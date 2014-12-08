* Talks planned for Tuesday now expected "this week"
* Sides have not met since early September
* Moscow accuses West of trying to bring down Putin
* Kiev says Russia must halt "aggressive policy"
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Dec 8 Ukraine plans a "Day of Silence" on
Tuesday to try to rebuild a ceasefire with pro-Russian
separatists that has all but disintegrated, but accompanying
peace talks -- the first in three months -- look likely to be
delayed.
On the eve of the planned resumption of negotiations to end
months of fighting between the rebels and Ukrainian troops in
eastern Ukraine, authorities in the Belarussian capital Minsk,
where they were due to be held, said they had not been told
whether the Ukrainians would attend.
In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy
adviser said the talks, which Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko had said were pencilled in for Tuesday, should take
place in Minsk "this week".
They would be the first since a 12-point ceasefire plan was
worked out there in early September under the auspices of the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to
try to end the worst crisis between the West and Russia since
the Cold War.
That ceasefire has been continually flouted, with hundreds
of civilians, separatists and Ukrainian troops killed and
allegations from Kiev that Moscow had failed to pull out Russian
fighters and military equipment supporting the separatists.
While Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov said Russia would do
everything it could to enable the talks to go ahead this week,
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk urged Moscow to fulfil
its obligations under the September deal.
"If Russia continues its aggressive policy towards Ukraine
and the whole world, it will have to continue paying the price,"
Yatseniuk was quoted as saying by his news service, referring to
Western sanctions against Russia.
Despite this, Russia was expected on Thursday to resume some
deliveries of natural gas to the former Soviet republic halted
six months ago in a row over prices and debts, complicated by
the war in the east, after Kiev approved an upfront payment.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said the two
sides had reached a "preliminary agreement" to cease fire in a
"Day of Silence" on Tuesday. "We shall see if it is going to be
honoured," he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
MUTUAL ACCUSATIONS
But Moscow, Kiev and the West continued to trade accusations
over Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for the
separatists in a conflict that has killed more than 4,300
people.
In Moscow, a senior Russian diplomat accused the United
States of trying to bring down Putin by sanctions and bring
about "regime change".
"It is hardly a secret that the goal of the sanctions is to
create social and economic conditions to carry out a change of
power in Russia," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told a
hearing in the lower house. "There will be no easy or fast way
out of this."
In Kiev, visiting Canadian Defence Minister Rob Nicholson,
whose NATO country has donated non-lethal military aid and
winter clothing to Ukraine's pro-Western government and
military, said: "We have to continue to maintain the pressure on
Russia so they start to comply with international law. They
should discontinue their actions and make amends to Ukraine."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it might take a lot
longer than previously envisaged to reach a diplomatic solution.
"We're going to need more patience than we first imagined," she
told ARD television.
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko, announcing that
another Ukrainian soldier had been killed in the past 24 hours
in clashes, said: "We hope that these talks (in Minsk) will give
the enemy the chance (to stop firing) and give the OSCE the
opportunity of drawing conclusions and determining who is
violating the ceasefire."
Much has changed in the east since the last round of talks
in Minsk of the "contact group" which normally brings together a
former Ukrainian President, Moscow's ambassador to Kiev, an OSCE
representative and separatist leaders.
Since September, the separatists have declared "people's
republics" and elected officials. On the battlefield, separatist
assaults have continued on the main international airport in the
main city of Donetsk to wrest control from government forces.
The rebellion has destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine's
east, wrecked the economy and eaten away at its foreign currency
reserves which are at a 10-year low.
Now that Kiev has finally formed a government, a mission
from the International Monetary Fund, one of Ukraine's biggest
lenders, is due to visit Kiev from Tuesday to discuss economic
reforms that could unlock further credits under a $17 billion
bail-out.
