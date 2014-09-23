WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Ukraine will likely need to
extend its IMF program to help the government pay its bills and
also will require more support from other donors, especially the
European Union, a global financial industry group said on
Tuesday.
Despite a recent ceasefire with pro-Russian separatists in
eastern Ukraine, Kiev will suffer a double-digit recession this
year, given the destruction of factories and other
infrastructure and an increase in banks' capital needs, the
Institute of International Finance said.
Lubomir Mitov, the IIF's chief economist for emerging
Europe, said Kiev would also likely need to restructure its debt
to lengthen the maturities on government bonds.
Ukraine's central bank predicts the nation's economy could
shrink around 10 percent this year, worse than the 6.5 percent
decline forecast by the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF agreed in April to lend Kiev $17 billion over two
years to help the former Soviet republic stabilize its economy
amid its worst civil turmoil since it won independence in 1991.
The funds are part of a broader $27 billion financing package.
But the conflict between the Kiev government and rebels in
the eastern regions have raged longer than the IMF expected.
"I'm almost certain that the IMF program has to be redone,
has to be extended for three years at least," Mitov, who
attended a conference in Kiev last week, told reporters.
IMF officials were not immediately available to comment. But
in a statement earlier this month, the Fund said the money
planned under the program was largely sufficient as long as the
fighting subsides in coming months.
Ukraine's dollar bonds plunged to multi-month lows on
Tuesday as investors priced in the growing probability of a debt
restructuring and lower recovery rates for bondholders.
"We think that a debt restructuring in terms of a haircut
doesn't help Ukraine because the gain is too small and the pain
is too large," Mitov said. "But if they can agree on some sort
of voluntary ...rollover of maturities, this could help in terms
of cash flow."
He also said the European Union, which signed a trade deal
with Kiev earlier this year, needed to step in with more direct
financial support.
The EU-Ukraine deal, known as the association agreement, is
at the heart of a dispute that has grown from a tug-of-war
between Brussels and the Kremlin for influence over Kiev to
economic sanctions, the annexation of Crimea by Russia, armed
conflict in eastern Ukraine and concern about a new Cold War.
"The EU should be the main contributor to this country,
which has just signed an association agreement with them, and
this country which is in Europe, (and) which they want to
integrate in one or another form," Mitov said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)