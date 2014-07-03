PARIS, July 3 French President Francois Hollande
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russia's Vladimir
Putin on Thursday to encourage separatists in eastern Ukraine to
reach an agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, the French
president's office said.
Hollande and Merkel stressed in a conversation with the
Russian president the importance of implementing a deal reached
in Berlin on Wednesday between the foreign ministers of France,
Germany, Russia and Ukraine in order to achieve a bilateral
ceasefire, according to the statement from Hollande's office.
"They (Hollande and Merkel) called on the Russian president
to support the organisation of a meeting of the contact group
before July 5 in order to define conditions for the ceasefire,"
Hollande's office said in the statement.
"To this effect, they asked President Putin to intervene to
encourage the separatists to negotiate and find an agreement
with the Ukrainian authorities."
Hollande and Merkel are due to hold a phone conversation
with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the coming hours,
Hollande's office added.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)