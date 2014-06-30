KIEV, July 1 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would renew operations against pro-Russian rebels on Tuesday, a statement on his website said, hours after a ceasefire to make way for peace talks with the rebels had expired.

"We will attack and free our lands. The decision not to continue the ceasefire is our answer to terrorists, militants and marauders," he said.

Kiev had accused the rebels of numerous violations of the ceasefire, and a statement tweeted by the Foreign Ministry said 27 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed since the ceasefire began on June 20. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)