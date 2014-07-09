* Military says it has a plan to retake Donetsk and Luhansk
* Rebels dig in in town of Donetsk after loss of Slaviansk
* Rebels report increase in new recruits
* Prime Minister appeals to West for further cash and credit
(Adds EU to add new names to sanctions list)
By Maria Tsvetkova and Richard Balmforth
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, July 9 Ukrainian
government forces on Wednesday warned separatists in the eastern
town of Donetsk that a plan was now in place to take back the
territory they occupy, but defiant rebels reported a steady flow
of new recruits who were ready to fight.
The Ukrainian military pushed the rebels out of their
best-fortified stronghold in the town of Slaviansk on Saturday,
but they have regrouped for a stand in Donetsk, a city of nearly
a million people. Rebels also still control strategic buildings
in Luhansk near the Russian border.
Separatists said on Tuesday that Igor Strelkov, a Russian
military officer from Moscow who until the weekend led rebels in
Slaviansk, had assumed command of the "defence of Donetsk".
President Petro Poroshenko has ruled out using air strikes
and artillery that might endanger civilians and said on Tuesday
night: "There will be no street fighting in Donetsk."
But the government says it has a plan to retake Donetsk and
Luhansk and deliver a "nasty surprise" for the rebels.
Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko spelled out the threat on
Wednesday, saying: "There's a plan to liberate Ukrainian
territory from the terrorists, and it doesn't depend on the
readiness or the unreadiness of Strelkov and his underlings to
defend, as they call it, the Donbass."
But separatists in charge of a 'mobilisation' centre for the
self-proclaimed 'people's republic' said on Wednesday that
recruitment of new fighters was continuing at a pace since
Strelkov made an appeal for fresh recruits on Tuesday.
About 300 volunteers had come forward to join up since
Tuesday, many more than the usual number of 25-30 people per
day, separatists at the centre said.
Pro-Russian separatists have been fighting government forces
in the Russian-speaking east since April in a conflict in which
more than 200 Ukrainian troops have been killed as well as
hundreds of civilians and rebels.
The conflict has driven relations between Russia and the
ex-Soviet republic to an all-time low and sparked the worst
crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the Cold War.
After a patchy performance at the start of the campaign,
government forces have been re-invigorated by the Slaviansk
victory and signs that rebel calls on Russia for help are now
going unheeded.
Poroshenko referred back to those early days of the campaign
when, he said, Ukrainian soldiers had refused to carry out
orders and refused to fight, a time when "a bunch of
provocateurs could stop a brigade of paratroopers or special
forces".
"On July 7 the country had 320 km (200 miles) of open border
(with Russia) ... A month has passed and now the army ensures
the border is closed," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande spoke by phone with Poroshenko on Wednesday,
with the aim of restarting talks with separatists on a
ceasefire, Merkel's spokesman said.
But hundreds of rebels are setting up barricades and digging
in on the outskirts of Donetsk since pouring in from Slaviansk
and nearby areas recaptured by the government.
PAYING NEW FIGHTERS
Many of the rebel fighters are from Russia, though Moscow
denies supporting their revolt, which began in April after
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula following the
overthrow of a Moscow-backed president in Kiev.
Despite the rebels' claim of a strong flow of recruits,
Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, appeared to be disappointed
at the number of volunteers coming forward. He told a local
rebel TV station that volunteers would be offered monthly pay of
5,000-8,000 hryvnia ($430 to $690) from now on to fight.
"Maybe this will help those people who are hesitating to
find the strength in themselves and join the ranks," he said.
But Lysenko derided this as an empty offer: "The terrorists
are resorting to all methods to deceive the local population. We
are coming across leaflets with promises that they are ready to
... pay 8,000 hryvnia and 20,000 Russian roubles ($600) per
month. They are stopping at nothing to try and persuade people
to come over to their side."
Many men of fighting age were wary of the call to arms.
In Donetsk, Evhen, a 35-year-old who runs his own business,
said: "I personally would only join if the situation became
really critical. I never did military service and I have no
military experience. I support the idea (of insurgency), but
there is no clear support (from Russia). Sensible people worry
about how it will all end."
A 19-year-old who would not give his name said: "I won't
join them. For a start, I want a united country. Secondly, there
are an awful lot of marginals among them. There are robbers.
They frighten people and take away their businesses and cars."
APPEAL FOR AID
In Kiev, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk meanwhile appealed
to Western institutions and donors for further cash and credit
to rebuild infrastructure such as roads, bridges and buildings
in the east that have been shattered by the conflict.
But he expressed confidence that Ukraine's compliance with
criteria set by the International Monetary Fund meant the Kiev
government was on course to secure soon a second tranche of $1.5
billion under a $17 billion IMF programme.
The ex-Soviet republic received a first slice of slightly
more than $3 billion in May under a programme drawn up to help
it plug holes in its budget and settle a big foreign debt.
But Ukraine told international donors on Tuesday in Brussels
that the Fund's bailout was not enough to bring about a full
recovery because of the drain caused by the cost of the war
against the separatists, and it called on them to join in a
"Marshall Plan" to further help Ukraine's recovery.
Ukraine's turn towards the West and away from Moscow has
cost it billions of dollars in promised Russian support for an
economy on the verge of bankruptcy after years of rule rated by
watchdogs as among the world's most corrupt.
Taking up the same theme on Wednesday, Yatseniuk said
Ukraine needed further aid to establish functioning
infrastructure on the border with Russia.
In addition, Ukraine wanted help to meet an estimated cost
of 8 billion hryvnia (about $700 million) to rebuild
infrastructure.
Yatseniuk said Ukraine would also want donors' help to work
out a "post-rehabilitation" programme to regenerate the Donbass
- an economically depressed eastern region of decaying
infrastructure in the steel and coal industries - which has
become the battleground for the insurgency.
The European Union agreed to add 11 new names to the list of
persons targeted with asset freezes and travel bans over the
Ukraine crisis and the sanctions are likely to take effect on
Saturday, an EU diplomat said.
Ukraine accused Russia of abducting a woman army officer who
was captured by separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.
Nadezhda Savchenko, 33, was seized by pro-Russian rebels in
June while she was fighting with pro-government militia on the
outskirts of Luhansk on the border with Russia, local media say.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry demanded her release but
Moscow said she had been charged with involvement in the deaths
of two Russian reporters killed near Luhansk.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Will Watermanand
Giles Elgood)