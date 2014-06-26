* Rebels agree to join talks again on Friday
* Government ceasefire runs until 10 p.m. on Friday
* Poroshenko: truce extension depends on progress in talks
* Merkel, Putin speak by telephone for second day
KIEV, June 26 Ukrainian separatists agreed on
Thursday to resume peace talks to end the conflict in the east,
but President Petro Poroshenko warned he might not extend a
ceasefire beyond Friday night if their gesture was aimed only at
buying time.
The move by the pro-Russian rebels, who have been fighting
government forces since April, came after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the
second time in two days to discuss how to end the crisis.
In Berlin, a government source said the aim of the phone
call, which Moscow said took place at Merkel's initiative, was
to find a way of prolonging Kiev's ceasefire which is due to
expire at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday.
More than 420 people, including Ukrainian servicemen, rebels
and civilians, are estimated to have been killed in the
fighting, the United Nations said in a statement dated June 24.
Poroshenko said he had heard of the rebels' readiness to
hold a second meeting on Friday with the so-called "contact
group" which includes former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma,
Moscow's envoy to Kiev and a high-ranking official from the OSCE
security and rights watchdog.
But, despite Western pressure on him, Poroshenko hinted
heavily that there might be no extension of the ceasefire unless
Kiev was satisfied with the results of contact group talks.
"It (Friday) is a very important day: if our conditions for
the peace plan are not accepted, then we will make a very
important decision," online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda quoted
him as telling the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France.
Poroshenko, installed as president only on June 7 and under
pressure from his electorate not to bow to the separatists, has
warned that government forces would switch to a "detailed Plan
B" - widely assumed to be a government offensive - if the rebels
use the ceasefire to re-arm and regroup.
Numerous breaches of the ceasefire - including the downing
of a helicopter by rebels, killing nine servicemen, on Tuesday -
have increased pressure on him to call the truce off.
In Strasbourg, he said almost 150 Ukrainian servicemen had
been killed by rebels, including 18 in the past week since the
ceasefire was declared.
CRITICISES RUSSIA
He again criticised Russia for failing to give fuller
support to his peace plan and for failing to halt arms supplies
to rebels and stop "mercenaries" crossing into Ukraine. Moscow
denies arming the rebels.
"It is clear that this peace plan can work only with the
support of Russia. Unfortunately, the support of the Russian
Federation is completely inadequate. Instead of them calling
back their mercenaries, even more new, well-equipped and
motivated fighters are arriving from the Russian Federation,"
Poroshenko told the Council of Europe session.
He said a normalisation of relations with Russia was
impossible without Moscow returning the Crimean peninsula which
it annexed in March.
Western powers have been pressing Putin to rein in the
well-equipped but often disunited pro-Russian militia who have
taken up arms against the Kiev government, and have threatened
to impose more sanctions if he fails to do so.
Putin strenuously denies abetting the rebels. But he has
made clear he sees himself as the defender of the
Russian-speaking minority in the east, many of whom say they
have been alienated by a wave of Ukrainian nationalism since
Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich was toppled in
February.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Paris on Thursday
that it was "critical for Russia to show in the next hours,
literally, that they're moving to help disarm the separatists,
to encourage them to disarm ... and to begin to become part of a
legitimate process".
Poroshenko's peace plan offers rebels an amnesty and safe
conduct out of the country if they lay down their arms.
He is also offering to people in the mainly Russian-speaking
east broader Russian-language rights and will next week present
a decentralisation plan aimed at allowing the regions more
control over their own finances and affairs.
The announcement of fresh peace talks, which the rebels said
would take place in Donetsk, an industrial hub where the
insurgency sprang up, seemed likely to cause the West to stay
its hand in bringing in any fresh sanctions just now.
Though nobody from Poroshenko's administration will sit down
with rebel leaders, the Ukrainians are represented in the
contact group by former president Kuchma.
The phone-call between Merkel and Putin on Thursday touched
on questions of "monitoring observance of the ceasefire between
the sides in conflict, the necessity of extending the truce, the
establishment of regular work by the contact group and the
freeing of people being forcibly detained", the Kremlin said.
Putin also drew Merkel's attention to the worsening
humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine, where some areas have
no power or water, and to the flow of refugees to Russian
territory - 40,000 of which Russia says have been put into
dedicated shelters.
From Strasbourg, Poroshenko was due to go on to Brussels
where on Friday he will sign a landmark free trade agreement
with the European Union which will open up new lucrative markets
for Ukrainian goods.
It was Yanukovich's refusal, after months of pressure from
Russia, to sign this agreement last November that brought
thousands onto the streets of Kiev, leading to his downfall.
