By Matt Robinson and Aleksandar Vasovic
KRAMATORSK/ODESSA, Ukraine, May 6 Both sides
have been burying their dead as Ukraine slides further towards
war, with supporters of Russia and of a united Ukraine accusing
each other of tearing the country apart.
It was generally quieter on Tuesday than past days in most
of eastern and southern Ukraine, but violence flared at dusk in
the eastern port of Mariupol, where a spokesman for pro-Moscow
militants told Russia's Itar-Tass news agency that one person
was killed and three wounded in an attack on a checkpoint.
In Kramatorsk, a separatist-held town in the east that saw
an advance by Ukrainian troops at the weekend, the coffin of
21-year-old nurse Yulia Izotova was carried through streets
stilled by barricades of tyres and tree trunks on Monday.
Scattered red carnations traced the route.
At the Holy Trinity Church, seven priests led mourners in
prayer for a woman killed by large-calibre bullets, which the
townsfolk believe were fired by Ukrainian troops.
"They shoot at us. Why? Because we don't want to live with
fascists?" asked 58-year-old passport photographer Sergei
Fominsky, standing with his wife among the mourners. "We're not
slaves. We kneel to no one."
In Odessa, a previously peaceful, multiethnic Black Sea port
where more than 40 people were killed on Friday in the worst day
of violence since a February revolt toppled Ukraine's
pro-Russian president, pall-bearers carried Andrey Biryukov's
open casket from a van to the street corner where he was shot.
A pro-Ukrainian activist, Biryukov, 35, was killed during a
day that began with hundreds of pro-Russian sympathisers armed
with axes, chains and guns attacking a Ukrainian march, and
ended later that night with the pro-Russians barricaded inside a
building that was set on fire, killing dozens.
A small crowd of about 50 people stood around the body,
covering it with carnations and roses. A Ukrainian flag
fluttered in the wind, and a patriotic song about dead heroes
was played from a sound system.
Relatives wept and a young woman fell on her knees crying
loudly. The corner where the man died was decorated with flowers
and small Ukrainian flags.
"The government has failed to protect its own people. The
police have failed miserably," said Nikita, a grizzled
56-year-old with a Ukrainian yellow-and-blue arm-band.
Sergei, in his 40s, who also came to mourn, said violence
"was imported to Odessa".
"We were proud of Odessa as a unique place where people used
to live in peace, regardless of their beliefs and religion and
race," he said. "Now this is all gone."
In Mariupol, the main port for the eastern coal and steel
region of the Donbass, pro-Moscow militants told Russian news
agencies that one of their checkpoints on the outskirts was
attacked late on Tuesday - by Ukrainian forces or by pro-Kiev
militia - and they were preparing to repel further assaults.
Local website 0629.com.ua posted pictures of tyres blazing
outside the city council building and thick smoke pouring over
the town centre. Some streets were barricaded by buses.
The surge in violence has changed the tone of international
diplomacy, with even cautious European states speaking
increasingly of the likelihood of war in a country of around 45
million people the size of France.
"The bloody pictures from Odessa have shown us that we are
just a few steps away from a military confrontation," German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in interviews
published in four European newspapers.
'CRIMEA PLAYBOOK'
The next few days could prove decisive: separatists in the
Donbass region say they will hold a referendum on secession on
Sunday, similar to the one that preceded Russia's annexation of
Crimea in March.
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry denounced
any attempt at a vote as "bogus," saying: "We flatly reject this
illegal effort to further divide Ukraine.
"This is really the Crimea playbook all over again, and no
civilized nation is going to recognise the results of such a
bogus effort," he said in a news conference with EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton.
He again cautioned Moscow that Washington would impose more
powerful sanctions designed to hurt Russia's economy if it tried
to disrupt Ukraine's presidential election set for May 25.
Kerry suggested, however, that moving too soon on tougher
sanctions before diplomatic efforts have been fully explored
could backfire. He said he would meet ministers in Europe next
week to discuss the next steps on Ukraine.
Western concern so far has not been matched by any serious
action that might dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin. The
United States and the European Union have imposed limited
sanctions on lists of individual Russians and small companies,
but have held back from measures designed to hurt Russia's
economy broadly.
Nonetheless, a senior Finance Ministry official in Moscow
said Russian GDP could shrink again this quarter.
NATO has made clear it will not fight to protect Ukraine,
instead beefing up defences of its nearby member states. NATO's
top military commander, U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove,
said on Tuesday the alliance would have to consider permanently
stationing troops in parts of Eastern Europe because of the
increased tension between Russia and Ukraine.
Breedlove, who said on Monday he did not think Moscow would
send troops into eastern Ukraine, stressed the steps that NATO
had taken so far were designed to support Eastern members of the
alliance.
"We are taking measures that should be very easily discerned
as being defensive in nature. This is about assuring our allies,
not provoking Russia, and we are communicating that at every
level," he said in Ottawa.
PRESSING THE OFFENSIVE
Two days before the separatists' referendum is Friday's
annual Victory Day holiday celebrating the Soviet Union's
triumph over Nazi Germany. Moscow has been openly comparing the
government in Kiev to the Nazis, and Ukrainian officials say
they are worried that the day could provoke violence. In Moscow,
there will be a massive parade of military hardware through Red
Square, a Soviet-era tradition revived by Putin.
The past few days have seen government forces press on with
an offensive but make little progress in the east, where
separatist rebels have so far held firm at their main outpost in
the town of Slaviansk and shot down three Ukrainian helicopters.
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday more than 30
separatists had been killed in fighting around Slaviansk, but
there was no confirmation of such a figure. The rebels, who
triggered fighting in the area on Monday by ambushing government
troops, said four of their number had been killed.
At roadblocks in the town, some armed fighters have been
replaced by civilians, like Alexandra, in her late 20s, who said
she leaves her 10-year-old daughter at home each morning, puts a
starting pistol in her belt and walks to the barricades. The
tactic of putting civilians at the front could make a government
offensive more difficult.
"We have two options - to use heavy artillery ... wipe
everything out, put the flag up and report that everything has
been done. The second option is a gradual blockade, destroying
provocateurs and sabotage to prevent injuries among the
population. We are carrying out the second scenario," said
acting Defence Minister Mykhailo Koval, explaining why the
operation had taken so long and achieved so little.
Since a pro-European government took power after the
uprising that toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich,
Putin overturned diplomatic convention by declaring Moscow's
right to send troops across borders to protect Russian speakers.
Since Crimea's annexation, armed separatists have taken
control of most of the Donbass, which accounts for about 15
percent of Ukraine's population and a third of industrial
output.
Moscow has tens of thousands of troops massed on Ukraine's
eastern frontier. The outbreak of violence in Odessa, hundreds
of kilometres away near a Russian-occupied breakaway region of
neighbouring Moldova, means the unrest has spread across the
breadth of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Western countries say Russian agents are directing the
uprising and Moscow is stoking the violence with a campaign of
propaganda, broadcast into Ukraine on Russian state channels,
that depicts the government in Kiev as "fascists".
"Russia sometimes sounds as if it's refighting WW2. Fascism
all over the place. Enemies everywhere. Ghosts of history
mobilised," tweeted Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt.
