* Ukrainian troops advance towards crash site
* Fighting prevents monitors from visiting
* U.S and Europe prepare more sanctions
* Russia dismisses U.S. charges it will supply more missiles
By Aleksandar Vasovic
DONETSK, Ukraine, July 27 Fierce fighting in
eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner was downed further
complicated an investigation on Sunday as Europe and the United
States prepared economic sanctions on Russia over the conflict.
At least 13 people were killed in clashes between Ukrainian
troops and pro-Russian rebels that raged in five areas around
the wider region.
International monitors said they had abandoned plans to
visit the crash site because of fears it was not safe, even
though Malaysia said earlier that rebels had agreed to provide
access.
Ukraine said it was trying to dislodge the rebels, but
denied it was fighting near the crash site, saying the
separatists had put the monitors off by falsely claiming that
the army was operating nearby.
Russia dismissed U.S. allegations it was about to hand over
more missiles to the separatists, who Western leaders say almost
certainly shot the airliner down by mistake with a
Russian-supplied surface-to-air missile.
The separatists deny any involvement and Moscow says it has
not supplied them, suggesting Ukrainian forces were to blame.
"Kiev is trying to destroy the evidence of a crime by its
army," separatist leader Aleksander Borodai said, referring to a
Ukrainian army offensive some distance from the site on Sunday.
With European states trying to minimise the impact of any
future sanctions against Russia on their own economies, the U.S.
State Department sought to bolster the case for robust action by
releasing images it said showed Russian forces had fired across
the border at the Ukrainian military in the last week.
The images, which show marks on the ground at what the State
Department said were launch sites and impact craters around
Ukrainian military locations, indicated fire from multiple
rocket launchers, the department said.
It also said the images offered evidence that Russia-backed
separatists inside Ukraine had fired on Ukrainian forces using
heavy artillery supplied by Russia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had agreed on the
need to ensure a swift ceasefire in what it described as an
"internal conflict".
But the State Department said Kerry did not accept Lavrov's
denial that heavy weapons from Russia were contributing to the
conflict and urged him "to stop the flow of heavy weapons and
rocket and artillery fire from Russia into Ukraine, and to begin
to contribute to deescalating the conflict."
Kerry also underlined U.S. support for a mutual cease-fire
verified by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in
Europe and reaffirmed Washington's "strong support for the
international investigation" into the downed airliner, the State
Department statement added.
MORE MISSILES?
Washington said on Friday another transfer from Russia to
Ukrainian separatists, this time of heavy-caliber
multiple-launch rocket systems, appeared to be imminent and that
Russian forces were slowly building up along the Ukrainian
border.
Russia said recent international inspections had revealed no
evidence of Russian military violations, without giving details.
Members of the European Union, spurred into action by the
deaths of 298 people in the airliner, were expected to try to
reach a final deal on Tuesday on measures including closing the
bloc's capital markets to Russian state banks, an embargo on
arms sales and restrictions on dual-use and energy technologies.
The EU added new names on Friday to its list of individuals
and companies facing travel bans and asset freezes over their
alleged involvement in Ukraine and could agree to extend the
list further as early as Monday.
Washington, which has taken the lead in imposing individual
and corporate penalties on Russia, said on Friday it was likely
to follow up on any new EU move with more sanctions of its own.
The Ukrainian government said its forces were advancing
towards the crash site to try to free it from the rebels, who
have impeded the work of international monitors and whom Kiev
accuses of tampering with evidence pointing to who shot it down.
Only a few international experts have so far been able to
get to the site, access to which is negotiated with the rebels.
"All our troops are aiming to get there and liberate this
territory so that we can guarantee that international experts
can carry out a 100-percent investigation of the site and get
all proof needed to deduce the real reason for this tragedy,"
said Andriy Lysenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council.
International monitors said the fighting itself could affect
the crash site, underlining the growing complexity of trying to
establish who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.
In Donetsk, Alexander Hug, deputy head for the OSCE
monitoring mission in Ukraine, said monitors would not visit the
site on Sunday.
"The situation on the ground appears to be unsafe ... we
therefore decided to deploy tomorrow morning," Hug, flanked by
Dutch and Australian experts, told reporters. "Fighting in the
area will most likely affect (the) crash site," Hug said.
An OSCE spokesman said the group would try again on Monday.
The separatists are still in control of the area where the
plane was shot down earlier this month but fighting in the wider
eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk has been heavy as
Ukrainian government forces try to drive them out.
It was raging in at least five places on Sunday and Donetsk
region health officials said 13 people were killed in fighting
in the town of Horlivka, known as Gorlovka in Russian.
Lysenko said troops were advancing east from the town of
Makievka towards Shakhtarsk, around 25 km (16 miles) from the
crash site. Shakhtarsk residents said air strikes hit the town.
"Our military is advancing, fighting goes on every day,
every night, they have already liberated two-thirds of the
territory," Lysenko told a news conference in Kiev.
But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pvalo Klimkin said the
Ukrainian army was respecting a no-fight zone within 20
kilometres from the site.
AGREEMENT
Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said an
agreement reached with separatist leader Borodai would "provide
protection for international crash investigators" to recover
human remains and ascertain the cause of the crash.
The OSCE has provided a team to monitor the site in advance
of an investigation, but Najib said a full team of investigators
was needed to ensure any human remains left there were removed.
"We also need a full deployment of investigators to have
unfettered access to the crash site so we can understand
precisely what happened to MH17. I hope that this agreement with
Mr Borodai will ensure security on the ground, so the
international investigators can conduct their work," he said.
"Three grieving nations", Malaysia, Australia and the
Netherlands, had formed a police group to secure the site, he
said in a statement issued by his office. The Netherlands and
Australia said the mission would not be armed.
Among the 298 people who died aboard the Boeing 777 on its
flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17 were 193 Dutch
nationals, 43 Malaysians and 28 Australians.
Malaysian experts have said they believe at least 30
investigators will be required to cover the full site of the
crash, in addition to Dutch investigators and an expert from the
United Nations' civil aviation body, the ICAO.
In the Australian capital, Canberra, Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said an unarmed police mission led by the Netherlands and
made up of about 49 officers would travel to the site. Officials
said a total of 170 Australian police were deployed in Ukraine.
Abbott, who has played a leading role in pressing for an
investigation, told reporters the force would probably stay no
longer than three weeks. "Our objective is to get in, to get
cracking and to get out," he said.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets, Lina Kushch, Gabriela
Baczynska and Elizabeth Piper in Kiev, Emily Stephenson and
Steve Holland in Washington, Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur and
Morag Mackinnon in Perth; Writing by Philippa Fletcher; Editing
by Anna Willard, Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler)