* International observers held in separatist-controlled town
* Separatists accuse observers of spying for NATO
* U.S., EU could unveil sanctions as early as Monday
* They will target Kremlin "cronies" - U.S. officials
By Thomas Grove
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 26 Pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine offered on Saturday to release
eight captive international observers in a prisoner exchange, as
Western governments prepared new sanctions against Moscow.
The pro-Western government in Kiev blamed Russia for what it
called the kidnapping on Friday of the monitors from the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
The separatists said they suspected the observers of spying;
Ukraine said they were being used as human shields.
Since Ukrainians toppled their pro-Russian president in
February, Russia has annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and
massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's eastern
border. NATO has responded by sending reinforcements to eastern
Europe, in the gravest East-West crisis since the Cold War.
Earlier on Saturday the Group of Seven major economies
announced they had agreed to impose more sanctions on Russia,
which they believe is bent on destabilising its former Soviet
neighbour and possibly grabbing more territory. Diplomats said
the United States and the European Union were expected to unveil
new punitive action against Russian individuals from Monday.
Russia denies orchestrating a campaign by pro-Moscow
militants who have seized control of public buildings across
eastern Ukraine. It accuses the Kiev government of whipping up
tensions by sending troops to root out the separatists.
The OSCE sent more monitors on Saturday to seek the release
of those detained in Slaviansk, a city under the separatists'
control. Those being held are from Germany, Sweden, Denmark,
Poland and the Czech Republic.
"COINS TO EXCHANGE"
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, de facto mayor of Slaviansk, told
reporters: "They were soldiers on our territory without our
permission. Of course they are prisoners."
He said the separatists were ready to exchange the captured
monitors for fellow rebels now in the custody of the Ukrainian
authorities.
"Prisoners have always been coins to exchange during times
of war. It's an international practice," he said.
Ukraine's state security service said the OSCE observers -
part of a German-led military verification mission deployed
since early March at Kiev's request - were being held "in
inhuman conditions" and that one needed medical help.
A spokeswoman for the Vienna-based organisation, of which
Russia is a member, said the OSCE had been in contact with "all
sides" since late on Friday but had had no direct contact with
the observers.
The Russian foreign ministry said it was working to resolve
the crisis, but blamed Kiev for failing to ensure the OSCE
mission's safety in "areas where the authorities do not control
the situation and where a military operation against residents
of their own country has been unleashed."
Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper released a video
interview with a man it identified as Ivan Strelkov, a militia
leader in Slaviansk, accused by Ukraine's security services of
being an employee of Russian intelligence.
He suggested the monitors might have been using their
diplomatic status "to carry out reconnaissance of the resistance
positions, for the benefit of the Ukrainian army."
It is standard practice for serving military officers to be
seconded to OSCE missions.
DIPLOMATIC MOVES
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed
the Ukraine situation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov
by telephone on Saturday "with an accent on possible steps to
de-escalate the situation," the Russian ministry said.
Steinmeier said Lavrov had offered his backing, which he
welcomed.
In a separate call with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
the Russian minister said Ukraine must halt military operations
in the southeast of the country in order to defuse the crisis.
Kerry called on Russia to publicly support Ukraine's efforts
rather than denigrate them, said a senior U.S. State Department
official. Kerry told Lavrov that Russia's provocative troop
movements on Ukraine's border, its support for separatists and
its inflammatory rhetoric are undermining security in Ukraine,
the source said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Russian
military aircraft entered Ukrainian airspace seven times
overnight.
"The only reason is to provoke Ukraine ... and to accuse
Ukraine of waging war against Russia," the prime minister told
reporters before cutting short a visit to Rome.
Washington deployed 150 paratroopers to Lithuania on
Saturday. A total of 600 U.S. troops have now arrived in Poland
and the former Soviet Baltic states in a bid to reassure nervous
NATO allies.
"As threats emerged, we see who our real friends are,"
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said as she greeted the
troops at the Siauliai air base.
Without mentioning Russia, she said the presence of U.S.
troops would "repel those who encroach on stability in Europe
and peace in the region".
"The numbers are not important. If just one of our guests is
harmed, this would mean an open confrontation, not with
Lithuania but with the United States of America."
"DOOR REMAINS OPEN"
U.S. officials said new sanctions targeting "cronies" of
President Vladimir Putin could be unveiled as early as Monday
unless Russia moved fast to defuse the crisis.
In a joint statement, G7 leaders said Russia had not taken
any concrete steps to implement an accord, signed earlier this
month in Geneva, intended to rein in illegal armed groups.
"Instead, it has continued to escalate tensions by
increasingly concerning rhetoric and ongoing threatening
military manoeuvres on Ukraine's border," it said.
"We have now agreed that we will move swiftly to impose
additional sanctions on Russia."
But it added: "We underscore that the door remains open to a
diplomatic resolution of this crisis."
Senior EU diplomats will meet on Monday to discuss the next
steps and are expected to add 15 more names to a list of
Russians subject to asset freezes and a travel ban.
"You can expect there will be more entities named and some
individuals," said a source in a G7 government. The entities
would include one or more financial institutions, the source
said. "This is about hitting people's pocketbooks."
Putin acknowledged for the first time this week that
sanctions were causing difficulties for Russia, though he said
the impact was not "critical."
Standard & Poor's cut Russia's sovereign long-term debt
rating on Friday, making it more expensive for the government to
borrow money. That forced the central bank to raise its key
interest rate to limit a fall in the rouble.
Russian banks have been moving funds out of foreign accounts
in anticipation of sanctions.
Russia has threatened to cut off gas to Ukraine, which would
have a knock-on effect on customers further west because many
pipelines transit the country.
Slovakia said on Saturday it had reached an agreement with
Ukraine on opening up limited reverse flow of natural gas from
central Europe to Ukraine.
