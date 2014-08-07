* Russia bans all meat, fish, poultry, dairy, fruit and veg
from US, EU, Canada, Australia, Norway
* Move affects imports worth $9.2 billion last year
* NATO calls for Moscow to pull back from brink of war with
neighbour
By Polina Devitt and Sergei Karpukhin
MOSCOW/DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 7 Moscow banned
imports of most food from the West on Thursday in retaliation
against sanctions over Ukraine, a stronger than expected measure
that isolates Russian consumers from world trade to a degree
unseen since Soviet days.
In eastern Ukraine, the Russian citizen who has led the
rebel "Donetsk People's Republic" stepped down in favour of a
local man, a move that could provide some faint new hope for
peace. Kiev has long said it could negotiate with locals but
never with foreigners it considers international terrorists.
A Dutch recovery team called off its work at the site where
a Malaysian airliner was shot down over rebel-held territory
last month, saying escalating fighting had made the frontline
location too dangerous.
NATO's secretary general, visiting Kiev in a show of support
for Ukraine, called on Russia to pull back from the brink of war
against its neighbour. The Western military alliance says Moscow
has massed troops on the border in preparation for a possible
ground invasion.
Moscow imposed a one year ban on all meat, fish, dairy,
fruit and vegetables from the United States, the 28 European
Union countries, Canada, Australia and non-EU member Norway.
Russia has become by far the biggest consumer of EU fruit
and vegetables, the second biggest buyer of U.S. poultry and a
major global consumer of fish, meat and dairy products.
President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to adopt the
measures in retaliation against Western countries which imposed
sanctions on Russia's defence, oil and financial sectors over
its support for rebels waging an insurrection in east Ukraine.
Putin had promised the measures would not hurt Russian
consumers, which suggested he might exclude some popular
products. But in the end, the bans announced by his prime
minister, Dmitry Medvedev, mentioned no exceptions.
Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov acknowledged that the
measures would cause a short-term spike in inflation, but said
he saw no danger in the medium or long term. Russia would boost
imports from other suppliers such as Brazil and New Zealand.
White House economic adviser Jason Furman said the measures
would hurt Russia's own economy. The U.S. Treasury said it was
prepared to tighten its own sanctions on Russia further if
Moscow continues aiding the Ukrainian rebels.
The EU's executive Commission said it reserved the right to
take action to retaliate against the Russian ban.
RUSSIAN DOMESTIC MARKET HIT
Food represents a small fraction of Russia's overall imports
from the West. But the ban will have a disproportionate impact
on farmers in specific sectors in producing countries, and on
Russian consumers, who will face higher prices and shortages
with inflation already rising and the rouble falling.
"The first casualties would be the domestic market. However
it will have some implications for the farmers in the producing
countries," Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist with the
United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, said.
Russians have relished imported food since the fall of the
Soviet Union, when year-round supplies of fresh fruit and
vegetables arrived and ubiquitous cheap American frozen chicken
quarters became known as "Bush's legs" after the then president.
The ban affects all meat, fish, poultry, fruit and
vegetables from the listed countries, but does not include other
food items - mostly commodities such as grains, seed oils,
sugar, coffee, tea and cocoa. Russia spent $25.5 billion last
year on imports in the affected categories, $9.2 billion of it
from the countries hit by the ban.
It spent $39 billion overall on food, including $17.2
billion on all food items from the listed countries.
The nascent middle class in Moscow, which buys Italian
cheese and American beef at fancy supermarkets, will take a hit,
but so will ordinary people who buy Polish apples and Greek
cucumbers in street markets.
Moscow may also ban Western airlines from flying transit
routes though its air space. European carriers would spend more
on fuel flying around Russia on the way to Asia, but Moscow
would lose hundreds of millions of dollars in overflight fees.
In another move that will annoy Washington, Moscow gave a
three year residency permit to Edward Snowden, the former U.S.
intelligence contractor who sought asylum in Russia after
leaking details of U.S. surveillance programmes.
BACK FROM THE BRINK
The rebels in Ukraine have been led mostly by Russian
citizens and armed with tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons
that Kiev and the West say can only have come from Russia.
They have declared independent "people's republics" in two
industrial provinces of eastern Ukraine which they call "New
Russia" - a term Putin has applied to all of Ukraine's south and
east, where Ukrainians mostly speak Russian.
Alexander Borodai, a combative Russian nationalist who led
the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic", told a news
conference he was stepping down in favour of Alexander
Zakharenko, a local who leads a heavily-armed rebel unit.
Borodai, who emerged as the main face of the rebels in
recent weeks, personally negotiating with Malaysia's prime
minister to hand over the "black box" flight data recorders of
the downed airliner, said he would stay on as an adviser.
Russian share prices rose after Reuters reported that he
might step aside. The presence of Russians atop the rebel
leadership has been seen as an obstacle to any peace process.
NATO's Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen visited Kiev
in a show of support for Ukraine, although the Western alliance
has made clear it will not fight to defend the country, which is
not a member and not covered by its mutual defence treaty.
Kiev said Rasmussen had discussed a possible NATO fund to
help Ukraine pay for defensive systems like command and control.
NATO says Russia has massed 20,000 troops at the border and
may be planning to declare a humanitarian mission as an excuse
to invade. Rasmussen said Moscow should "step back from the
brink" and not "use peacekeeping as an excuse for warmaking".
Western countries imposed initially mild sanctions on Russia
after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March, but
tightened them after flight MH17 was shot down on July 17.
The latest Western measures limit access by Russian state
banks to global capital markets and also block imports of
defence and oil industry equipment.
Washington and Brussels say the Malaysian airliner was
almost certainly shot down by an advanced anti-aircraft missile
system supplied to the rebels by Russia. Moscow denies this.
The disaster galvanised politicians, particularly in Europe,
who had previously been reluctant to take strong action against
a big trading partner.
Dutch inspectors are trying to investigate the cause of the
disaster and recover any personal effects and remains of bodies
of the 298 victims of the crash that might still be left at the
site. Their work was halted by fighting in the area, near the
road linking the two main rebel bastions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Over the past few days, the security situation in eastern
Ukraine - including the MH17 crash site - has been getting
progressively worse," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. "In
this light, it is currently not advisable to continue the
repatriation mission."
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said seven more
Ukrainian service members had been killed in the past day of
fighting. Another Kiev military spokesman said a Ukrainian
warplane had been shot down but the pilot ejected to safety.
Kiev has lost numerous aircraft in recent weeks.
Despite their advanced weapons, the rebels have steadily
lost ground since June, leaving them mainly besieged inside two
provincial capitals, along with hundreds of thousands of
civilians who fear a full-scale government assault.
Russia has announced military exercises near the border this
week. On Wednesday, NATO said Moscow had amassed 20,000 troops
near the frontier and could be planning a ground invasion under
the pretext of launching a humanitarian mission.
Putin has rallied Russians with relentless nationalist
campaigns in state media against Ukraine and in support of the
rebel cause, and Western officials fear he might invade to
prevent a humiliating rebel defeat.
(Additional reporting by Reuters Moscow, Richard Balmforth in
Kiev, Tom Miles in Geneva, Andrew Deutsch in Amsterdam, Gabriela
Baczynska, Anton Zverev and Dmitry Zhdannikov in Moscow, Maria
Tsvetkova in Donetsk, Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Isla Binnie
in Rome; Writing by Peter Graff; editing by David Stamp)