WASHINGTON, March 26 The International Monetary
Fund is expected to announce a bailout package for Ukraine of
about $15 billion as early as Thursday, the Financial Times
said, citing officials involved in the negotiations.
The IMF had considered a quick infusion of $1 billion from
its so-called rapid financing instrument, according to the
paper. However, it said the IMF now hopes to agree to the larger
rescue package by the end of Wednesday and announce the deal on
Thursday morning.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Olexander Shlapak on Tuesday said
Kiev was negotiating for a loan package of $15 to 20 billion.
