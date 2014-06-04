BRUSSELS, June 4 Russia is pulling back most of
its troops from the Ukrainian border but a portion of the
Russian force "looks like it intends to remain," NATO's top
military commander said on Wednesday.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO's supreme
allied commander Europe, also said Russian irregular forces,
Russian-backed forces and Russian financing were very active in
eastern Ukraine and "this has to stop".
All steps being taken by NATO to reinforce its members in
eastern Europe would comply with NATO's 1997 agreement with
Russia, Breedlove told reporters, accusing Moscow of breaking
the pact "when they crossed a sovereign boundary and annexed
under fire a portion of a sovereign nation."
He also said that NATO and its member countries were
considering a wide range of requests for help from Ukraine,
including lethal aid.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Adrian Croft)