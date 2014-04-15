* Obama speaks to Putin
* Rebels ignore deadline to surrender arms
* EU step up sanctions against Russia
* Russian stocks and rouble fall sharply
(Updates with White House quote, adds links)
By Thomas Grove and Gabriela Baczynska
SLAVIANSK/DONETSK, Ukraine, April 14 Pro-Russian
separatists on Monday ignored an ultimatum to leave occupied
government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead seized more
buildings as the government failed to follow through on a
threatened military crackdown.
U.S. President Barack Obama criticized Russia in a telephone
conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on
Monday, saying Moscow's actions in Ukraine were not conducive to
a diplomatic solution.
The Kremlin said it had requested the call. The White House
said the call was frank and direct.
"President Putin called on Barack Obama to do his utmost to
use the opportunities that the United States has to prevent the
use of force, and bloodshed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The White House said Obama urged Russia to use its influence
to get separatists in the country to stand down.
"The president emphasized that all irregular forces in the
country need to lay down their arms, and he urged President
Putin to use his influence with these armed, pro-Russian groups
to convince them to depart the buildings they have seized," the
White House said in a statement.
Pro-Russian rebels have seized buildings in around 10 other
towns and cities across other eastern provinces that form the
heartland of Ukraine's heavy industry.
In the town of Slaviansk, where the authorities failed to
follow through with their announced "anti-terrorist" operation,
rebels called for Putin's help.
The Kremlin said the Russian president was listening.
"Unfortunately, there's a great many such appeals coming
from the eastern Ukrainian regions addressed directly to Putin
to intervene in this or that form," spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said. "The president is watching the developments in Eastern
Ukraine with great concern."
The Ukraine crisis, and in particular the annexation of
Crimea by Russia last month, have led to the most strained
relations between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
The White House has warned Russia it would face further
costs over its actions in Ukraine, but it made clear earlier on
Monday that the United States was not considering lethal aid for
Ukraine.
European foreign ministers agreed to step up sanctions, and
U.S. officials have said they were in consultations with
European partners on how to punish Moscow for what Kiev and its
Western allies call a Russian plot to dismember Ukraine.
Moscow has largely brushed off sanctions so far, which the
United States and Europe have explicitly designed to target only
a limited number of officials and avert wider economic harm.
OFFENSIVE
Ukraine's interim president, Oleksander Turchinov, said on
Monday the offensive against the rebels would still go ahead.
But in a sign of discord behind the scenes in Kiev, he sacked
the state security chief in charge of the operation.
In one of the first signs of a military deployment by
Kiev's forces, a Ukrainian column of two tanks and more than 20
armoured personnel carriers packed with paratroops was seen
about 70 km (50 miles) northwest of Slaviansk on Monday evening,
according to video journalist Maksim Dondyuk who filmed them.
In Donetsk, rebels holed up in the administrative
headquarters of a province that is home to 10 percent of
Ukraine's population said they planned to seize control of
infrastructure and the levers of state power. They have declared
an independent "People's Republic of Donetsk" and sought Putin's
protection if they are attacked.
In a bid to undercut the rebels' demands, Turchinov held out
the prospect of a countrywide referendum on the future shape of
the Ukrainian state. Pro-Russian secessionists want separate
referendums in their regions, which Kiev says is illegal.
'RUSSIAN INVOLVEMENT'
The uprising in eastern Ukraine began eight days ago but has
accelerated sharply in the past 48 hours, with separatists
seizing ever more buildings, including arsenals filled with
weapons. They have met little opposition.
Kiev says the separatists are organised by Moscow, seeking
to repeat the seizure of the Crimea region.
Russia says the armed men are all locals acting on their
own, but Western officials say the uprising is too
well-coordinated to be entirely spontaneous, and bears too many
similarities to the Russian operation in Crimea.
Moscow says it has the right to intervene to protect
Russian speakers in Ukraine, and has portrayed the people of the
east as under threat from gangs of Ukrainian-speaking
"fascists".
NATO says Russia has tens of thousands of troops massed on
the frontier, able to capture eastern Ukraine within days.
"I don't think denials of Russian involvement have a shred
of credibility," British Foreign Minister William Hague said,
before a meeting with EU counterparts.
Hague later announced that the ministers had agreed to
expand a list of Russians barred from travelling or doing
business in the EU. Work would begin to come up with new names
for the sanctions list, Hague said.
Russian stocks and the rouble fell sharply on Monday,
reflecting fears of further Russian military intervention in
Ukraine and more western sanctions against Moscow.
Kiev is also facing economic disarray. The central bank
nearly doubled its overnight interest rate to 14.50 percent from
7.50 percent. Ukraine's hryvnia currency has lost 38 percent of
its value against the dollar this year.
ULTIMATUM EXPIRES
Turchinov had threatened to launch a military crackdown by 9
a.m., but as the deadline expired there was no sign of any
action in Slaviansk.
Russia's foreign ministry called Turchinov's planned
military operation a "criminal order" and said the West should
bring its allies in Ukraine's government under control.
Turchinov's website said he told U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon he would welcome U.N. peacekeepers in Ukraine. The
proposal was rhetorical as no such deployment has been proposed
or could ever take place over Russia's Security Council veto.
Turchinov's announcement he was sending in the army was the
first time the military has been activated in six months of
internal disorder. The plan implies a lack of confidence in the
30,000-strong interior ministry troops, partly discredited by
identification with ousted president Viktor Yanukovich.
In Slaviansk, about 150 km (90 miles) from the Russian
border, a small airfield that was occupied by Ukrainian air
force planes on Sunday was empty on Monday and pro-separatist
forces said they were now in control of it.
Eastern Ukraine seems to be rapidly spinning out of the
control of the central government. The governor of Donetsk, a
multi-millionaire appointed by Kiev, has not been seen since
April 11. A man calling himself Donetsk's new police chief has
appeared wearing the orange and black separatist ribbon.
The Ukrainian defence ministry acknowledged that it has had
difficulty mobilising the armed forces in the east, where some
units have been blockaded in by rebellious locals.
"On some occasions we have lost the information war and
there have been blockades of our units. People don't understand
why they are coming," said acting Defence Minister Mykhailo
Koval.
Outside the Slaviansk city council offices stood a group of
about 12 armed men in matching camouflage fatigues with black
masks, one of whom was holding a Russian flag.
They said they were Cossacks - paramilitary fighters
descended from Tsarist-era patrolmen - but did not say from
where. One told Reuters: "The borders between Ukraine, Russia
and Belarus are artificial and we are here to take them away."
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
in Kiev; Writing by Peter Graff and Sandra Maler; Editing by Ken
Wills)