BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
WASHINGTON, March 11 The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Ukraine's economy should return to growth in 2016 after a deep contraction this year.
In a news release providing details of its $17.5 billion loan to Ukraine, the IMF said the economy would likely shrink by about 5.5 percent this year, before rebounding with growth of 2 percent in 2016 and 4 percent annually in the medium term.
It said inflation should subside to around 27 percent by the end of this year after a spike led by a sharp drop in the value of Ukraine's currency and gas and heating tariff increases. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
LIMA, May 4 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 889.6 million soles ($271.05 million) in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, up 11.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. That was down 0.6 percent from the prior quarter, Credicorp said, adding that its results were hit by a strong El Nino phenomenon. Storms and flooding linked to El Nino in February and March killed hundreds, damaged infrastructure, and prompted Peru's government to slash growth expectatio