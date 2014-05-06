(Adds reported death in Mariupol, paragraph 2)
* Several days of fighting in east
* Rebels hold out in Slaviansk
* Violence in Odessa spreads unrest across south
* Western countries focus on May 25 presidential election
* Rebels aim to hold referendum on secession on Sunday
By Matt Robinson and Aleksandar Vasovic
KRAMATORSK/ODESSA, Ukraine, May 6 Both sides
have been burying their dead as Ukraine slides further towards
war, with supporters of Russia and of a united Ukraine accusing
each other of tearing the country apart.
Tuesday was generally quieter than past days in most of
eastern and southern Ukraine, but violence flared at dusk in the
eastern port of Mariupol, where a spokesman for pro-Moscow
militants told Russia's Itar-Tass news agency that one person
was killed and three wounded in an attack on a checkpoint.
In Kramatorsk, a separatist-held town in the east that saw
an advance by Ukrainian troops at the weekend, the coffin of
21-year-old nurse Yulia Izotova was carried through streets
stilled by barricades of tyres and tree trunks on Monday.
Scattered red carnations traced the route.
At the Holy Trinity Church, seven priests led mourners in
prayer for a woman killed by large calibre bullets, which the
townsfolk believe were fired by Ukrainian troops.
"They shoot at us. Why? Because we don't want to live with
fascists?" asked 58-year-old passport photographer Sergei
Fominsky, standing with his wife among the mourners. "We're not
slaves. We kneel to no one."
In Odessa, a previously peaceful, multi-ethnic Black Sea
port where more than 40 people were killed on Friday in the
worst day of violence since a February revolt toppled Ukraine's
pro-Russian president, pall-bearers carried Andrey Biryukov's
open casket from a van to the street corner where he was shot.
A pro-Ukrainian activist, Biryukov, 35, was killed during a
day that began with hundreds of pro-Russian sympathisers armed
with axes, chains and guns attacking a Ukrainian march, and
ended later that night with the pro-Russians barricaded inside a
building that was set on fire, killing dozens.
A small crowd of about 50 people stood around the body,
covering it with carnations and roses. A Ukrainian flag
fluttered in the wind, and a patriotic song about dead heroes
was played from a sound system.
Relatives wept and a young woman fell on her knees crying
loudly. The corner where the man died was decorated with flowers
and small Ukrainian flags.
"The government has failed to protect its own people. The
police have failed miserably," said Nikita, a grizzled
56-year-old with a Ukrainian yellow and blue arm-band.
Sergei, in his 40s, who also came to mourn, said violence
"was imported to Odessa".
"We were proud of Odessa as a unique place where people used
to live in peace, regardless of their beliefs and religion and
race," he said. "Now this is all gone."
In Mariupol, the main port for the eastern coal and steel
region of the Donbass, pro-Moscow militants told Russian news
agencies that one of their checkpoints on the outskirts was
attacked late on Tuesday - by Ukrainian forces or by pro-Kiev
militia - and they were preparing to repel further assaults.
Local Web site 0629.com.ua posted pictures of tyres blazing
outside the city council building and thick smoke pouring over
the town centre. Some streets were barricaded by buses.
The surge in violence has changed the tone of international
diplomacy, with even cautious European states speaking
increasingly of the likelihood of war in a country of around 45
million people the size of France.
"The bloody pictures from Odessa have shown us that we are
just a few steps away from a military confrontation," German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in interviews
published in four European newspapers.
GOVERNMENT OFFENSIVE
The next few days could prove decisive: separatists in the
eastern Donbass region say they will hold a referendum on
secession on Sunday May 11, similar to the one that preceded
Russia's annexation of Crimea.
The U.S. State Department denounced any attempt at a vote as
"bogus" and promised more sanctions if Russia used it, as in
Crimea, to send in forces or annex more territory: "This is the
Crimea playbook all over again," a spokeswoman said.
Secretary of State John Kerry said he would meet ministers
in Europe next week to discuss the next steps on Ukraine.
Two days before the vote, Friday May 9, is the annual
Victory Day holiday celebrating the Soviet Union's victory over
Nazi Germany. Moscow has been openly comparing the government in
Kiev to the Nazis, and Ukrainian officials say they are worried
that the day could provoke violence. In Moscow, there will be a
massive parade of military hardware through Red Square, a
Soviet-era tradition revived by President Vladimir Putin.
The past few days have seen government forces press on with
an offensive but make little progress in the east, where
separatist rebels have so far held firm at their main outpost in
the town of Slaviansk and shot down three Ukrainian helicopters.
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday more than 30
separatists had been killed in fighting around Slaviansk, but
there was no confirmation of such a figure. The rebels, who
triggered fighting in the area on Monday by ambushing government
troops, said four of their number had been killed.
At roadblocks in the town, some armed fighters have been
replaced by civilians, like Alexandra, in her late 20s, who said
she leaves her 10-year-old daughter at home each morning, puts a
starting pistol in her belt and walks to the barricades. The
tactic of putting civilians at the front could make a government
offensive more difficult.
"We have two options - to use heavy artillery ... wipe
everything out, put the flag up and report that everything has
been done. The second option is a gradual blockade, destroying
provocateurs and sabotage to prevent injuries among the
population. We are carrying out the second scenario," said
acting defence minister Mykhailo Koval, explaining why the
operation has taken so long and achieved so little.
Since a pro-European government took power after the
uprising that toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich,
Putin overturned diplomatic convention by declaring Moscow's
right to send troops across borders to protect Russian speakers.
In March, Russia seized and annexed Crimea, and in the weeks
that followed, armed separatists have taken control of most of
the Donbass, which accounts for around 15 percent of Ukraine's
population and a third of industrial output.
Moscow has tens of thousands of troops massed on Ukraine's
eastern frontier. The outbreak of violence in Odessa, hundreds
of kilometres away near a Russian-occupied breakaway region of
neighbouring Moldova, means the unrest has spread across the
breadth of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Western countries say Russian agents are directing the
uprising and Moscow is stoking the violence with a campaign of
propaganda, broadcast into Ukraine on Russian state channels,
that depicts the government in Kiev as "fascists".
"Russia sometimes sounds as if it's refighting WW2. Fascism
all over the place. Enemies everywhere. Ghosts of history
mobilised," tweeted Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt.
LIMITED SANCTIONS
However, so far Western concern has not been matched by any
serious action that might dissuade Putin. The United States and
the European Union have imposed limited sanctions on lists of
individual Russians and small firms, but have held back from
measures designed to hurt Russia's economy broadly.
Nonetheless, a senior finance ministry official in Moscow
said Russian GDP could shrink again this quarter.
NATO has made clear it will not fight to protect Ukraine,
instead beefing up defences of its nearby member states. NATO's
top military commander, U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove,
said on Monday Russia had used special forces in eastern Ukraine
and he now believed Moscow might be able to achieve its goals
without resorting to a conventional invasion.
Western leaders have threatened to impose tougher sanctions
on Russia if it interferes with presidential elections in
Ukraine set for May 25, and most of their diplomacy has been
centred around that date.
"If (the election) doesn't take place, there will be chaos
and the risk of civil war," French President Francois Hollande
said. "The Russians, Vladimir Putin, at the moment want this
election not to happen so as to maintain the pressure. It's up
to us to convince them."
Petro Poroshenko, a Ukrainian confectionery baron who is
front-runner in the presidential election, said the vote would
go ahead despite the unrest: "We hope that we will be able to
complete the anti-terrorist operation before the election. And
where we cannot do so - we will surround (those places) and not
allow them to interfere with the election."
But Moscow has increasingly dismissed the prospect,
suggesting it will not accept the winner of the vote any more
than it accepts the interim government in power since February.
"Holding elections at a time when the army is deployed
against part of the population is quite unusual," Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.
