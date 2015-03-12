KIEV, March 12 Ukraine's central bank is
prepared to tighten capital controls if the foreign exchange
market deteriorates, according to the text of a letter of intent
from Kiev to the International Monetary Fund released on
Thursday.
"We are ready to tighten administrative measures temporarily
to the extent necessary, should downside risk materialize and
financial stability and FX market conditions deteriorate," the
letter said.
It said the bank would prepare by May 15 a plan to remove
existing controls, including foreign exchange restrictions,
provided the market stabilises.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence)