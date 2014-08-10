* Donetsk comes under heavy shelling
* Battle underway for rail, road junction
* Talk of truce evaporates
* U.S. warns Russia not to misuse humanitarian plight
By Richard Balmforth and Sergei Karpukhin
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 10 Artillery shells
slammed into the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk on
Sunday as government forces tightened the noose around the
rebel-held redoubt and called on pro-Russian separatists to
surrender.
To the east of Donetsk, government forces and the
separatists were fighting for control of the town of Krasny
Luch, a rail and road junction through which Kiev says the
rebels are receiving supplies of Russian military equipment.
Talk of a ceasefire, a possibility raised by a separatist
leader on Saturday, evaporated as Kiev government forces kept up
an offensive to crush the rebels.
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said if the
rebels wanted a ceasefire this meant "raising white flags and
putting down their guns".
There would be no truce while the Ukrainian army continued
"punitive" military action, the rebels retorted in a statement.
Donetsk, a major industrial hub in Ukraine's
Russian-speaking east, resonated with the crash of shells on its
outskirts for about eight hours up to mid-day on Sunday, a
Reuters witness in the town said.
In the city's northern district of Putilovka, a building
housing the offices of Ukrtelecom telecommunications company was
ablaze, apparently hit by a shell. Residents had come out to
watch, while one man was putting up corrugated metal to protect
the windows of his home.
'TIGHTENING THE CIRCLE'
Lysenko said in the past 24 hours, the military had
"continued successful offensive operations, considerably
tightening the circle around the capital of the Donbass,
Donetsk". He added: "The (separatist) fighters are in panic and
chaos. There are numerous cases of desertion among the
terrorists."
Neither he nor the rebels gave any indication of casualties
in the fighting over the weekend.
A statement on the Facebook page of rebel commander Igor
Girkin, known as Strelkov (The Shooter), said: "They have been
bombing all morning. There are explosions, some close, some far
off. There is news coming in all the time by phone. Just now, we
had a fire near hospital No 18, a woman has been killed ..."
Accusing the Ukrainians of maintaining "punitive" operations
that endangered the people in Donetsk and threatened a
humanitarian catastrophe, a later rebel statement said: "As long
as the Ukrainian army is continuing military action there can be
no ceasefire."
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of
orchestrating the separatist revolt which erupted in April after
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. It says
Russia is funnelling tanks and missile systems to the rebels,
who have declared independent "people's republics" in the two
main industrial regions. Moscow denies involvement.
Donetsk, a once bustling metropolis of nearly one million
people, is facing an increasing shortage of food, water and
electricity. Few people are on the streets, though groups of
armed separatist fighters can be seen, and few cars. Most people
are staying indoors or have left the city for the countryside.
Most shops are closed but the municipal authorities said
bakeries were still producing bread despite a lack of
electricity. Fuel supplies had run out and few chemists are
operating. Banks are closed and pensions and social allowances
are not being paid.
BATTLE UNDERWAY
Repeating charges of violations of Ukrainian airspace by
Russian warplanes, something denied by Moscow, Lysenko said a
battle was now underway for Krasny Luch, a junction midway
between the two rebel-held cities of Donetsk and Luhansk and a
staging post for supplies of Russian military equipment to the
rebels, Kiev says.
"If we take this, it will guarantee we can block a route
through which the terrorists are receiving aid. Fighting is
going on there - very hot fighting," Lysenko said.
"Our forces are doing all they can to take it (the town) as
quickly as possible," he said.
Though all sides recognise the seriousness of the
humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine, Kiev and its Western
allies suspect Russia could use the situation to move its forces
into the country.
Kiev said on Saturday it had headed off, by diplomatic
means, an attempt by Russia to send troops into Ukraine under
the guise of peacekeepers accompanying a humanitarian convoy
sanctioned by the Red Cross. Moscow dismissed the allegation as
a "fairy tale".
The geopolitical tussle over the future of the ex-Soviet
country of 46 million people has grown sharper since the July 17
downing of a Malaysian airliner in the eastern Ukraine conflict
zone, with the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew.
Kiev and its Western allies have laid the blame for the
attack at the door of the rebels. The separatists and Russia say
flight MH17 was downed as a result of Ukraine's military
offensive against the rebels.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday Moscow
was in talks with Kiev, the International Committee of the Red
Cross and the United Nations on sending humanitarian aid to
eastern Ukraine.
The White House said that during a call on Saturday, U.S.
President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
"agreed that any Russian intervention in Ukraine, even under
purported 'humanitarian' auspices, without the formal, express
consent and authorization of the government of Ukraine is
unacceptable, violates international law, and will provoke
additional consequences."
Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron also
discussed the crisis and said tougher sanctions should be
imposed on Russia if it sends troops into Ukraine.
On Friday, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had finished
military exercises in southern Russia, near the Ukrainian
border, which the United States had criticised as provocative.
