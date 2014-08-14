* Two senior rebel leaders moved from posts
* Separatist stronghold hit by artillery fire
* Putin, in speech, adopts conciliatory tone
* Russian oil giant seeks help to weather sanctions
* Russian aid convoy to Ukraine a potential flashpoint
By Thomas Grove
DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 14 Two of the most senior
rebels battling government troops in eastern Ukraine quit on
Thursday, deepening the disarray in a pro-Moscow separatist
movement that is being pushed back by an Ukrainian military
offensive.
The resignations came on the same day that artillery shells
landed for the first time since the conflict began in the centre
of the eastern city of Donetsk, the separatists' main
stronghold.
The reverses suffered by the rebels could force a tactical
rethink by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
While he has denied directly helping the rebels, his
strategy of keeping Ukraine from integrating with the West has
benefited from having a part of the country under the control of
pro-Moscow separatists.
The most prominent of the separatists to resign on Thursday
was a man who goes by the name of Colonel Igor Strelkov and who
was defence minister in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's
Republic.
Nicknamed "Strelok" - Shooter - by fighters under his
command, he had previously lived quietly in a Moscow suburb
where he was known as Igor Girkin. Kiev alleged he was a Russian
intelligence officer, which Moscow denied.
Vladimir Antyufeyev, deputy prime minister of the separatist
entity in Donetsk region, told Reuters that Strelkov was moving
to another, less senior post. He said the new defence minister
would be Vladimir Kononov, a native of Donetsk.
"The enemy will be broken. Victory will be ours," Antyufeyev
said when asked what prospects for success the rebels now had
after the series of resignations.
The head of the self-proclaimed rebel government in Luhansk
region, which neighbours Donetsk, also announced he was stepping
down. Valery Bolotov said he was injured and could not carry on
his duties.
A week ago, Alexander Borodai, prime minister of the Donetsk
People's Republic, also quit.
The sense of government forces tightening the noose around
the rebels was clear at the separatist headquarters in the
centre of Donetsk on Thursday.
A Reuters reporter was interviewing Andrei Purgin, deputy to
the new separatist prime minister, when artillery shells landed
nearby. One man shouted: "Go to the cellar!" and those in the
building headed for the stairs, some at a run.
DOVISH PUTIN
The crisis in Ukraine has dragged ties between Russia and
the West to their lowest ebb since the Cold War, and killed
hundreds of people, including the passengers and crew of a
Malaysian airliner downed over the battle zone last month.
The European Union and the United States accuse Russia of
arming the separatists and they have imposed sanctions targeting
sectors of the Russian economy, including energy, technology and
finance.
Russia says the West is abetting the Ukrainian government in
persecuting millions of Russian-speakers who live in eastern
Ukraine. It reacted to the sanctions by restricting imports of
food products from Western countries.
Putin on Thursday travelled to Crimea, the Ukrainian region
his forces annexed earlier this year.
In a speech to Russian ministers and members of parliament
assembled in a Crimean hotel, Putin struck a tone that was
low-key and conciliatory, saying he wanted to do everything he
could to halt the bloodshed in Ukraine.
"We must calmly, with dignity and effectively, build up our
country, not fence it off from the outside world," Putin said.
"We need to consolidate and mobilise but not for war or any kind
of confrontation, ... for hard work in the name of Russia."
Putin's comments lifted the rouble and Russian stocks.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said, however,
that the Russian leader had sounded dovish in the past yet had
not followed up his words with concrete actions.
Illustrating the economic pain the standoff is inflicting on
Russia, energy giant Rosneft asked the government to lend it $42
million of cash that had been earmarked for Russian pensioners
to help it weather the sanctions.
AID CONVOY
A huge Russian convoy heading slowly towards eastern Ukraine
could be a new flashpoint. Moscow says it is carrying 2,000
tonnes of water, baby food and other aid for people in
rebel-held areas.
Some Western officials have said they believe the convoy
could be a cover for a Russian military incursion - something
Moscow has described as "absurd."
By evening on Thursday, the convoy had stopped near the
Russian settlement of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, about 20 km (12
miles) from the border with Ukraine.
One of the truck drivers told Reuters it would be heading to
the crossing point at Izvaryne, which is held by the rebels.
If the convoy tries to enter Ukraine without the consent of
the authorities in Kiev, there is a risk the Ukrainian
government and its Western allies could view that as an illegal
Russian incursion, further heightening tensions.
However, there was still a possibility that a deal could be
brokered. Russia's foreign ministry said it was in intensive
negotiations with the Ukrainian government and the Red Cross.
Relief agencies say people living in Luhansk and in Donetsk
are facing shortages of water, food and electricity after
four-months of conflict in which the United Nations says more
than 2,000 people have been killed.
Kiev blames Russia and the separatists for the plight of the
civilians, but their situation has grown more acute as the
Ukrainian military has pressed its offensive - including in
areas where civilians are living.
On Thursday, Kiev's forces took control of the settlement of
Novosvitlivka, which they said blocked off the last route the
separatists could use to move between Luhansk and Donetsk.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have been slowly encircling
Donetsk, the regional hub with a peacetime population of nearly
a million.
Liliya Chalina, 54, lived in a residential block in Donetsk
whose wall was smashed by a projectile on Thursday. "It came
straight into the apartment. Thank God I was not in the
kitchen," she said.
"My husband promised me that shells would never hit our
house, only large buildings. But look at what has happened."
(Additional reporting by Maxim Shemetov and Dmitry Madorsky in
southern Russia, Martia Tsvetkova, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Katya
Golubkova in Moscow and Alexei Anishchuk in Yalta, Crimea;
Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)