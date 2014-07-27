* Monitors call off crash site visit due to fighting
* Malaysia says separatists agree to allow investigators
access
By Aleksandar Vasovic
DONETSK, Ukraine, July 27 Fighting around the
site of the Malaysian airliner downed in Ukraine prevented a
visit by international experts on Sunday, although Malaysia said
separatists had agreed to allow in international police and
investigators.
Alexander Hug, deputy head for the Organization for Security
and Cooperation in Europe's monitoring mission in Ukraine, told
reporters: "We heard indications there's fighting going on."
"The situation on the ground appears to be unsafe ... we
therefore decided to deploy tomorrow morning," he said, flanked
by Dutch and Australian experts.
The eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk are gripped by
heavy fighting as Ukrainian government forces try to dislodge
the pro-Russian separatists.
"Fighting in the area will most likely affect (the) crash
site," Hug said.
The separatists remain in control of the site where Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17 was shot down earlier this month and have
restricted access to rescue teams and investigators.
Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said an
agreement reached with separatist leader Aleksander Borodai
would "provide protection for international crash investigators"
to recover human remains and ascertain the cause of the crash.
The OSCE has provided a team to monitor the site in advance
of an investigation.
"It is imperative that we deploy a full team of
investigators to ensure all the human remains are removed from
the site, identified and repatriated," Najib said in the
statement issued by his office on Sunday.
"We also need a full deployment of investigators to have
unfettered access to the crash site so we can understand
precisely what happened to MH17. I hope that this agreement with
Mr Borodai will ensure security on the ground, so the
international investigators can conduct their work."
He said "three grieving nations", referring to Malaysia,
Australia and the Netherlands, had formed a police group to
secure the site.
Among the 298 people who died aboard the Boeing 777 on its
flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17 were 193 Dutch
nationals, 43 Malaysians and 28 Australians.
TIME TO PROCEED
Najib on Saturday said the separatists had fulfilled two of
three conditions of a earlier deal struck - the return of
victims' bodies and of the plane's two "black boxes" - and it
was now time to proceed with the investigation.
Malaysian experts have said they believe at least 30
investigators will be required to cover the full site of the
crash, in addition to Dutch investigators and an expert from the
United Nations' civil aviation body, the ICAO.
The United States and other Western countries suggest the
separatists downed the plane with a surface-to-air missile
supplied by Russia. The separatists deny shooting down the plane
and Russia says it has provided no such weapons.
In the Australian capital Canberra, Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said an unarmed police mission led by the Netherlands and
made up of about 49 officers would travel to the site. Officials
said a total of 170 Australian police were deployed in Ukraine.
"Our objective is to get in, to get cracking and to get
out," Abbott, who has played a leading role in pressing for an
investigation, told reporters in Canberra.
"This is a risky mission, no doubt about that, but all the
professional advice I have is that the safest way to conduct it
is unarmed, as part of a police-led, humanitarian mission."
Abbott said the force, including 11 Australians, would stay
"as long as we can to do a thorough job" but he expected it
would be no longer than three weeks.
Officials said the separatists had become more cooperative
and Abbott said this reflected a general change in attitude.
"I think what's kicked in in recent days is our common
humanity - our common feeling that this is dreadful beyond
words," he said.
Officials in Ukraine said a group of Dutch police was
already in the eastern city of Donetsk, which is under rebel
control, while others were in the government-controlled city of
Kharkiv, further west.
The Dutch Safety Board said last week it had taken control
of an investigation into the crash and would coordinate a team
of investigators from Ukraine, Malaysia, Germany, the United
States, Britain, Russia and the ICAO.
