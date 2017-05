KIEV, April 3 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday that a new $1 billion aid tranche from the International Monetary Fund will strengthen financial stability.

The central bank also said that IMF experts had concluded that an economic blockade Kiev imposed on territory held by Russian-backed separatists would only have a moderate impact on economic growth and did not threaten Ukraine's inflation target.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)