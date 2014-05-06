VIENNA May 6 Ukraine is ready to back a new
round of talks in Geneva in a bid to de-escalate a political
crisis with Russia as long as Moscow supports presidential
elections on May 25, Ukrainian Acting Foreign Minister Andriy
Deshchytsia said on Tuesday.
"If Russia is ready to commit itself to support these
elections and to eliminate this threat and eliminate its support
for the extremist elements in Ukraine, we are ready to have such
a round of meetings," he told a news conference after a Council
of Europe meeting in Vienna on the crisis in Ukraine.
Deshchytsia said his government could support another round
of Geneva talks if all the parties agreed to implement any
document that would be agreed there. "But ... the priority for
Ukraine is to hold the presidential elections."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier in
Vienna it would be "unusual" to hold a presidential election in
Ukraine while the government was deploying the army against some
of its people.
Lavrov said opposition groups in Ukraine would have to take
part in any new round of talks.
