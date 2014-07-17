KIEV, July 17 Armed separatists are hindering search efforts at the site in eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner came down on Thursday, the head of Ukraine's emergency services said.

"The search work is difficult because we are talking about a big radius ... but also because armed terrorists who are on the spot are hampering things," Serhiy Bochkovsky told journalists. He gave no details.

