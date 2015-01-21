* Poroshenko says Moscow must comply with Minsk peace plan
* Ceasefire established by plan has been regularly violated
* IMF to consider Kiev request for more financial help
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Noah Barkin
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on Wednesday of sending 9,000
troops to back separatist rebels in the east of his country, and
the IMF chief said she backed extra financial help for Kiev as
the conflict inflicts severe economic damage.
Moscow challenged Poroshenko to present facts to prove his
allegations. However, he won support from NATO, which said the
amount of heavy military equipment used by Russian troops in
eastern Ukraine had increased, and the alliance repeated its
call for the forces to withdraw.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Poroshenko
made one of Kiev's boldest assertions yet that Russia's military
is directly involved in a conflict in which more than 4,800
people have died since last April.
Russian troops were backed by a range of heavy weapons,
including tanks, heavy artillery and armoured vehicles, he said,
adding: "If this is not aggression, what is aggression?"
Poroshenko also called on Moscow to comply with a peace plan
agreed in Minsk, Belarus, last September between Ukraine, Russia
and pro-Russian separatist leaders to end the conflict.
"The solution is very simple -- stop supplying weapons ...
withdraw the troops and close the border," he said. "If you want
to discuss something different, it means you are not for peace,
you are for war."
The Minsk plan provides for a ceasefire and the withdrawal
of foreign fighters and military equipment from Ukraine. But the
ceasefire has been very shaky from the start and hundreds of
people have died since September in clashes Kiev says have
involved regular Russian troops.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tried to fend off the
accusations, saying he hoped for progress at talks on the
conflict on Wednesday despite the renewed fighting.
"If you allege this so confidently, present the facts. But
nobody can present the facts, or doesn't want to," Lavrov told a
news conference before heading to the peace talks in Berlin with
the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Germany and France.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, warned against
expecting too much from the talks. "I don't want to get hopes up
too much," she said. "It is clear that the ceasefire is getting
more and more fragile."
In Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a
news briefing that the Western alliance had monitored Russian
troops in Ukraine for several months and seen an increase lately
in numbers of tanks, artillery pieces and other heavy equipment.
CLOSE TO BANKRUPTCY
Ukraine's economy has been pushed close to bankruptcy by the
war with the rebels, and economists have warned of debt
writedowns if an existing IMF loan programme is not beefed up to
plug a estimated $15 billion funding gap.
Poroshenko told IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at a
meeting in Davos that his government had appealed for more
funding. "President Poroshenko informed me today that the
Ukrainian authorities have requested a multi-year arrangement
with the Fund ... to replace the existing Stand-By Arrangement,"
she said in a statement.
Lagarde said the IMF board would discuss the request, and
made clear that Ukraine would have to make broad and deep
economic reforms in return for any deal. However, she told
reporters: "I will submit it to the board which will convene as
soon as possible. I will propose to support it."
Also in Davos, Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko
told Reuters she was hopeful that a deal with the International
Monetary Fund would be reached in the very near future.
Asked if $15 billion would be enough to pull Ukraine out of
economic crisis, Yaresko emphasised the urgent need for an IMF
decision. "The main thing is that we need a decision. And
front-loading is very important. Any number, if it is dribbled
out over a long period of time, might not be sufficient," she
said.
The existing IMF package, agreed in April last year, is
worth $17 billion and has so far paid out $4.6 billion in two
instalments.
The collapse in Ukraine's hard currency reserves to enough
to cover only five weeks of imports is threatening to force
Ukraine into extending debt maturities or even writing down
government debts, but Yaresko said: "It is our intention to meet
our obligations."
