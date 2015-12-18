(Adds detail on disagreement in parliament, background)
KIEV Dec 18 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) said on Friday it was concerned by signs Ukraine's
parliament might reject a proposed tax code and budget for 2016,
warning that this could further disrupt its $17.5 billion
bailout programme.
Disagreement in parliament over critical tax reforms and the
draft budget has held up the disbursement of a third $1.7
billion tranche from the IMF at a time when divisions in the
ruling coalition have raised concerns the government could fall.
The government has sought to compromise on its tax proposals
with parliament, but the IMF said lawmakers' discussions on
Thursday amounted to an effective rejection of the reforms
required under the IMF programme.
"Approval of a budget consistent with the program objective
of reducing the general government deficit to 3.7 percent of GDP
is a key condition for the completion of the (IMF aid) program,"
David Lipton, the IMF's first deputy director, said in a
statement.
"Approval of a budget that deviates from program objectives
for 2016 and the medium-term will interrupt the program and
inevitably disrupt the associated international financing."
The warning follows a visit by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
last week, who in a speech to parliament urged lawmakers to put
aside political differences and enact reforms without which he
said Ukraine would fail to rebuild itself on transparent,
democratic lines.
Nevertheless, subsequent brawls in parliament and spats in
Ukraine's ruling elite showed the deep divisions threaten to
derail the reform drive.
On Friday fighting between members of the pro-European
coalition in the parliamentary chamber interrupted Yatseniuk's
report on his government's performance, while on Monday Interior
Minister Arsen Avakov threw a glass of water at Odessa Governor
Mikheil Saakashvili during a reform council meeting in front of
President Petro Poroshenko.
With opposition parties calling for a no-confidence motion
to be tabled against the government, Poroshenko released a rare
joint statement with Yatseniuk and the Speaker, saying the
dismissal of the Prime Minister should not be on the agenda at a
time when reforms need to be passed.
The failure to pass the tax reforms and budget has held up
$2.7 billion in international financing for this year, in
addition to the IMF loan tranche.
