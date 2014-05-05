* Interior Ministry said 5 police killed near Slaviansk
* Government slams police after pro-Russia activists freed
* NATO commander does not expect Russian troops in Ukraine
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Maria Tsvetkova
ODESSA/SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, May 5 Pro-Russian
rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in fierce fighting near
the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday, and Kiev drafted police
special forces to the southwestern port city of Odessa to halt a
feared westward spread of rebellion.
Ukraine said the Odessa force, based on "civil activists",
would replace local police who had failed to tackle rebel
actions at the weekend. Its dispatch was a clear signal from
Kiev that, while tackling rebellion in the east, it would
vigorously resist any sign of a slide to a broader civil war.
Odessa, with its ethnic mix from Russians to Ukrainians,
Georgians to Tatars a cultural contrast to the pro-Russian east,
was quiet on Monday. Ukrainian flags flew at half-staff for
funerals of some of the dozens killed in clashes on Friday.
But in the east, fighting intensified around the pro-Russian
stronghold of Slaviansk, a city of 118,000, where rebel fighters
ambushed Ukrainian forces early in the day.
The Interior Ministry said five paramilitary police were
killed. Separatists said four of their number had also died.
The sound of an air-raid siren could be heard in the centre
of Slaviansk, and a church bell rang in the main square.
The self-declared pro-Russian mayor of Slaviansk Vyacheslav
Ponomarev told Reuters by telephone: "(The Ukrainians) are
deploying ever more forces here. Recently there was a parachute
drop. ... For us, they are not military, but fascists."
Russia's Foreign Ministry called on Kiev to "stop the
bloodshed, withdraw forces and finally sit down at the
negotiating table". It also published an 80-page report
detailing "widespread and gross human rights violations" in
Ukraine over the past six months for which it blamed the new
government and its Western allies.
CONCERNS FOR KIEV
Russia denies Ukrainian and Western charges it is seeking to
undermine the country of 45 million and using special forces to
lead the insurgency, as it did before annexing Crimea in March.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he
feared neither side could now control forces unleashed.
"I'm convinced we are struggling against a situation that
has taken on a dynamic of its own. There are groups in eastern
Ukraine that are not listening to either Kiev ... or Moscow."
NATO's top military commander, General Philip Breedlove,
said on Monday he did not think regular Russian troops would
enter eastern Ukraine, saying Moscow could achieve its goals
through other means.
Breedlove told a defence conference in the Canadian capital,
Ottawa the most likely course of action was that Russian
President Vladimir Putin "will continue doing what he's doing,
discrediting the (Ukrainian) government, creating unrest, trying
to set the stage for a separatist movement" to ensure Moscow
maintained a hold on eastern Ukraine."
Ukraine's Defence Ministry said rebels had shot down a
military helicopter, the fourth since Friday, with heavy
machine-gun fire. The helicopter crashed into a river and the
crew was rescued but there were no details of their condition.
Diana, 15, who lives near Slaviansk in a single-storey house
at the strategic junction of the road between Kharkiv and
Rostov, said she saw Ukrainian tanks fire on rebel cars. A fuel
tank at a petrol station exploded and fighters fired at houses.
"My father was injured in the head by glass splinters. It's
terrifying. There's just nowhere to live now. Everything is
broken, our television, our computer; they shot at our car."
The violence in Odessa marked a watershed for Ukraine.
It increased fears that trouble could spread to the capital
in the approach to Friday's celebrations of the Soviet victory
in World War Two, an event that could kindle tensions over
Kiev's relations with its former communist masters in Moscow.
Over 40 people were killed in Friday's clashes, the worst
since pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich fled to Moscow in
February during protests by Ukrainians demanding closer ties to
Europe. Most were pro-Russians killed when the building they
occupied was set ablaze by petrol bombs.
It is not clear who started the fire, but Moscow accuses
Kiev of inciting violence.
On Sunday, hundreds besieged a police station where fellow
pro-Moscow activists were held after street fighting that led up
to the house blaze. Police freed 67 of them, infuriating Kiev.
"The police in Odessa acted outrageously," Interior Minister
Arseny Avakov wrote on his Facebook page. "The 'honour of the
uniform' will offer no cover."
He said he had sent the newly formed Kiev-1 force to Odessa
after sacking the entire Odessa force leadership.
The units Avakov referred to emerged partly from the
uprising against Yanukovich early this year.
That could fuel anger among the government's opponents, who
accuse it of promoting "fascist" militant groups, such as Right
Sector, that took part in the Kiev uprising over the winter.
Alexander, a man in his mid-20s who said he took part in the
anti-Kiev actions, agreed with Avakov that police had done
nothing.
"But this special new battalion, they're stormtroopers from
Western Ukraine who'll be hunting our people all over the city."
ODESSA'S ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE
Loss of control of Odessa would be a huge economic and
political blow for Ukraine, a country that borders several NATO
members and aspires to join the military alliance, a primary
source of concern for the Kremlin.
A city of a million people, with a history as the
cosmopolitan southern gateway for the tsars' empire, Odessa has
two ports, including an oil terminal, and is a transport hub.
Many on the city's streets were shocked by the violence.
"People who brought this to our city were not and are not
and will not be true citizens of Odessa," said Alexei, 40, an
ethnic Russian. "We are Odessa, and this is a special place."
Rabbi Fichel Chichelnitsky, an official with Odessa's
70,000-strong Jewish community, said: "I'm hoping these deaths
serve as a stern warning to everyone that this is not a game."
The chant "Odessa is a Russian city!" was heard at
pro-Russian demonstrations through the weekend.
Many Russians agree. Founded by Empress Catherine the Great,
it has played a key role in Russian imperial history.
Soviet film director Sergei Eisenstein set scenes of a
massacre of civilians during a 1905 uprising on the grand steps
that sweep down to the port. The images from "The Battleship
Potemkin" are among the most famous in cinema history.
Diplomacy continued over the weekend.
Germany said on Sunday it was pressing for a second meeting
in Geneva to bring Russia and Ukraine together with the United
States and European Union. Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of
wrecking an earlier accord on April 17.
Berlin said it was doing what it could to make sure a
presidential election planned for May 25 went ahead.
"The election would be not just a means for stabilisation
but also a strong signal for a better future for Ukraine,"
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said.
He said a referendum planned by pro-Russian separatists in
the eastern city of Donetsk, where rebels have proclaimed a
"Donetsk People's Republic", would only increase tensions.
Certainly, failure by Kiev authorities to conduct the
election in rebel-controlled eastern cities would give Moscow
grounds to question the legitimacy of any government emerging,
just as it challenges the present administration.
