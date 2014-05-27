(Adds NATO saying Russian troops still at border, OSCE monitors
missing)
* Government says it suffers no losses in biggest assault so
far
* Russia's Putin wants offensive to be halted
* Newly elected leader Poroshenko rejects talks with
"terrorists"
By Sabina Zawadzki and Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, May 27 Ukrainian aircraft and
paratroopers killed more than 50 pro-Russian rebels in an
assault that raged into a second day on Tuesday after a newly
elected president vowed to crush the revolt in the east once and
for all.
The unprecedented offensive throws a challenge to Russian
President Vladimir Putin, who has said he reserves the right to
defend Russian speakers under threat, but whose past assertions
that Kiev is led by an illegitimate "junta" were undermined by
the landslide election victory of billionaire Petro Poroshenko.
Reuters journalists counted 20 bodies in combat fatigues in
one room of a city morgue in Donetsk. Some of the bodies were
missing limbs, a sign that the government had brought to bear
heavy firepower against the rebels for the first time.
"From our side, there are more than 50 (dead)," the prime
minister of the rebels' self-styled Donetsk People's Republic,
Alexander Borodai, told Reuters at the hospital.
The government said it suffered no losses in the assault,
which began with air strikes hours after Ukrainians
overwhelmingly voted to elect 48-year-old confectionery magnate
Poroshenko as their new president.
Putin demanded an immediate halt to the offensive. Moscow
said a visit by Poroshenko was not under consideration, though
it has said it is prepared to work with him.
Until now, Ukrainian forces have largely avoided direct
assaults on the separatists, partly because they fear tens of
thousands of Russian troops massed on the border could invade.
But Poroshenko and his government appear to have interpreted
his victory as a clear mandate for decisive action. He won more
than 54 percent of the vote in a field of 21 candidates, against
13 percent for his closest challenger.
Poroshenko and other leaders in Kiev may have calculated
that the election, by bestowing legitimacy on the authorities,
makes it harder for Putin to justify intervention.
Putin said in recent weeks he would withdraw troops from the
border. A NATO military officer said most of them were still
there, although some showed signs of packing to leave.
HELICOPTER, PARATROOPERS
The new Ukrainian government assault began even as
Poroshenko was holding his victory news conference in Kiev.
After rebels seized the Donetsk airport on Monday, Ukrainian
warplanes and helicopters strafed them from the air, and
paratroopers were flown in to root them out.
Shooting carried on through the night, and on Tuesday the
road to the airport bore signs of fighting. Heavy machinegun
fire could be heard in the distance in mid-morning.
On the airport highway, a truck - the kind that rebels have
used to ferry dozens of fighters across the region - had been
torn apart by machinegun fire. Blood was sprayed across the road
and splattered on a billboard seven metres above.
"The airport is completely under control," Interior Minister
Arsen Avakov told journalists in the capital Kiev. "The
adversary suffered heavy losses. We have no losses," he added.
"We'll continue the anti-terrorist operation until not a
single terrorist remains on the territory of Ukraine," First
Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Yarema said on the margins of a
government meeting.
Borodai, the self-proclaimed rebel prime minister, also said
the airport was now under government control.
Inside the city of a million people, where normal life had
previously carried on despite the crisis, there was a new
climate of fear. Firefighters battled to put out a blaze at a
hockey stadium torched during the night.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said
a team of four of its monitors - a Dane, an Estonian, a Turk and
a Swiss - had gone missing after approaching a road checkpoint
near Donetsk on Monday. In early May, pro-Moscow rebels held a
team of seven OSCE monitors for eight days.
SCALE OF VICTORY
The battle marks the first time the government has unleashed
the full lethal force of its aircraft and ground troops directly
at the Donetsk rebels, a group of local volunteers and shadowy
outsiders led by a Muscovite that Kiev and Western countries say
works for Russian military intelligence.
Moscow says the rebellion is purely local and it has no
control over the fighters.
In his victory news conference, Poroshenko promised to
invigorate the government's stalled "anti-terrorist" campaign,
saying it ought to be able to put down the revolt within hours,
rather than months. He also said there could be no negotiations
with rebels he compared to terrorists, bandits and pirates.
Ukraine's future has seemed in the balance since Putin
responded to the overthrow of a pro-Russian president in Kiev in
February by declaring that Russia had the right to defend
Russian speakers and swiftly annexing Ukraine's Crimea
peninsula.
Moscow's consistent message has been that the government in
Kiev, which took power after President Viktor Yanukovich fled an
uprising by pro-European demonstrators, was an illegitimate
"fascist junta" and Russian speakers were in danger.
But that argument was undermined by the victory of
Poroshenko, who served in cabinets under both Yanukovich and his
anti-Russian predecessors, and campaigned on his reputation as a
pragmatist capable of bridging the deep east-west divide that
has been Ukraine's greatest weakness since independence.
Poroshenko became the first candidate to win a presidential
election with more than half of the vote in a single round since
1991, when Ukrainians first voted to secede from Moscow's rule.
Although separatists managed to prevent a tenth of voters
from reaching polls by blocking the election in two eastern
provinces, his margin of victory left little room to question
his legitimacy. He was helped by calls from potential rivals for
voters to unite behind the frontrunner.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday Putin had called for an end to
the Ukrainian military campaign and for dialogue between Kiev
and the separatists. Putin was speaking in a telephone call with
Italy's prime minister, his first reported comments on Ukraine
since Sunday's election.
"NEW RUSSIA"
The separatists have repeatedly pleaded for Putin to send
his forces to aid them. Since the annexation of Crimea, Putin
has turned the protection of Russians in other former Soviet
republics into a central theme of his rule. Last month he began
referring to eastern Ukraine as "New Russia".
But in the run-up to the election his words had become more
accommodating. On the eve of the vote, he promised to accept the
will of the Ukrainian people. On Monday, before the scale of the
latest military assault became clear, Moscow said it was
prepared to work with Poroshenko, although it also called for
him to call off the military campaign.
Western countries say they do not trust Putin's promises not
to interfere, saying he announced repeatedly he would withdraw
his troops from the border without doing so.
The United States and European Union have imposed limited
sanctions on a few dozen Russian individuals and small firms but
have said they would take much stronger action, including
measures against whole swathes of Russian industry, if Moscow
interfered in Sunday's Ukrainian election.
In another sign of confidence since Poroshenko's election,
Kiev pressed a claim on Tuesday for more than $1 billion from
Russia's natural gas export monopoly Gazprom, for gas it said
Moscow had "stolen" when it annexed Crimea.
Russia has threatened to switch off Ukraine's gas from June
3 unless it pays Gazprom upfront for supplies. Moscow wants to
charge Kiev far more for gas than it charges European countries.
A gas cut-off could hit onward shipments to Western Europe, some
of which transit Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets, Pavel Polityuk,
Richard Balmforth and Gareth Jones in Kiev, and Katya Golubkova
and Denis Pinchuk in Moscow; Writing by Peter Graff, editing by
Peter Millership and Will Waterman)