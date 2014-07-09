By Natalia Zinets and Maria Tsvetkova
| KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, July 9
Ukraine said on
Wednesday it was confident of receiving further aid under a $17
billion IMF bailout but appealed to Western institutions and
donors for further cash and credit to rebuild the east,
shattered by separatist conflict.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told his ministers that the
criteria laid down in the International Monetary Fund's
programme had been met and he believed Ukraine was on course to
secure soon a second tranche of $1.5 billion.
The ex-Soviet republic received a first slice of slightly
more than $3 billion in May under a programme drawn up to help
the ex-Soviet republic plug holes in its budget and settle a big
foreign debt.
But Ukraine told international donors on Tuesday in Brussels
that the Fund's bailout was not enough to bring about a full
recovery because of the drain on the economy caused by the
separatist conflict in eastern, Russian-speaking regions.
Pro-Russian separatists have been fighting government forces
in the east since April in a conflict in which more than 200
Ukrainian troops have been killed as well as hundreds of
civilians and rebels.
The surge of separatism followed political upheaval in Kiev
which led to the ousting of a Moscow-backed president followed
by Russia's annexation of Crimea.
The conflict has driven relations between Ukraine and Russia
to rock bottom with Kiev accusing Moscow of supporting the
rebels who have set up 'people's republics' and said they want
to join Russia.
After losing a key stronghold, Slaviansk, to government
forces at the weekend, separatist forces are now digging in in
the big industrial hub of Donetsk, a city of more than 900,000
people. They also remain strong in the city of Luhansk on the
border with Russia.
"MARSHALL PLAN"
A Ukrainian deputy prime minister on Tuesday urged
international donors in Brussels to support a "Marshall Plan"
for economic recovery that the government will present at a
donors' conference expected to be held in the autumn.
Taking up the same theme on Wednesday, Yatseniuk said
Ukraine needed further aid to establish a functioning
infrastructure on the border with Russia. The Kiev government
has accused Russia of allowing fighters from Russia to cross the
border with military equipment and hardware to help the rebels.
In addition, Ukraine wanted help to meet an estimated cost
of 8 billion hryvnia (about $700,000) to rebuild roads and
bridges, restore water and electricity supplies, and repair
public buildings including schools.
Yatseniuk said Ukraine would also want donors help to work
out a "post-rehabilitation" programme to regenerate the Donbass
- an economically depressed region of decaying infrastructure in
the key steel and coal industries - which has become the
battleground for the insurgency.
Yatseniuk said he was expecting to meet later on Wednesday a
visiting IMF mission which has been examining Ukraine's economic
performance since June 24.
"We believe Ukraine has fulfilled the criteria which are
written into our IMF programme and we should complete
discussions and successfully receive the second tranche,"
Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
REBELS DIG IN
Hundreds of rebels flooded into Donetsk at the weekend after
the fall of Slaviansk and have been setting up new barricades
and digging in to positions on the outskirts of the sprawling
city.
The government says it has worked out a plan to retake
Donetsk and Luhansk which will deliver a "nasty surprise" for
the rebels, though President Petro Poroshenko has ruled out
using air strikes and artillery to defeat them - something which
could endanger ordinary civilians.
Igor Strelkov, a Russian from Moscow who is now the main
rebel commander in the city, appeared to be disappointed at the
number of volunteers coming forward for the rebels.
He told local rebel TV station that from July volunteers
would be offered a monthly pay of 5,000-8,000 hryvnia ($430 to
$690) to fight.
"Maybe this will help those people who are hesitating to
find the strength in themselves and join the ranks," he said.
Ukraine meanwhile accused Russia of abducting a woman army
officer who was captured by separatist fighters in eastern
Ukraine.
Nadezhda Savchenko, 33, was seized by pro-Russian rebels in
June while she was fighting with pro-government militia on the
outskirts of Luhansk on the border with Russia, local media say.
Demanding her release, the foreign ministry said in a
statement that Savchenko's abduction was "yet more confirmation
that the terrorists plan and carry out their crimes in Ukraine
in close contact with the intelligence services of the Russian
Federation."
"By openly abducting citizens of Ukraine on the territory of
their state, the Russian authorities not only violate all
international norms but also exceed elementary norms of decency
and morality," the statement added.
There was no immediate comment by Russian officials.
According to Ukrainian media reports, Savchenko is a
helicopter pilot who, during official leave, fought with a
pro-government militia group called the Aidar battalion.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Anna Willard)