KIEV Jan 25 Pro-Russian rebels launched new
attacks against Ukrainian government positions on Sunday, the
Kiev army said, as Western countries threatened more sanctions
against Moscow for backing a new separatist offensive.
Recent days have seen the worst fighting in eastern Ukraine
since a September ceasefire, restarting a war that has already
killed more than 5,000 people.
Rebels have announced an offensive and launched an assault
on Saturday on Mariupol, a major port of 500,000 people, where
Kiev said thirty civilians were killed by shelling.
Kiev officials said the offensive continued on Sunday along
other areas in the front, which winds through two eastern
provinces partially controlled by the separatists.
"Rebels are attacking the positions of anti-terrorist
operation troops extremely intensively, using artillery,
mortars, grenade launchers, tanks," military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko said in a televised briefing.
He said four Ukrainian servicemen had been killed and 17
injured in the past 24 hours and reported that rebel attacks on
the town of Debaltseve, northeast of separatist-held Donetsk,
had been particularly fierce.
"Because of constant shelling in the past few days, there
are dead and injured among local residents. Around 60 homes have
been destroyed or damaged," he said without giving a figure for
the number of casualties.
Rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko said on Saturday the
separatists planned to encircle Debaltseve, which has a
population of around 26,000.
Western countries say the rebels, who are fighting for the
independence of territory they call "New Russia", have launched
their offensive with the direct military support of Russian
troops on the ground. Moscow denies it is involved.
Following an emergency meeting, Ukraine's national security
council said it would adopt a series of measures to counter "the
Russian threat and manifestations of terrorism supported by
Russia," it said in a statement.
Last week Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Russia
had 9,000 troops stationed in his country.
On Sunday he said de-escalating the conflict was the
priority for the Kiev government and reaffirmed his commitment
to the September peace deal signed in the Belarussian capital
Minsk.
