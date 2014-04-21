* Pro-Russia separatists say they came under gun attack
* Russia, Kiev question each other's compliance with peace
accord
* Washington says more sanctions on Russia if no progress
* Reportedly vacated town hall is still occupied
* U.S. Vice President Biden visits Ukraine this week
(Adds Biden to visit Ukraine, paragraphs 5-6)
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Alissa de Carbonnel
SLAVIANSK/YENAKIEVO, Ukraine, April 20 At least
three people were killed in a gunfight in the early hours of
Sunday near a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russian
separatists, shaking an already fragile international accord
that was designed to avert a wider conflict.
The incident triggered a war of words between Moscow and
Ukraine's Western-backed government, with each questioning the
other's compliance with the agreement, brokered last week in
Geneva, to end a crisis that has made Russia's ties with the
West more fraught than at any time since the Cold War.
The separatists said armed men from Ukraine's Right Sector
nationalist group had attacked them. The Right Sector denied any
role, saying Russian special forces were behind the clash.
Failure of the Geneva agreement could bring more bloodshed
in eastern Ukraine, but may also prompt the United States to
impose tougher sanctions on the Kremlin - with far-reaching
consequences for many economies and importers of Russian energy.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine's
acting president, Oleksander Turchinov, and Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk in Kiev on Tuesday during a two-day stay in
Ukraine.
Biden will consult on developments in eastern Ukraine and
discuss international efforts to strengthen Ukraine's economy
and assist Kiev "in moving forward on constitutional reform,
decentralization, anti-corruption efforts, and free and fair
presidential elections on May 25th," the White House said on
Sunday.
Under the deal signed in Geneva last week, the European
Union, Russia, Ukraine and the United States agreed that illegal
armed groups would go home in a process to be overseen by
Europe's OSCE security watchdog.
So far, the pro-Russian militants have shown little sign of
budging from public buildings in the east, although there was
some hope of progress after Kiev said it would not move against
the separatists over Easter, and international mediators headed
to eastern Ukraine to try to persuade them to disarm.
But the shootings near Slaviansk - already a flashpoint for
tensions between Ukraine's rival camps - are likely to make that
task even harder, hardening the view of the many Russian
speakers in eastern Ukraine that they cannot trust Kiev.
"The Easter truce has been violated," the Russian Foreign
Ministry said in a statement. "This provocation ... testifies to
the lack of will on the part of the Kiev authorities to rein in
and disarm nationalists and extremists."
The town's self-appointed pro-Russia mayor placed a curfew
on the town and appealed directly to Russia's Vladimir Putin to
consider sending in peacekeeping troops - an outcome Ukraine
tried to avoid by holding back its poorly resourced forces.
Ukraine's SBU security service accused Moscow agents of
faking a "cynical provocation" at Slaviansk and the Foreign
Ministry hit back, reproaching Russia for rushing to judgment
and failing to meet its part of the deal struck in Geneva.
"The Russian side must be reminded about their obligations
under the Geneva agreement to bring all necessary influence to
bear on separatists to clear illegally held buildings, unblock
roads, lay down arms and prevent any bloodshed," it said.
Right Sector spokesman Artem Skoropadsky said it was a
"blasphemous provocation from Russia: blasphemous because it
took place on a holy night for Christians, on Easter night. This
was clearly carried out by Russian special forces."
Separatist militiamen near the eastern Ukrainian city of
Slaviansk told Reuters four vehicles had approached their
checkpoint at around 2:00 a.m. (2300 GMT) and opened fire.
"We had three dead, four wounded," one of the separatist
fighters, called Vladimir, told Reuters at the checkpoint, where
there were two burned-out jeeps.
He said the separatists returned fire and killed two of the
attackers, who he said were members of the nationalist movement
that has its power base in the Ukrainian-speaking west of the
country and is reviled by many in the Russian-speaking east.
Police in Kiev said three men among the separatists were
killed and three wounded.
A Reuters cameraman at the scene said he saw the bodies of
two people, one with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the
head and face, lying in the back of a truck.
One of the dead was dressed in camouflage fatigues, the
other, identified by several bystanders as a local man, was in
civilian clothes.
The deaths were the first in armed clashes in eastern
Ukraine since the Geneva accord was signed on Thursday.
NO WILL TO MOVE
The crisis in Ukraine began late last year when President
Viktor Yanukovich turned his back on closer ties with Europe,
prompting protests in the capital. They led to him fleeing Kiev,
and a pro-Western interim administration taking over.
Soon after, Moscow used its military to back separatists in
Ukraine's Crimea, before Putin signed a document annexing the
peninsula. The United States and European Union responded by
slapping sanctions on Russian officials.
A local media report that in Yenakievo, Yanukovich's home
town outside Donetsk, separatists had left the town hall they
had occupied for a week prompted the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
to speak of "progress". But a Reuters correspondent later found
the building flying the flag of the separatist Donetsk Republic.
One activist there said they had not ended the occupation.
Local police were in position outside the town hall.
Russia, which has deployed extra troops on the border with
Ukraine, says it is not interfering but has an obligation to
protect the Russian-speaking community in the east from the
rulers in Kiev, who it says are illegitimate, have ties to the
far right, and discriminate against ethnic Russians.
Senior officials from the OSCE, in Donetsk to mediate an end
to the crisis, cautioned against expecting rapid results.
"This will take time," German diplomat Klaus Zillikens told
Russia's Ekho Moskvy radio station. "Of course, the ideal
outcome for everyone would be if all sides agreed and straight
away said: 'OK, let's implement the agreement'. But it won't be
like that. And we can see that already."
GOODWILL GESTURE
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had promised that, as a
gesture of goodwill for the Easter holiday, it would suspend the
"active phase" of an operation it had launched to reassert its
authority in the east of the country - although in truth there
had been little sign of its limited forces making much
impression.
In another sign of reconciliation, the Interior Ministry
issued an Easter message that asked members of the ministry's
disbanded Berkut unit to help defend Ukraine's unity.
In the days when Yanukovich was clinging to power in Kiev,
Berkut members are alleged to have been responsible for shooting
dead dozens of protesters. Their unit was disbanded, and some of
them have joined the pro-Russian separatists.
The separatists say they will not leave the buildings they
have occupied until the pro-Kiev protest groups occupying
Independence Square - scene of the months-long protests against
Yanukovich, also go home. Moscow has supported that point of
view.
The eastern activists want guarantees they will be given a
large degree of autonomy from Kiev and that protections of
Russian-language rights will be enshrined in a new constitution.
The acting president, Turchinov, repeated his assurances on
Sunday that power could be devolved within months.
Interviewed in Russian on a channel focused on the
Russian-speaking east, he said he was ready to listen to local
leaders and immediately appoint regional governors of their
choosing.
Accusing Putin of destabilising Ukraine in order to control
it, he said the Kremlin leader was afraid of the example
Ukraine's uprising set for Russia and other ex-Soviet states.
At Easter church services in Kiev and in Moscow, senior
clergy issued sharply contrasting appeals for peace.
"In these Easter days, our prayers to God are for the people
of Ukraine, for a reconciliation of enmity, for an end of
violence, for people's love for each other, so that they should
not be divided," Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox
Church, said in a recorded video message.
In his Easter message, Patriarch Filaret, head of Ukraine's
Orthodox Church, condemned what he described as Russia's
aggression against his country: "God cannot be on the side of
evil, so the enemy of the Ukrainian people is condemned to
defeat," he said. "Lord, help us resurrect Ukraine."
(Additional reporting by Richard Balmforth, Natalia Zinets and
Alastair Macdonald in Kiev, Dmitry Madorsky in Slaviansk, Alissa
de Carbonnel in Donetsk, Conor Humphries and Christian Lowe in
Moscow, and Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Christian Lowe
and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Anna
Willard and Peter Cooney)