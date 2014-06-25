(Adds U.S. official's comment on new sanctions, paragraphs
By Adrian Croft and Aleksandar Vasovic
BRUSSELS/SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, June 25 Western
powers warned Russia on Wednesday that they could impose new
sanctions if Moscow did not do more to defuse the conflict in
eastern Ukraine, where a ceasefire between Russian-speaking
rebels and government forces appeared to be crumbling.
The upper house of Russia's parliament fulfilled a request
by President Vladimir Putin to rescind the right to invade
Ukraine in defence of its Russian speakers that it had granted
him in March.
However, a leading lawmaker said the power could be quickly
restored if required, and Western governments indicated they
would judge Russia by the progress that was made to end the
fighting in eastern Ukraine.
On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after a bilateral ceasefire
was agreed, rebels shot down a Ukrainian military helicopter,
killing all nine on board. This prompted Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko to tell his troops to return fire if attacked,
declaring that he might call off the ceasefire altogether.
A Ukrainian government spokesman said the rebels had
violated the ceasefire 44 times since Monday.
Moscow denies Western accusations that it has allowed
fighters to cross into Ukraine along with heavy weapons to
confront Ukrainian government forces, and that it is keeping its
own troops close to the border to put pressure on Kiev.
But during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels,
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters: "I
regret to say that we see no signs that Russia is respecting its
international commitments."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington was
working with its European Union partners, who hold a summit in
Brussels at the end of this week, to prepare a new round of
sanctions against Russia in case they are necessary.
Not all EU leaders back the idea, but British Foreign
Secretary William Hague said that if Russia did not "stop the
flow of arms across the border (and) stop supporting illegally
armed separatist groups," the case for tougher sanctions "will
of course become stronger."
The United States and EU imposed asset freezes and travel
bans on Russian and Ukrainian individuals following Moscow's
annexation of Crimea in March. Washington has also targeted a
number of Russian firms and banks it says are linked to Putin or
his close associates.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said on
Wednesday that Russia needed to secure its border, stop the flow
of fighters and weapons into Ukraine and call on separatists to
lay down arms and release monitors from the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe.
"Those are the important actions we are looking for," Harf
said. "We have additional sanctions ready to go."
"SANCTIONS CAN BE CONSIDERED"
German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear that she also
expected more action from Putin to support the ceasefire
initiated by Poroshenko, which is due to expire on Friday.
"Progress is slow," she told parliament. "Diplomatic
solutions are always preferable but if nothing else works,
sanctions can be put back on the agenda."
Merkel, Putin, Poroshenko and French President Francois
Hollande held a four-way phone call to discuss the crisis, where
the Kremlin leader called for the ceasefire to be extended.
Putin had said in combative remarks on Tuesday that Ukraine
must follow up the ceasefire with substantive talks to address
the rights of Russian speakers. Many of them have been alienated
by a wave of Ukrainian nationalism since Moscow-backed President
Viktor Yanukovich was toppled in February.
Poroshenko announced in Kiev that he planned to present a
bill on increased regional autonomy to parliament on Thursday,
but gave no details of what it contained.
However, with public pressure growing for a response to the
downing of the helicopter, it was not clear that he could keep
hopes of a peace process alive beyond the end of the week.
Aleksander Boroday, self-styled prime minister of the rebel
"Donetsk People's Republic," who signed up to a ceasefire at a
meeting on Monday, told a news conference in the eastern city of
Donetsk: "There is no cessation of fighting. There are numerous
ceasefire violations practically along the whole front line ...
Our adversary is actively redeploying forces."
He said he saw no sense in negotiations, adding: "No further
contacts are taking place, nor are more expected."
Boroday also declined to comment on the shooting down of the
helicopter, which appears to have been the work of another group
of rebels who control the town of Slaviansk.
A Reuters correspondent found the streets of Slaviansk
largely empty on Wednesday, apart from a rare car or cyclist.
Rebels said there had been no shelling on Tuesday, but that
late on Monday one woman had been killed and another wounded
when a residential neighbourhood was hit. A number of homes were
damaged, including one where rebels said a mortar shell had
exploded on hitting the roof.
"NO WATER, NO ELECTRICITY, NO RADIO"
A local truck driver who identified himself as Andriy, 60,
said the rebels had provoked the army to return fire.
"Why provoke fire if a ceasefire has been declared? We
are sick and tired of this - no water, no electricity, food is
running short. No TV, no radio, no information," he said.
"We were so happy when they announced a ceasefire; we hoped
for some respite. We never sought nor asked for help from
Russia. What is Russia's business here anyway?"
The United Nations said last week that 257 civilians had
been killed since mid-April. The toll is likely to be even
higher as many places have not been accessible to international
monitors.
Russia's human rights ombudsman, Ella Pamfilova, said on
Wednesday that about 40,000 refugees from Ukraine were now
living in dedicated shelters in Russia, although the total was
likely to be much higher.
Moscow has already cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in a row
over prices, and curtailed bilateral trade.
On Wednesday, Ukraine asked the International Monetary Fund
to acknowledge the effect of the fighting as it decides on
further disbursement of aid under a $17 billion bailout
programme designed to shore up depleted foreign currency
reserves and the state budget.
"Our partners from the IMF will take into account all the
new challenges and complexities," Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk told the government.
The two main regions of the rebel uprising, the heavy
industrial zones around Donetsk and Luhansk, together account
for nearly 18 percent of Ukrainian gross domestic product.
Just as the ceasefire expires on Friday, Poroshenko is set
to sign a free trade agreement with the EU - the very pact that
Yanukovich rejected in January under heavy pressure from Russia,
which had wanted Ukraine's 45 million people to join its own
Eurasian Economic Union. Russia has already said it will respond
by applying import duties to Ukrainian goods.
(Additional reporting by Richard Balmforth and Alessandra
Prentice in Kiev, Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and Arshad Mohammed
in Washington; writing by Kevin Liffey; editing by David Stamp
and G Crosse)