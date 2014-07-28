MOSCOW, July 28 The Russian Defence Ministry on
Monday cast doubt on pictures that Washington said showed Russia
had recently shelled Ukrainian military positions.
The United States has accused Russia of instigating the
conflict in eastern Ukraine where pro-Moscow separatists are
fighting central government forces. Russia has denied any
involvement in the conflict.
On Sunday, the U.S. State Department released images it said
showed Russian forces had fired across the border at the
Ukrainian military.
Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov questioned the
substance of the images in remarks to journalists, according to
RIA Novosti news agency. "Such materials weren't posted on
Twitter coincidentally, since it's impossible to establish their
authenticity due to the lack of exact reference to the location
and the extremely low resolution," Konashenkov said.
The images showed marks on the ground at what U.S. officials
said were launch sites and impact craters around Ukrainian
military locations, and indicated fire from multiple rocket
launchers, the State Department said.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Heinrich)