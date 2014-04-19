* No moves over Easter as Ukraine works with OSCE on
surrender
* Putin says West could improve relations, welcomes new NATO
head
* U.S. warns of new sanctions on Russia if no resolution
* Moscow says not directing events, poll suggests most
oppose annexation
* Ukraine offers autonomy, Russian language guarantees
By Pavel Polityuk and Aleksandar Vasovic
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, April 19 The Ukrainian
government said it will not attack pro-Russian separatists over
the Easter weekend as its U.S. ally threatened Moscow with new
sanctions if it fails to persuade the militants to surrender.
The Kremlin denies having control over gunmen who want their
eastern regions to follow Crimea in being annexed by Russia.
Moscow scolded Washington for treating Russia like a "guilty
schoolboy" following their agreement in Geneva on Thursday that
Ukrainian militants should disarm and vacate occupied buildings.
Ukraine's government, short of effective forces, has shown
little sign of trying to recapture the dozen or so town halls,
police stations and other sites seized over the past two weeks,
despite proclaiming the launch of an "anti-terrorist operation".
The Foreign Ministry promised "the suspension of the active
phase of the anti-terrorist operation" among a list of
government initiatives to defuse the crisis issued late on
Friday. A spokeswoman for the SBU state security service said on
Saturday the suspension was "linked to the implementation of the
Geneva agreement and the Easter holidays".
"The anti-terrorist operation was put on hold for the Easter
time and we will be not using force against them at this
moment," Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia was quoted on
Saturday as saying by Britain's BBC.
On Friday he warned the militants that "more concrete
actions" could be taken next week if they failed to start
surrendering to international peace monitors.
Deshchytsia met officials in Kiev on Saturday from the OSCE,
a European security body that includes both NATO members and
Russia. The OSCE will oversee implementation of the Geneva
accord, under which Russia, Ukraine, the United States and
European Union agreed to a process of disarmament and an end to
occupations as part of wider programme to defuse the gravest
East-West crisis since the end of the Cold War.
A senior OSCE official will head to Donetsk, the biggest
city of the Russian-speaking east, later on Saturday. OSCE
officials said there was so far no indication from militants
there that they had the "political will" to give up.
On Friday, separatist leaders said Russia's signature on the
Geneva deal was not binding on them. Moscow denies Western
assertions that it is controlling the Ukrainian activists.
PUTIN PROPOSAL
After weeks of bitter mutual recriminations, Vladimir Putin
held out the prospect of better relations with the West on
Saturday but the Russian president made clear it would depend on
concessions from his adversaries in the crisis over Ukraine.
"I think there is nothing that would hinder a normalisation
and normal cooperation," he said in an interview to be broadcast
by Russian state television in which he commented favourably on
the appointment of a new head of NATO. "This does not depend on
us. Or rather not only on us. This depends on our partners."
Russia denies preparing to invade, despite massing thousands
of troops on the frontier. On Saturday a Kremlin spokesman said
troops on the border were there only as a precaution against any
spillover of violence, not to interfere in Ukraine.
President Barack Obama's officials made clear on Friday that
Russia must prevail on sympathisers in Ukraine to end the
sit-ins within days or face graver economic sanctions than
limited measures imposed after the seizure of Crimea.
In a transcript of an interview to be broadcast later by
Rossiya television, Putin spoke of having a "very good" personal
relationship with former Norwegian prime minister Jens
Stoltenberg, who will succeed Anders Fogh Rasmussen as
secretary-general of the Western defence alliance in October.
"But let's see how he will develop relations in his new
capacity," Putin added, repeating his low opinion of Rasmussen,
a former Danish premier who angered the Kremlin.
Putin did not spell out what he hoped the West would do.
Moscow says its interest is only to protect its borders and
Russian-speakers in Ukraine from "fascists" and others who
overthrew the President Viktor Yanukovich after he sparked
months of protests by rejecting closer ties with the EU.
The United States and European Union, which support the new
authorities in Kiev, have imposed limited sanctions on Russian
officials over Crimea but are struggling to find a common
approach to curbing what they see as a drive by Moscow to
recover control of its former empire.
Russia has long complained NATO's extension of membership to
Moscow's Cold War satellites in eastern Europe and deepening
ties to ex-Soviet states like Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine is
part of an aggressive policy to undermine it.
Years of Western disdain for Russia's struggles with the
legacy of the communist collapse also lie behind Putin's demands
- hugely popular at home - that Moscow be treated with respect.
His spokesman hit back on Friday at threats of sanctions from
Washington, saying it treated Russia like a "guilty schoolboy".
U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said: "We believe
that Russia has considerable influence over the actions of those
who have been engaged in destabilising activities.
"If we don't see action commensurate with the commitments
that Russia has made ... in Geneva ... then obviously we've been
very clear that we and our European partners remain ready to
impose additional costs on Russia.
"Those costs and sanctions could include targeting very
significant sectors of the Russian economy."
Washington did not spell out what further sanctions it might
place on Russia. With the EU, it has so far imposed visa bans
and asset freezes on a small number of Russians, a response that
Moscow has mocked. But some EU states are reluctant to do more,
fearing that could provoke Russia further or end up hurting
their own economies, which are heavily reliant on Russian gas.
RIVAL CAMPS
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov and urged "full and immediate compliance"
with the Geneva agreement. The State Department said Kerry also
called Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and praised him
for measures his side had taken so far.
One step the Ukrainian government has said it did not plan
to take is remove the barricaded camp on Kiev's Independence
Square, known as Maidan, which played a crucial role in bringing
down Yanukovich and where activists say they will remain until
legitimate presidential election due May 25.
Foreign Minister Deshchytsia said the Maidan was not an
"illegal" occupation and so unaffected by the Geneva deal.
A Russian diplomat said that was a misreading of the accord.
The self-declared leader of all the eastern separatists said
he did not consider his forces to be bound by Russia's signature
in Geneva. Denis Pushilin, head of the self-declared Donetsk
People's Republic, said Lavrov "did not sign anything for us".
On Saturday, he renewed his call for a referendum giving the
eastern areas sovereign power to choose possible annexation.
But an opinion poll published by a Kiev institute found only
about a third of people in the easternmost regions of Donetsk
and Luhansk saying they would vote for rule by Moscow - though
more than two thirds regard the new Kiev leadership as having
illegally usurped the Kremlin-backed president in February.
Massive unknowns hang over the situation. Putin's ultimate
goal may not be the Crimean-style annexation of Ukraine's
industrial heartland, despite his comments in a major public
appearance on Thursday in which he recalled that what is now
eastern and southern Ukraine was the tsars' New Russia.
The Kremlin denies any ambition to take territory and many
analysts believe it is principally seeking to influence events
in Ukraine to ensure a favourable outcome in next month's
election following the loss of Russian ally Yanukovich.
That in turn raises questions of the role of Ukraine's rich
business "oligarchs" in the crisis and the election.
Conspiracy theories abound in Kiev, according to which the
rich and powerful may be fomenting unrest behind the scenes to
further their own ends or to curry favour with Putin, who holds
sway over the Russian business interests of Ukrainian tycoons.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove in Slaviansk, Ukraine,
Pavel Polityuk and Alastair Macdonald in Kiev, Vladimir
Soldatkin and Christian Lowe in Moscow and David Brunnstrom in
Washington; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Peter
Graff)