* Kiev says its forces gain ground near crash site
* Investigators say fighting is blocking their probe
* Ukraine says black boxes confirm missile downed MH17
By Gabriela Baczynska and Aleksandar Vasovic
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, July 28 Ukraine said its
troops had taken more territory from pro-Russian rebels near the
site where Malaysian flight MH17 was brought down, as
international investigators said fighting was preventing them
reaching the crash location.
Ukrainian officials said two rebel-held towns had been
recaptured and attempts were being made to take a village Kiev
says was near the launch site of the surface-to-air missile that
shot down the airliner with loss of all 298 on board.
Analysis of black box flight recorders from the airliner
showed it was destroyed by shrapnel from a missile blast which
caused a "massive explosive decompression", a Ukrainian official
said on Monday.
Investigators in Britain, who downloaded the data, had no
comment. They said they had passed information to the
international crash investigation led by the Netherlands, whose
nationals accounted for two-thirds of the victims.
In a report on three months of fighting between government
forces and separatist rebels who have set up pro-Russian
"republics" in the east, the United Nations said more than 1,100
people had been killed.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said
increasingly intense fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
was extremely alarming and the shooting down of the Malaysian
airliner on July 17 may amount to a war crime.
Western leaders say rebels almost certainly shot the
airliner down by mistake with a Russian-supplied surface-to-air
missile. Russia accuses Kiev of responsibility.
The separatists are still in control of the area where the
plane was shot down but fighting in the surrounding countryside
has been heavy as government forces try to drive them out.
On Monday at least three civilians were reported killed in
overnight fighting, and Kiev said its troops recaptured Savur
Mogila, a strategic piece of high ground about 30 km (20 miles)
from where the Malaysia Airlines Boeing hit the ground, and
other areas under rebel control.
MILITARY OPERATIONS
A spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council, Andriy Lysenko,
said Kiev was trying to close in on the crash site and force the
rebels out of the area but was not conducting military
operations in the immediate vicinity.
He said Ukrainian troops were in the towns of Torez and
Shakhtarsk, both formerly held by the rebels, while fighting was
in progress for the village of Snezhnoye - close to the presumed
missile launch site - and Pervomaisk.
Government troops were also readying an assault on Gorlovka,
a rebel stronghold north of the provincial capital Donetsk.
"The Ukrainian military is conducting an active assault on
regions under temporary control of Russian mercenaries," Lysenko
told a news conference in Kiev.
In Donetsk local officials said artillery fire had damaged
residential blocks, houses, power lines and a gas pipeline. The
city, with a pre-war population of nearly 1 million, has largely
become a ghost town since rebels dug in for a stand in the face
of advancing Ukrainian troops.
The site of the crash of the Malaysian airliner has yet to
be secured or thoroughly investigated, more than 10 days after
the crash. After days in which bodies lay untended in the sun,
rebels gathered the human remains and shipped the bodies out,
and turned over the flight recorders to a Malaysian delegation.
But the wreckage itself is still largely unguarded, and much
of it has been moved or dismantled in what the rebels say was
part of the operation to recover the bodies. No full forensic
sweep has been conducted to ensure all human remains have been
collected. Both side accuse the other of using fighting to
prevent the investigation.
The Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe said
its experts attempting to reach the crash site with
investigators Australia and the Netherlands were forced to
return to Donetsk for "security reasons".
A rebel leader, Vladimir Antyufeyev, told reporters in
Donetsk that separatist fighters escorting the international
experts to the site encountered fighting and turned back.
Antyufeyev, who like most of the senior rebel leadership is
an outsider from Russia, also blamed the "senseless" Ukrainian
army for trying to destroy evidence at the crash site under
cover of fighting.
In Kiev, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, whose
country lost 28 nationals in the crash, said she would discuss
access with Ukrainian authorities.
"We'll be seeking assurances that any military action
doesn't compromise our humanitarian mission," Bishop told a news
conference. She hoped Russia would use its influence on the
rebels to help allow wider access to the site.
Evidence could be lost if fighting continued, Australia's
Deputy Commissioner of National Security, Andrew Colvin, said in
Sydney, and the chances of finding the remains of all the dead
grew slimmer as time passed.
FURTHER SANCTIONS
European Union member states were expected to try to reach a
final deal on Tuesday on further sanctions. The measures would
include closing the bloc's capital markets to Russian state
banks, an embargo on future arms sales and restrictions on
energy technology and technology that could be used for defence.
The EU added new names on Friday to its list of individuals
and companies facing travel bans and asset freezes over their
alleged involvement in Ukraine and could agree to extend the
list further as early as Monday.
Washington, which has taken the lead in imposing individual
and corporate penalties on Russia, said on Friday it was likely
to follow up on any new EU move with more sanctions of its own.
Russia said it would not impose tit-for-tat measures or
"fall into hysterics" over Western sanctions, which could have
the effect of make Russia more economically independent.
"We can't ignore it. But to fall into hysterics and respond
to a blow with a blow is not worthy of a major country," Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
While Lavrov appeared to be trying to stake out the high
ground amid growing tensions with the West, the EU was
criticised for failing to stand up to Russia over Ukraine.
A prominent Polish newspaper editor and leading dissident
during the Communist era, Adam Michnik, issued an open letter to
EU leaders demanding fortitude in the face of what he called
Russian President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive imperialism".
"Unity against Putin is the real answer to the crisis in
Ukraine," Michnik said.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev, Jane Wardell
in Sydney, Alexei Anishchuk and Thomas Grove in Moscow, and
Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing
by Peter Graff)