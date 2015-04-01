KIEV, April 1 The price of Russian gas for
Ukraine could fall to $220 per thousand cubic metres in the
third quarter, Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn
said on Wednesday.
"It could fall to $220," he told journalists after a
briefing in which he said he expected Ukraine and Russia would
sign a memorandum on gas supplies by April 14 that will run
until the end of March 2016.
Demchyshyn said that due to the fall in world energy prices,
Ukraine saw a current fair price for Russian gas at around $250
per thousand cubic metres.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)