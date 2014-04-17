(Adds Obama remarks, State Department comment)
* Four-way talks end with call for end to Ukraine violence
* Putin says Ukraine authorities heading for "abyss"
* Obama says talks offer hope that diplomacy can work
* Three separatists die in overnight shooting
By Arshad Mohammed and Alexei Anishchuk
GENEVA/MOSCOW, April 17 The United States,
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union called after crisis talks
on Thursday for an immediate halt to violence in Ukraine, where
Western powers believe Russia is fomenting a pro-Russian
separatist movement.
President Barack Obama said the meeting in Geneva between
Russia and western powers was promising but that the United
States and its allies were prepared to impose more sanctions on
Russia if the situation fails to improve.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking in Moscow,
accused Ukraine's leaders of committing a "grave crime" by using
the army to try to quell unrest in the east of the country, and
did not rule out sending in Russian troops.
Putin said he hoped he would not need to take such a step,
and that diplomacy could succeed in resolving the standoff, the
worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War.
The comments came hours after separatists attacked a
Ukrainian national guard base and Kiev said three of them were
killed in the worst bloodshed yet in a 10-day pro-Russian
uprising.
Ukrainian, Russian and Western diplomats wwere seeking to
resolve a confrontation that has seen pro-Russian fighters seize
official buildings across eastern Ukraine while Moscow masses
tens of thousands of troops on the frontier.
"All sides must refrain from any violence, intimidation or
provocative actions," a joint statement said.
"All illegal armed groups must be disarmed; all illegally
seized buildings must be returned to legitimate owners; all
illegally occupied streets, squares and other public places in
Ukrainian cities and towns must be vacated," it added.
"There is the possibility, the prospect, that diplomacy may
de-escalate the situation," Obama told reporters.
"The question now becomes, will in fact they use the
influence they've exerted in a disruptive way to restore some
order so that Ukrainians can carry out an election and move
forward with the decentralization reforms that they've
proposed," Obama said at the White House.
It was unclear if Russia would meet Western demands for it
to stop stirring unrest in the east and withdraw its troops from
the Ukrainian border. Moscow denies it is active in Ukraine.
"It will be a test for Russia, if Russia wants really to
show willing to have stability in these regions," said Ukrainian
Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia.
The U.S. State Department said the talks had achieved more
than some people had expected.
But a spokeswoman added: "But again, it's not a breakthrough
until this is implemented on the ground, and we need to see the
Russians follow up these words with actions."
SCEPTICISM
There was scepticism over whether the agreement could work.
"Diplomacy cannot succeed if there is no room for
compromise," said Ulrich Speck, a visiting scholar at Carnegie
Europe. "The Kremlin is dedicated to get Ukraine under its
control, one way or another. It feels that it has well advanced
on that goal, and is not ready to back down. The West simply
cannot agree to those conditions."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said there would be
additional sanctions on Russia if it did not act to calm
tensions in Ukraine.
"If ... we don't see a movement in the right direction, then
there will be additional sanctions, additional costs as a
consequence," Kerry told reporters.
The United States and European Union have so far imposed
visa bans and asset freezes on a small number of Russians, a
response that Moscow has openly mocked. However, the Western
states say they are now contemplating measures that could hurt
Russia's economy more broadly.
But some EU nations at least are reluctant to press ahead
with more sanctions, fearing that could provoke Russia further
or end up hurting their own economies.
Kerry also took the opportunity to condemn as "intolerable"
suggestions in the eastern city of Donetsk that Jews had been
ordered to register with authorities.
Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton said the United States and the EU still had a significant
difference with Russia over the status of Ukraine's Crimea
region, annexed by Moscow last month.
STREET PROTESTS
Moscow's takeover of the Black Sea peninsula followed the
overthrow of Ukraine's pro-Moscow president, Viktor Yanukovich,
after months of street protests prompted by his rejection of a
trade deal with the EU.
Seeking to reassure its eastern allies, NATO announced it
was sending warships to the Baltic, while the United States
approved more non-lethal military support for Ukraine.
Speaking on Russian television Putin accused the authorities
in Kiev of plunging the country into an "abyss".
The Kremlin leader overturned decades of post-Cold War
diplomacy last month by declaring Russia had a right to
intervene in neighbouring countries and by annexing Crimea.
Kiev fears he will use any violence as a pretext to launch
an invasion of eastern Ukraine by Russian forces.
"Instead of realising that there is something wrong with the
Ukrainian government and attempting dialogue, they made more
threats of force ... This is another very grave crime by Kiev's
current leaders," Putin said in his annual televised
question-and-answer session with the Russian public.
"I hope that they are able to realise what a pit, what an
abyss the current authorities are in and dragging the country
into," said Putin.
At the Ukrainian national guard headquarters in Mariupol, on
the Sea of Azov, there was evidence the building had come under
attack.
A grey police jeep was inside the compound on Thursday
morning with broken windows, flat tyres and bent doors. The
gates of the compound had been flattened. There were shell
casings outside the gates and several unused petrol bombs.
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said an armed group of about
300 separatists attacked the base with guns and petrol bombs.
Three separatists were killed and 13 wounded, he said.
SATELLITE LINK
Putin's televised chat, in a talk show format with satellite
link-ups and applauding audiences across Russia, lasted for
several hours. His words were clearly directed both at a
domestic audience and at a world still grappling with the
implications of his new doctrine, which the West says dispenses
with customary limits on the use of armed force.
He also acknowledged for the first time that Russian troops
had played a direct role in Crimea, assisting local militia.
The broadcast even featured a cameo appearance from Edward
Snowden, the former U.S. security contractor given asylum in
Russia after leaking information about surveillance by U.S. and
British spy agencies. Snowden, patched in by video link, asked a
question about Russian surveillance. Putin denied that Moscow
carried out mass collection of citizens' data.
Pro-Russian militants control buildings in about 10 towns in
eastern Ukraine after launching their uprising on April 6.
Separatists occupying a local government building in the
city of Donetsk said they would not leave until supporters of
Ukraine's new government quit their camp around Kiev's main
square, known as the Maidan.
Asked how his group will react to the accord in Geneva under
which illegal occupations of buildings and squares must end,
Alexander Zakharchenko, a protest leader inside the Donetsk
regional government building, told Reuters by telephone:
"If it means all squares and public buildings, then I guess
it should start with the Maidan in Kiev. We'll see what they do
there before we make our decision here."
