By Alessandra Prentice and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV Nov 15 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko issued several decrees on Saturday to shut state
institutions and banking services in pro-Russian eastern
regions, pressing a move to cut links with the rebel-held
territory.
Ukraine has cut all state funding to separatist parts of
Donetsk and Luhansk regions after separatists held elections in
late October which Poroshenko condemned as illegal and in
violation of a ceasefire agreement made in September.
The rebels, in turn, say Ukraine violated the deal by moving
to revoke a law granting the regions autonomy, putting an
already fragile ceasefire in doubt.
A decree posted on the president's website said all state
companies, institutions and organisations should end their work
within a week and "evacuate workers, with their permission,
(and) where possible remove property and documents".
The ruling, which formally asks parliament to revoke the
"special status" of the regions, also suggests Ukraine's central
bank take measures to close down all banking services in certain
parts of separatist-held areas, including card operations.
Ukraine accuses Russia of sending more soldiers and weapons
to help rebels prepare for a new offensive and has cut off state
funding to the war-shattered eastern regions as it refuses "to
finance terrorists".
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied aiding the separatists,
driving relations with Kiev to an all-time low.
A Reuters reporter saw an unidentified 40-vehicle column of
military vehicles, including personnel carriers and artillery
guns, travelling across separatist territory towards the
rebel-held city of Luhansk on Saturday.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said seven soldiers had been
killed in the past 24 hours, while the press service for the
'Donetsk People's Republic' said six civilians, including two
children, were killed in shelling on Friday. More than 4,000
people have been killed in the conflict so far.
The presidential rulings, which are based on decisions made
by Ukraine's Security Council, also require Ukrainian gas
producers to supply all their output in the 2014-15 seasons to
the population, rather than to industry.
Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June over a
pricing dispute and while some flows may restart in the coming
weeks after a EU-brokered agreement, Ukraine still needs to take
steps to conserve its insufficient reserves for the winter.
Ukraine is also facing an electricity crisis as the conflict
has disrupted coal supplies to thermal power plants, which
provide around 40 percent of the country's electricity, and has
left reserves critically low ahead of the cold winter months.
As a result of the latest decree, the energy ministry must
now look into the possibility of buying electricity from Russia
to help Ukraine shrink its gas consumption - a serious setback
to the country's efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia.
