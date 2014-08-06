* NATO says Moscow could use "humanitarian" pretext to
invade
* Ukraine says 18 troops killed in latest day of fighting
* Putin orders retaliation to Western sanctions
By Polina Devitt and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW/DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 6 Russia will ban
all imports of food from the United States and all fruit and
vegetables from Europe, the state news agency reported on
Wednesday, a sweeping response to Western sanctions imposed over
its support for rebels in Ukraine.
The measures will hit consumers at home who rely on cheap
imports, and on farmers in the West for whom Russia is a big
market. Moscow is by far the biggest buyer of European fruit and
vegetables and the second biggest importer of U.S. poultry.
RIA quoted the spokesman for Russia's food safety watchdog
VPSS, Alexei Alexeenko, as saying all European fruit and
vegetables and all produce from the United States would be
included in a ban drawn up on the orders of President Vladimir
Putin to punish countries that imposed sanctions on Russia.
Earlier, Alexeenko told Reuters bans on EU and U.S. goods
would be "quite substantial", and would specifically include
U.S. poultry, although he declined to give a full list of banned
goods. He could not be reached again after the RIA report.
The war of economic sanctions has escalated even as fighting
has intensified on the ground in eastern Ukraine in the three
weeks since a Malaysian airliner was shot down over territory
held by pro-Russian rebels.
NATO said on Wednesday Russia had massed around 20,000
combat-ready troops on Ukraine's border and could use the
pretext of a humanitarian mission to invade. It was the starkest
warning yet from the Western alliance that Moscow could mount a
ground assault on its neighbour.
As rebels have lost ground to Ukrainian government troops,
Russia announced military exercises this week near the border.
"We're not going to guess what's on Russia's mind, but we
can see what Russia is doing on the ground - and that is of
great concern. Russia has amassed around 20,000 combat-ready
troops on Ukraine's eastern border," NATO spokeswoman Oana
Lungescu said in an emailed statement.
Moscow could use "the pretext of a humanitarian or
peace-keeping mission as an excuse to send troops into Eastern
Ukraine", she said. A NATO military officer, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said Russia's build-up at the border
included tanks, infantry, artillery, air defence systems,
logistics troops, special forces, and aircraft.
A Russian defence ministry spokesman dismissed the NATO
accusations: "We've been hearing this for three months already."
Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in the Black Sea
in March, and Western countries say it has funded and armed
pro-Russian rebels since they rose up in east Ukraine in April.
Over the past two months, government troops have fought
back, gaining ground against the rebels, who are led almost
exclusively by Russian citizens and have managed to acquire
tanks, missiles and other heavy weaponry that Kiev and its
Western allies say can only have come from across the frontier.
Kiev said 18 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 54
injured in 25 separate clashes over the past day in eastern
Ukraine. Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said troops had been
shelled from inside Russian territory and frontier guards had
come under a four-hour mortar and artillery attack.
Fighting has intensified since Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
crashed on July 17, killing all 298 people on board. Western
countries say it was shot down by rebels with an advanced
anti-aircraft missile supplied by Russia. Moscow denies blame,
and the Russians who command the rebels deny they had such
missiles.
The United States and the EU imposed sanctions on Russia
that were mild at first but have been tightened sharply since
the airliner was brought down, now targeting Russia's defence,
oil and financial sectors.
On Wednesday, Putin ordered his government to come up with a
list of agricultural products from countries that had imposed
sanctions on Russia, which would be banned in retaliation. He
told the government to avoid measures that would hurt Russian
consumers, but the blanket bans reported by RIA were about as
sweeping as could be.
Russia imported $43 billion worth of food last year.
According to the European Commission, Russia bought 28 percent
of EU fruit exports and 21.5 percent of its vegetables in 2011.
It was the second biggest buyer of U.S. poultry after Mexico
last year, accounting for 8 percent of U.S. chicken meat
exports, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. U.S.
poultry has been ubiquitous in Russia since the early days after
the Soviet Union, when cheap American chicken quarters sold at
street markets were called "Bush's legs" after the president.
SIEGE
Kiev's military offensive has pushed the rebels out of many
of their strongholds, leaving them largely besieged in the
cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, which the rebels have proclaimed
capitals of two "people's republics".
Residents in Donetsk, east Ukraine's main industrial hub and
now the principal rebel redoubt, said Ukrainian warplanes had
carried out air strikes overnight.
Reuters journalists heard the planes roar overhead and
massive explosions during the night. In the morning, an
industrial district 2-3 km (1-2 miles) from the city centre was
pocked with craters, including two huge holes 7 metres (7 yards)
wide and 2 metres deep, ripped into the asphalt.
"The planes were flying low. Then there were two massive
explosions and the glass was blown out of the window. It was
terrifying. This is war. There will never be peace," said
Nadezhda, a woman who lived nearby.
Government military spokesman Lysenko denied Ukrainian
planes had carried out air strikes: "The Ukrainian military does
not bomb the towns of Donetsk and Luhansk or any other similar
populated places," he said.
Many residents have fled the two cities, but hundreds of
thousands of people are still living in them, increasingly
fearful that they will bear the brunt of a full-blown assault.
The latest Russian troop build-up on the border is not the
first time Moscow has concentrated forces there: NATO estimated
Russia had as many as 40,000 troops in place earlier in the
crisis before Putin pulled them back in June.
But the government's advance since then may be prompting new
action from the Kremlin, after months in which state-controlled
Russian media have mounted a sustained campaign of
anti-Ukrainian agitation and nationalist pride focused on
Crimea.
Since March, Putin has vowed to use military force to
protect Russian-speaking "compatriots" across the former Soviet
Union. He branded southern and eastern Ukraine "New Russia", a
name the rebels took up as catch-all for most militia groups.
Most people in eastern and southern Ukraine identify
themselves as ethnic Ukrainians who speak Russian as a native
language. Outside of the two provinces partly occupied by the
armed separatist fighters, most have rallied behind Kiev,
despite reservations about the government there.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday the
threat of a direct intervention by Russia's military in Ukraine
has risen over the last couple of days.
A senior U.S. official said Washington was keeping a "very
close eye" on Russian activity at the border.
"The last few weeks have not been good ones for the
Russians. They have seen the separatists lose ground and the
Malaysian airliner shoot-down was a public relations disaster
for the Russians. Unfortunately we have not seen a sense that
the Russians are acting on the negative feedback and looking to
deescalate. In fact we've see signs that Putin seems to be
doubling down," said the official.
"There's the buildup on the border, no change in the
propaganda machine in Russia, talk of the need for humanitarian
peacekeeping in Ukraine itself."
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
in Kiev, Lina Kushch in Donetsk, Barbara Lewis and Tom
Koerkemeier in Brussels, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Maria Kiselyova
in Moscow, Matt Spetalnick and Mark Hosenball in Washington and
Adrian Croft in London; Writing by Peter Graff ; editing by
David Stamp)