* Ukraine says partially destroyed armoured column from
Russia
* NATO says it saw Russian incursion
* Russia says report "some kind of fantasy"
* Russian defence minister tells U.S. concerned at NATO
activity
By Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Aug 15 Ukraine said its artillery
destroyed part of a Russian armoured column that entered its
territory overnight and said its forces came under shellfire
from Russia on Friday in what appeared to be a major military
escalation between the ex-Soviet states.
Russia's government denied its forces had crossed into
Ukraine, calling the Ukrainian report "some kind of fantasy",
and in turn raised its own serious concerns about activity by
the U.S.-led NATO defence alliance near its borders.
Moscow accused Kiev of trying to sabotage aid deliveries to
eastern areas torn by fighting between pro-Russian separatists
and the Western-backed government of Moscow's former satellite.
In a call to U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, as reported
by Russia's state news agency RIA, Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu said Moscow was "seriously concerned" by increased NATO
activity and called for a ceasefire to get aid into Ukraine. The
agency did not specify what Western military movements he meant.
The Pentagon said in a statement that Hagel had sought
clarification about the Russian convoy during the phone call and
was "guaranteed" it did not include Russian military personnel
and would not be used as a pretext for intervening in Ukraine.
NATO said there had been a Russian incursion into Ukraine,
which is not a member of its mutual defence pact, but it
avoiding calling it an invasion. Other European capitals accused
the Kremlin of escalating a conflict that has revived Cold
War-era animosities and chilled the region's struggling
economies.
The White House, which said it could not confirm that a
Russian military convoy had crossed the border, warned Moscow
that any intervention into Ukraine without Kiev's permission was
unacceptable.
The United Nations said it could not verify the reports from
the Ukrainian border but called for an immediate de-escalation.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russian President
Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday to help defuse the
crisis and halt the stream of weapons and armed personnel into
Ukraine, her office said.
"In view of the need for an urgent ceasefire she urged the
president to help de-escalate the situation and in particular to
halt the stream of weapons, military advisers and armed
personnel into Ukraine," spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
Kiev and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Russia
of arming pro-Moscow separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, and
of sending undercover military units onto Ukrainian soil. They
have also expressed concern Russia may use an aid convoy it has
assembled on the border as a pretext for stoking the conflict.
It was not clear whether the armoured column was officially
part of the Russian army on active service. But evidence of
Russian military vehicles captured or destroyed on Ukrainian
territory would give extra force to Kiev's allegations - and
possibly spark a new round of sanctions against the Kremlin.
Andriy Lysenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military, told
a news briefing that Kiev's forces had picked up a Russian
military column crossing the border under cover of darkness.
"Appropriate actions were undertaken and a part of it no
longer exists," Lysenko said.
The situation in the conflict zone was becoming increasingly
tense, he said, with Ukrainian forces which are fighting
pro-Russian separatists also coming under artillery attack from
Russian territory.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko briefed British Prime
Minister David Cameron on the incident and told him a
"significant" part of the Russian column had been destroyed,
according to statement from Poroshenko's office.
But Russia's Defence Ministry said no such military force
had crossed the border into eastern Ukraine. State news agency
RIA quoted a ministry statement saying: "There was no Russian
military column that crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border either
at night or during the day."
It called the Ukrainian report "some kind of fantasy".
Britain summoned Russia's ambassador to ask him to clarify
reports of a military incursion into Ukraine, and European Union
foreign ministers said any unilateral military actions by Russia
in Ukraine would be a blatant violation of international law.
"WE HAVE TO TALK"
In a sign of efforts to unwind the crisis, the Kremlin said
the Ukrainian and Russian chiefs of presidential staff met in
Russia on Friday and the Ukrainian foreign minister said he
would meet his Russian counterpart in Berlin on Sunday.
Earlier on Friday, responding to reports that a Russian
column had entered Ukraine overnight, NATO Secretary-General
Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the alliance had seen what he called
a Russian incursion into Ukraine.
"It just confirms the fact that we see a continuous flow of
weapons and fighters from Russia into eastern Ukraine and it is
a clear demonstration of continued Russian involvement in the
destabilisation of eastern Ukraine," the NATO chief said.
A spokesman for Russia's border guard service was also
quoted by Russian news agencies as denying that any Russian
military units had entered Ukraine.
In a statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry,
Moscow accused Ukrainian forces of intensifying the fighting
against pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine in an attempt
to sabotage Russian efforts to get aid into rebel-held areas.
A caravan of 280 trucks taking Russian aid to eastern
Ukraine was parked on the Russian side of the border on Friday.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it would
deliver the aid after Kiev expressed fear the convoy could be
used to help the rebels and urged both sides on Friday to agree
quickly on how it should be done.
After Ukraine reported the clash, Russia's rouble currency
weakened against both the dollar and the euro. Russian shares
were also dragged lower.
Global equity markets retreated and yields on benchmark
German government bonds - a traditional safe haven for investors
- plumbed record lows below 1 percent.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in a Twitter
post he would meet Russia's Sergei Lavrov and the German and
French foreign ministers on Sunday in Berlin: "It can be at a
square table or a round table," he said. "But we have to talk."
