By Aleksandar Vasovic
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 20 At least two people
were killed in a gunfight early on Sunday near a Ukrainian city
controlled by pro-Russian separatists, shaking an already
fragile international accord that was designed to avert a wider
conflict.
After the deaths, Russia questioned whether Ukraine's
Western-backed government was complying with the agreement,
brokered last week in Geneva, to end a crisis that has made
Russia's ties with the West more fraught than at any time since
the Cold War.
The separatists said gunmen from Ukraine's Right Sector
nationalist group had attacked them. The Right Sector denied any
role, saying Russian special forces were behind the clash.
Failure of the Geneva agreement could bring more bloodshed
in eastern Ukraine, but may also prompt the United States early
next week to impose tougher sanctions on the Kremlin - with
far-reaching potential consequences for many economies and for
importers of Russian energy.
The deal signed in Geneva last week by the European Union,
Russia, Ukraine and the United States agreed that illegal armed
groups would go home.
So far, the pro-Russian militants have shown no signs of
budging, though there was some hope of progress after Kiev said
it would not move against the separatists over Easter, and
international mediators headed to eastern Ukraine to try to
persuade them to disarm.
But the shootings near Slaviansk - already a flashpoint for
tensions between Ukraine's rival camps - are likely to make that
task even harder, hardening the view of pro-Russian sections of
society that they cannot trust Kiev.
"The Easter truce has been violated," the Russian foreign
ministry said in a statement. "This provocation ... testifies to
the lack of will on the part of the Kiev authorities to rein in
and disarm nationalists and extremists."
Right Sector spokesman Artem Skoropadsky said it was a
"blasphemous provocation from Russia: blasphemous because it
took place on a holy night for Christians, on Easter night. This
was clearly carried out by Russian special forces."
Separatist militiamen near the eastern Ukrainian city of
Slaviansk told Reuters a convoy of four vehicles had approached
their checkpoint at around 2:00 a.m. (2200 GMT) and opened fire.
"We had three dead, four wounded," one of the separatist
fighters, called Vladimir, told Reuters at the checkpoint, where
there were two burned-out jeeps.
He said the separatists returned fire and killed two of the
attackers, who he said were members of the nationalist movement
which has its power base in the Ukrainian-speaking west of the
country and is reviled by many in the Russian-speaking east.
A Reuters cameraman at the scene said he saw the bodies of
two people, one with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the
head and face, loaded into the back of a truck.
One of the dead was dressed in camouflage fatigues, the
other, identified by several bystanders as a local man, was in
civilian clothes.
In Kiev, the Interior Ministry said one person had been
killed and three injured in an armed clash. It said police were
trying to establish more details of what happened.
The deaths were the first in armed clashes in eastern
Ukraine since the Geneva accord was signed on Thursday.
NO WILL TO MOVE
The crisis in Ukraine began late last year when President
Viktor Yanukovich turned his back on closer ties with Europe,
prompting protests in the capital. They led to him fleeing Kiev,
and a pro-Western interim administration taking over.
Soon after, Moscow used its military to back separatists in
Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, before Russian President Vladimir
Putin signed a document annexing Crimea. The United States and
European Union responded by slapping sanctions on Russian
officials.
The crisis has now shifted to the east of Ukraine, where
armed groups of pro-Russian separatists have seized public
buildings, saying they reject Kiev's rule. Adding to the
tension, Russia has deployed extra troops on the border with
Ukraine.
Russia says it is not interfering in Ukraine, but that it
has an obligation to protect the Russian-speaking community in
the east from the rulers in Kiev, who it says are illegitimate,
have ties to the far-right, and discriminate against ethnic
Russians.
A senior mediator with the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) set off for eastern Ukraine on
Saturday to try to persuade pro-Russian groups to lay down their
arms, in line with the Geneva accord.
After a meeting on Saturday in the Ukrainian capital, Swiss
envoy Christian Schoenenberger, whose country is chair of the
OSCE, said its monitors had spoken to several activists
occupying public buildings.
"For the time being the political will is not there to move
out," he said.
"That's the task of the monitors, to create this political
will, inform the people, so eventually they will understand that
the best option for them is to move out," he told reporters.
GOODWILL GESTURE
The Ukrainian foreign ministry had promised that, as a
gesture of goodwill for the Easter holiday, it would suspend the
active phase of an operation it had launched to re-assert its
authority in the east of the country.
In another sign of reconciliation, the Interior Ministry
issued an Easter message which asked members of the ministry's
disbanded Berkut unit to help defend Ukraine's unity.
In the days when Yanukovich was clinging to power in Kiev,
Berkut members are alleged to have been responsible for shooting
dead dozens of protesters. Their unit was disbanded, and some of
them have joined the pro-Russian separatists.
However, many people in eastern Ukraine, which has a large
Russian-speaking population, feel deep suspicion of the new
authorities in Kiev.
The separatists say they will not leave the buildings they
have occupied until the pro-Kiev protest groups occupying
Independence Square - scene of the months-long protests against
Yanukovich, also go home.
They want guarantees that they will be given a large degree
of autonomy from Kiev and that protections of their rights will
be enshrined in a new constitution.
At Easter church services in Kiev and in Moscow, senior
clergymen issued sharply contrasting appeals for peace.
"In these Easter days our prayers to God are for the people
of Ukraine, for a reconciliation of enmity, for an end of
violence, for people's love for each other, so that they should
not be divided," Patriarch Krill, head of the Russian Orthodox
Church, said in a recorded video message.
In his Easter message, Patriarch Filaret, head of Ukraine's
Orthodox Church, condemned what he described as Russia's
aggression against his country.
"God cannot be on the side of evil, so the enemy of the
Ukrainian people is condemned to defeat," he said. "Lord, help
us resurrect Ukraine."
