* Kiev to present proof of Russian incursions
* Fighting rages, military transport plane shot down
* Diplomatic Contact Group seeks talks with rebels
* Russia still angry over cross-border shelling
* NATO says up to 12,000 Russian troops along border
KIEV, July 14 Ukraine accused Russian army
officers on Monday of fighting alongside separatists in the east
of the country and said Moscow was once more building up its
troops on the joint border.
A missile that downed a Ukrainian transport plane carrying
eight people near the border was probably fired from Russia,
Ukrainian officials said.
President Petro Poroshenko held an emergency meeting of his
security chiefs after a weekend of Ukrainian air strikes on
rebel positions near the border with Russia and charges by
Moscow that Kiev killed a Russian man with a cross-border shell.
The war of words between Kiev and Moscow and intense
fighting, in which Ukrainian forces say they inflicted heavy
losses on the rebels, marked a sharp escalation in the 3-1/2
month conflict in which several hundred Ukrainian servicemen,
civilians and rebels have been killed.
"Information has ... been confirmed that Russian staff
officers are taking part in military operations against
Ukrainian forces," Poroshenko said.
Diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis have so far made
little progress. However, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier said a "Contact Group" - which includes Russia,
Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE) - aimed to talk to the rebels by video link on
Tuesday and meet them in person soon afterwards.
Speaking after what he described as "difficult talks" on the
telephone with his French, Russian and Ukrainian counterparts,
Steinmeier said all parties were making a "strong effort" for
the Contact Group to hold the video conference and agree a venue
for the direct meeting.
Poroshenko made similar complaints of Russian incursions on
Sunday to the European Union with an eye to pushing the bloc to
exert greater pressure, and possibly more sanctions, on Moscow.
Poroshenko told his security chiefs that government forces,
which lost 23 men in a rocket attack on an army camp last
Friday, were now facing a new Russian missile system and there
would have to be a change in tactics. He gave no details.
Accusing Russia of embarking on a course of escalation in
Ukraine's eastern regions, National and Security Council
spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists:
"In the past 24 hours, deployment of (Russian) units and
military equipment across the border from the Sumy and Luhansk
border points was noticed. The Russian Federation continues to
build up troops on the border."
NATO said Russia had increased its forces along the border
and now had 10,000-12,000 troops in the area.
Lysenko added that three Ukrainian soldiers had been killed
and 12 more injured in the fighting in the past 24 hours.
Moscow's response to the cross-border shelling and the
Ukrainian reports of Russian troops being moved up to the border
raised again the prospect of Russian intervention, after weeks
in which President Vladimir Putin had appeared intent on
disengaging, pulling back tens of thousands of troops he had
massed at the frontier.
MILITARY SUCCESS
The Ukrainian army said it had broken a rebel encirclement
of Luhansk airport on Sunday night. A spokesman for the
so-called Luhansk People's Republic said 30 volunteer fighters
had been killed in Ukrainian fire on Oleksandrivka, a village to
the east of the town, Russia's Interfax news agency said.
As military action continued on Monday near the
rebel-controlled border town of Luhansk, Ukraine's defence
minister said a Ukrainian AN-26 transport plane, taking part in
the military campaign against the rebels, had been shot down by
a rocket which was "probably" fired from Russian territory.
Officials said two crew members, out of the eight people on
board, had been in contact with the army general staff and a
search and rescue operation was underway. The fate of the other
six people was not immediately known.
Defence Minister Valery Heletey said the plane had been
flying at a height of 6,500 metres and was out of range of any
weapon the separatists had.
"So the plane was downed from another, more powerful rocket
weapon which was fired, probably, from the territory of the
Russian Federation," he said, according to Poroshenko's website.
The rocket may have been a Pantsir ground-to-air or
self-guided air-to-air rocket fired from a Russian plane, he
said.
Lysenko said separatists, backed by what he described as
Russian "mercenaries", had fired on Ukrainian border guards in
an attempt to give cover as armoured vehicles and equipment were
being brought into the country.
And he again rejected Russian charges that Ukraine forces
had fired a shell over the border killing a Russian man on
Sunday - an incident that Moscow has described as an "aggressive
act" which would have "irreversible consequences".
"The (rebel) fighters systematically fire mortars and shoot
into Russian territory, which killed a Russian citizen," Lysenko
told journalists.
Russia said it had invited monitors from the OSCE, a
European security and rights body, to visit two of its border
crossings with Ukraine as a sign of goodwill.
In a weekend of fierce combat, Ukraine said its warplanes
had inflicted heavy losses on the pro-Russian separatists in air
strikes on their positions, including an armoured convoy which
Kiev said had crossed the border from Russia.
Poroshenko's office said Kiev would present documentary
proof of incursions from Russia to the international community
via diplomats.
But Russia kept up pressure on Kiev over the cross-border
shell incident. A Russian newspaper, citing a source close to
the Kremlin, said on Monday that Moscow was considering the
possibility of pinpoint strikes on Ukraine in retaliation.
EU SANCTIONS
A few hundred Ukrainians protested against France's sale of
two Mistral helicopter carrier vessels to Russia outside a
museum in Kiev on Monday where the French national day was being
celebrated.
Russian seamen are training in France on the amphibious
assault ships which will be delivered by the end of the year
under a 1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) deal signed in 2011.
Poroshenko complained on Sunday of alleged Russian
incursions into Ukraine in a telephone call with the European
Union's Herman Van Rompuy.
The EU - Ukraine's strategic partner with which it signed a
landmark political and trade agreement last month - targeted a
group of separatist leaders with travel bans and asset freezes
on Saturday but avoided fresh sanctions on Russian business.
The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in April when armed
pro-Russian fighters seized towns and government buildings,
weeks after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in
response to the overthrow of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
Well over 200 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in the
fighting and several hundred civilians and rebels.
The fighting has escalated sharply in recent days after
Ukrainian forces pushed the rebels out of their most heavily
fortified bastion, the town of Slaviansk.
Hundreds of rebels, led by a self-proclaimed defence
minister from Moscow, have retreated to the Ukrainian city of
Donetsk, built reinforcements and pledged to make a stand. The
once-bustling city has been emptying in fear of a battle.
Rebel fighters on Monday were evacuating about 200 Donetsk
residents by bus across the Russian border into the Rostov area.
Vladimir, a 55-year-old coal miner, was sending his wife
with two children to relatives across the border. "The
Ukrainians have already cut off water. Electricity is only just
working. How can you live without water and light?" he said.
