leadership of
Slaviansk after the city's mayor fled.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev, Alessandra
Prentice in Moscow, William James in London and Adrian Croft in
Brussels; Writing by Christian Lowe, Richard Balmforth, and
David Stamp; Editing by Will Waterman)